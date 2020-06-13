126 Apartments for rent in Murfreesboro, TN

M’Boro in a Nutshell

How, you ask, is life in Murfreesboro? Glad you asked! Here’s how:

Murfreesboro is comfortable. Murfreesboro is a city whose streets are filled with parks, playgrounds, strip malls, drive-thru Starbucks, sit-down restaurants, neatly-landscaped lawns, the works. “No alarms, no surprises,” as the song goes – which is exactly what many Central Tennesseans covet in the first place.

Murfreesboro is cost-effective. The cost of living index in Murfreesboro is 7 percentage points lower than the national average, which means you won’t break the bank on things like groceries, utilities, and consumer goods. Apartments are remarkably affordable (even for the mid-South’s budget-friendly standards), and even high-quality units can be found for $800 or less.

Murfreesboro is convenient. Murfreesboro is surrounded by highways that give residents easy access to neighboring cities like Nashville and Brentwood.

Murfreesboro is contemporary. On one hand, Murfreesboro is an old and historic city whose tourist sites include a Civil War Battlefield and Antebellum courthouse. Especially on the streets of the boutique-and-café-filled historic downtown area, there’s a nostalgic, old-timey vibe. Most of Murfreesboro, however, is newly-constructed, which means residents don’t have to worry about things like faulty pipes and wires or degenerating structures. The further you get from the city center, the more likely you are to come across newly-built apartments, lofts, and condos packed to the brim with all the modern amenities you could ask for.