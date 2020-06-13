/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM
27 Cheap Apartments for rent in Franklin, TN
$
19 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$912
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1341 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
11 Units Available
Audubon Park
600 Whispering Hills Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$875
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Green community welcomes pets. Dog park on site. Playground, pool and tennis court available.
Cedar Pointe
19 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$946
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Raintrec
15 Units Available
Brandywine
5204 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
856 sqft
Hardwood floors, fireplaces and maple cabinetry characterize these recently revamped units. Common amenities include three pools, a coffee bar and a laundry center. Located close to downtown Nashville and I-65.
21 Units Available
Highlands
4646 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near the Nashville Zoo, Adventure Science Center and Vanderbilt University. Smoke-free units with air conditioning, balconies/patios, kitchen appliances and washer/dryer hookups. Wheelchair-accessible rooms available.
8 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
39 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
The Woodlands
17 Units Available
Landmark at Wynton Pointe Apartment Homes
1000 Enclave Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1041 sqft
Large apartments in quiet neighborhood between I-24 and I-65. Air conditioning and fireplace in unit. Extra storage. Community has tennis court and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
28 Units Available
Wyndchase Bellevue
7221 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
868 sqft
Wyndchase Bellevue Apartments in Nashville, Tennessee, feature gourmet kitchens, 9- foot ceilings, updated flooring and a beautiful courtyard and landscape. Resort-style pool for those sunny Southern days.
30 Units Available
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
997 sqft
Apartment living is made easy, stylish, and comfortable at Allegro on Bell. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Antioch, TN, allow you to live out your days enjoying premier community amenities and convenient apartment features.
13 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$930
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1366 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
$
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1304 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
4 Units Available
380 Harding
380 Harding Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1069 sqft
Beautiful homes with open floor plans and king-size bedrooms. Beat the heat in the resort-style pool during summer days. Relax at the clubhouse. Close to shopping at Harding Plaza Shopping Center. Easy access to I-24.
Knolls
10 Units Available
Knolls
220 Knolls Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
755 sqft
Convenient and centrally-located, these one- and two-bedroom units offer air conditioning, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and large closets. Commuters will appreciate the easy access to public transit.
25 Units Available
Lyric On Bell
455 Arbor Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1550 sqft
Close to downtown Nashville. Featuring designer fixtures, open floor plans and private patios/balconies. Dog- and cat-friendly with a large dog park. Easy access to I-24, movies and shopping.
20 Units Available
Arbors of Brentwood
100 Brentwood Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$981
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1289 sqft
Luxury resort-style living with three pools, a cyber cafe, tennis courts, and fitness facility. Apartment amenities include spacious closets, fitted kitchens, private balconies and patios. Close to Radnor Lake State Park and I-65.
Belle Valley Apartments
9 Units Available
Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartment Homes
100 Belle Valley Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$992
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1492 sqft
Apartments in rustic and relaxing neighborhood. Community amenities include pool, gym, tennis court, dog park and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
$
43 Units Available
The Overton Brentwood
4960 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
859 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from Interstates 65 and 24. Hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and new kitchen appliances. Community dog park, laundry facilities, clubhouse with cafe and gym. Gated access.
10 Units Available
Ashton at Harding
4700 Humber Dr #2, Nashville, TN
Studio
$883
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1144 sqft
A tranquil community just a short drive to area shops and restaurants. Near public transportation. On-site amenities include a pool, laundry facility, picnic area and green space. Each home offers a balcony and plush carpeting.
2 Units Available
Longwood At Southern Hills
371 Wallace Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,012
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1087 sqft
Numerous apartment amenities including modern appliances, plush carpeting, and washer and dryer connections. On-site, residents will find a play area, clubhouse, pool, and a sundeck, all with a small town feel.
30 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1560 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
Jamestown Place Condos
2 Units Available
Jamestown Apartments
400 Adamwood Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$932
923 sqft
Garden-style homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Online portal for resident payment convenience. 24-hour gym available. Easy access to Nolensville Pike. Close to Hickory Plaza Shopping Center.
McMurray
34 Units Available
Whispering Hills
570 McMurray Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$989
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
850 sqft
Whispering Hills is located just south of Nashville, Tennessee. Were minutes from the Tennessee State Fairgrounds, the Bridgestone Arena, the Nashville Zoo, Nashville International Airport, and Vanderbilt University.
25 Units Available
The Summit
100 Mountainhigh Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$884
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
988 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments close to I-24 and Hickory Hollow Mall. Unique features such as in-unit fireplaces, a car wash area with vacuum, swimming pool with two-level sun deck, and more.
