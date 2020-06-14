78 Apartments for rent in Franklin, TN with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
89 Units Available
Harpeth Square Apartments
159 1st Avenue North, Franklin, TN
Studio
$1,515
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1249 sqft
Our leasing office is now open and we have homes ready for immediate move in! We are operating as normal and would love to have you call or stop by today for a tour! Nestled inside Historic Downtown Franklin along the Harpeth River, Harpeth Square
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
32 Units Available
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,347
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1355 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
34 Units Available
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1430 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness studio and a dog park. Homes feature French doors, spacious closets and modern kitchens. Nashville is barely 20 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
31 Units Available
Dwell at McEwen
100 Reliance Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1463 sqft
Ultra-modern community with two 24-hour fitness centers, a saltwater pool and 10-foot ceilings. Apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets with lots of storage. On-site yoga and parking.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,122
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1341 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
17 Units Available
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,355
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1440 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1174 sqft
A ranch-style home with air conditioning, granite counters and ceiling fans. Located in a spacious community with swimming pool and gym. Just off Route 31, which travels north toward downtown Franklin.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
65 Units Available
Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,144
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1372 sqft
Garden-style community with designer finishes like granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville and Cool Springs Galleria Shopping.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,106
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1353 sqft
Located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation. 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood flooring, granite counters and patios/balconies. Detached garage space available with fee. Pool, 24-hour gym, playground and coffee bar. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
18 Units Available
The Everly at Historic Franklin
413 Brick Path Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,305
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1827 sqft
Stylish homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center, a pool and outdoor grilling stations. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
62 Units Available
IMT Cool Springs
101 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1449 sqft
Luxury community includes pool table, racquetball court, tennis court, wine room and gym. Units feature air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Just minutes from the heart of downtown Nashville.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
36 Units Available
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1109 sqft
Luxury apartments near shopping malls and I-65. One- and two-bedroom apartments around central courtyard with pool, outdoor kitchen, lounge and fire pits. Units have GE kitchen and laundry appliances. Internet cafe, many common social features.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
9 Units Available
IMT Franklin Gateway
1116 Davenport Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Franklin Gateway's luxury apartments in Franklin, TN are conveniently located minutes from the I-840 and Nashville's most dynamic business district.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
22 Units Available
South Wind Apartment Homes
549 Southwinds Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,166
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1149 sqft
A 20-minute ride from Downtown Nashville. On-site saltwater pool, resort-like layouts, a spa, and a resident lounge. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, beautiful views, and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
45 Units Available
Viera Cool Springs
300 Royal Oaks Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,064
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
894 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with fireplace, granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Grounds offer business center, pool, 24-hour gym, and more. Near downtown Franklin amenities, parks, Hwy 65, and Fort Granger.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
9 Units Available
The Whitney
113 Magnolia Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,165
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1402 Hanson Dr
1402 Hanson Drive, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3075 sqft
Perfect 10! Contemporary & Designer Home on Corner Lot Loaded w Upgrades! Huge Deck & Fenced Backyard! Gourmet Kitchen w Granite, SS Appl & Island! HW on First Floor! Large Bonus Rm & 4BR on 2nd floor w Walk in Closets! Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1011 Market St
1011 Market Street, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2994 sqft
Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bath located in McKays Mill. Lots of space to spread out for even a large family. Large master bath with Jacuzzi Tub.The living space features a cozy fireplace and open floor plan into the kitchen. Granite counter tops.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
2425 Kennedy Ct
2425 Kennedy Court, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1520 sqft
Condo close to everything! Three large bedrooms. New hardwood flooring throughout and real fireplace. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Gated patio - great for BBQs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5001 Laughing Brook Lane
5001 Laughing Brook Lane, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2900 sqft
Great home in Waters Edge of Franklin! - Great opportunity to live in WATERS EDGE, one of Franklin's hottest subdivisions, Imagine living in a luxurious home that's only 5-miles from Historic Downtown Franklin, only 2min from I-65, and 3-miles from

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
201 Acadia Ave
201 Acadia Avenue, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
3015 sqft
201 Acadia Ave Available 07/15/20 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath - Lots of Upgrades and Community Amenities - Luxury home on a corner lot w/ large fenced patio. Spacious master on main level, hardwood throughout common area on main floor, bonus room and 2 garage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
306 James Avenue
306 James Avenue, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1283 sqft
This updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom is nestled in Franklin, TN which falls in Williamson County, one of America's most prestigious places to live. 1 mile walk to downtown shops and restaurants.
1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1615 Valle Verde Dr
1615 Valle Verde Drive, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
6250 sqft
Must see to appreciate....

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
773 Beamon Drive
773 Beamon Dr, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,690
3086 sqft
Great opportunity to live in LADD PARK - ENDERLY POINTE, one of Franklin's hottest new subdivisions, Imagine living in a luxurious home that's 2min from I-65, 3-miles from Cool Springs (Restaurants / Shopping / Etc), and only 5-miles from the Award
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Franklin, TN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Franklin renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

