williamson county
161 Apartments for rent in Williamson County, TN📍
30 Units Available
Dwell at McEwen
100 Reliance Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,170
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1463 sqft
Ultra-modern community with two 24-hour fitness centers, a saltwater pool and 10-foot ceilings. Apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets with lots of storage. On-site yoga and parking.
30 Units Available
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center
400 Centerview Drive, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,260
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1319 sqft
MODERN FLARE INTERWOVEN WITH CLASSIC DESIGN Tapestry is a distinct new experience in the art of living well. It's where style, street presence and convenience create a remarkable place to start and finish your day.
3 Units Available
Heritage Place
700 Westminster Dr, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
921 sqft
Recently renovated homes with granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. Swimming pool, playground and package receiving services. Just off Tennessee State Route 397; close to downtown Franklin.
27 Units Available
The Everly at Historic Franklin
413 Brick Path Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,305
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center, a pool and outdoor grilling stations. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
35 Units Available
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,157
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1430 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness studio and a dog park. Homes feature French doors, spacious closets and modern kitchens. Nashville is barely 20 minutes away.
14 Units Available
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,217
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1174 sqft
A ranch-style home with air conditioning, granite counters and ceiling fans. Located in a spacious community with swimming pool and gym. Just off Route 31, which travels north toward downtown Franklin.
5 Units Available
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,208
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation. 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood flooring, granite counters and patios/balconies. Detached garage space available with fee. Pool, 24-hour gym, playground and coffee bar. Pets welcome.
16 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,200
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1341 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
16 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1320 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
17 Units Available
The Artessa Apartments
1000 Artessa Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1414 sqft
Convenient to the Mack C Hatcher Memorial Parkway. One-, two- and three-bedroom residences with private balconies in a pet-friendly community with a spin room, swimming pool, game room, TV lounge and more.
14 Units Available
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,286
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1355 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
26 Units Available
Retreat at Iron Horse
145 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,455
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1369 sqft
Just fifteen minutes south of Nashville is the charming city of Franklin, where you'll find the incomparable Retreat at Iron Horse.
51 Units Available
Viera Cool Springs
300 Royal Oaks Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$968
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
894 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with fireplace, granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Grounds offer business center, pool, 24-hour gym, and more. Near downtown Franklin amenities, parks, Hwy 65, and Fort Granger.
15 Units Available
The Landings of Brentwood
1505 Landings Dr, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,144
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1067 sqft
Quiet location, just minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, and fireplaces. Gym, tennis court, pool, and playground. Small pets welcome with fee.
20 Units Available
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,300
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1440 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
51 Units Available
Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,248
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1372 sqft
Garden-style community with designer finishes like granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville and Cool Springs Galleria Shopping.
30 Units Available
Madison Franklin
801 Del Rio Pike, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1114 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
24 Units Available
South Wind Apartment Homes
549 Southwinds Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,187
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1149 sqft
A 20-minute ride from Downtown Nashville. On-site saltwater pool, resort-like layouts, a spa, and a resident lounge. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, beautiful views, and open floor plans.
8 Units Available
Sussex Downs
1125 Magnolia Dr, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1089 sqft
Good location near shops and entertainment. On-site laundry facilities, a playground, a pool, and grilling area. Spacious apartments featuring full kitchens, larger closets, and beautiful cabinetry.
74 Units Available
IMT Cool Springs
101 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,140
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1423 sqft
Luxury community includes pool table, racquetball court, tennis court, wine room and gym. Units feature air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Just minutes from the heart of downtown Nashville.
29 Units Available
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,205
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1174 sqft
Luxury apartments near shopping malls and I-65. One- and two-bedroom apartments around central courtyard with pool, outdoor kitchen, lounge and fire pits. Units have GE kitchen and laundry appliances. Internet cafe, many common social features.
14 Units Available
IMT Franklin Gateway
1116 Davenport Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1386 sqft
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Franklin Gateway's luxury apartments in Franklin, TN are conveniently located minutes from the I-840 and Nashville's most dynamic business district.
76 Units Available
Harpeth Square Apartments
159 1st Avenue North, Franklin, TN
Studio
$1,590
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1249 sqft
Our leasing office is now open and we have homes ready for immediate move in! We are operating as normal and would love to have you call or stop by today for a tour! Nestled inside Historic Downtown Franklin along the Harpeth River, Harpeth Square
7 Units Available
The Whitney
113 Magnolia Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Williamson County area include Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Cumberland University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Nashville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Franklin, and Hendersonville have apartments for rent.
