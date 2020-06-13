Apartment List
/
TN
/
murfreesboro
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM

126 Apartments for rent in Murfreesboro, TN

📍
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
62 Units Available
Chelsea Place
805 Bradyville Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$894
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1345 sqft
Units include walk-in closets and pantries along with full-sized balconies/patios. Development is conveniently located to offer easy access to the nearby freeways. Community features include a tanning salon, high-speed internet and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
42 Units Available
Ashwood Cove
1211 Hazelwood St, Murfreesboro, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$818
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1048 sqft
Ashwood Cove in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, offers charming, updated modern apartments in a park-like setting. Apartments feature modern countertops, flooring and balconies. A resort pool on the grounds is waiting for you to come for a swim.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
Alder Terrace
2426 E Main St, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$830
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
700 sqft
Located a short walk from Middle Tennessee State University, these charming apartments have carpeted bedrooms and vinyl flooring in the living areas. On-site recreation includes a saltwater pool and a wellness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
$
15 Units Available
Cason Estates
1650 Cason Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1550 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Our Community features unique one, two and three bedroom layouts. Some of our homes have eat-in kitchens, fireplaces and built in desks.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
39 Units Available
Olympus Hillwood
210 Hillwood Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$987
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1393 sqft
Large apartments with ample natural light. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and fireplace. In-unit laundry. Community has volleyball court, pool, internet cafe and clubhouse. Complex is near Franklin Rd. with easy access to I-24.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
6 Units Available
University Lofts
1210 Hazelwood Street, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
Enjoy all that Murfreesboro living has to offer at a budget friendly price. Let the serenity of our natural, open spaces and lush greenery welcome you home every day. University Lofts is also pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
41 Units Available
Springfield
3726 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1311 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with plank flooring and designer lighting. Community features include a bark park, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace. Close to Brown's Chapel Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
26 Units Available
3343 Memorial
3343 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1425 sqft
Community features manicured grounds, elevators, attached and adjacent garages and fitness center. Units have fully equipped kitchens, granite counters, large walk-in closets and washer/dryer in all homes.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
185 Units Available
Vantage at Murfreesboro
3833 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Extraordinary apartment home living is coming soon to Murfreesboro, Tennessee! Vantage at Murfreesboro will be ideally located near Interstates 24 and 840, offering an easy commute to the best in dining, shopping, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
$
42 Units Available
The Harrison
261 Veterans Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1216 sqft
Situated off Veterans Parkway and within easy reach of I-24. Apartments feature amenities such as faux hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. On-site playground, swimming pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
Richland Falls
526 Dill Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,068
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to Middle Tennessee State University. Garden-style apartments featuring private entries, gourmet kitchens, separate dining rooms, and double French doors leading to private patios or balconies. Select apartments boast sunrooms and private garages.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
34 Units Available
The Banks at West Fork
1405 Riverwatch Court, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1412 sqft
Close to Stones River Mall, these homes feature designer lighting, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Residents can enjoy a resort-inspired pool and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
14 Units Available
Century Autumn Wood
630 Saint Andrews Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1265 sqft
A beautiful, resort-like community with a spacious layout located near area schools, parks, and entertainment. Each apartment features updated appliances and private patios. Residents enjoy large pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
29 Units Available
Hawthorne Park South
220 Indian Park Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$970
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,307
1452 sqft
Hawthorne Park South Apartments in Murfreesboro, TN, offer fully renovated interiors in a park-like setting. Resort-style pool and lush green landscaping. Easy access to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 13 at 12:13pm
$
57 Units Available
Annandale Apartment Community
1307 Westlawn Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1413 sqft
Annandale Apartment Community sets the standard in luxury apartment living with massive open concept one, two and three bedrooms. Located in the coveted triple Blackman school district, we have year-round amenities for everyone
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
21 Units Available
Carrington Park
2778 Rideout Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,084
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1555 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom furnished luxury apartments offer carpet, hardwoods, gourmet kitchens, ceiling fans, fireplace, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, tennis court, volleyball, basketball, dog park and pet wash station. Near I-24.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
Belden Reserve Apartments
475 Swanholme Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community in the award-winning Blackman School District. Units with walk-in closets, kitchens with islands and counter seating, 9-ceilings, pre-hung window coverings and separate dining rooms.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
6 Units Available
Northfield Commons
2325 Willowbrook Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1233 sqft
Community has a fitness center, salt water swimming pool, outdoor grill and picnic area, children's playground and bark park. Close to MTSU, shopping and dining. Units have modern finishes and lots of light.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
21 Units Available
Vintage at the Avenue
1349 Greshampark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,108
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. A resort-inspired pool, a clubhouse, and a sprawling fitness center for residents. Seven minutes from Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
The Paddock Club Murfreesboro
150 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$923
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1438 sqft
A tennis court, fitness center, pool, sundeck and spa offer luxury to this community's residents. Apartments have patios or balconies along with wood-burning fireplaces. Shopping and dining along Memorial Boulevard are just seconds away.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Arbor Brook
350 Covenant Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,009
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1265 sqft
Apartments feature maple cabinetry, walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryers. Community amenities include pool, expansive deck, pergola and fitness center. Located close to I-24, Stones River National Battlefield and Old Fort Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
23 Units Available
Colony House
1510 Huntington Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$884
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1408 sqft
Pet-friendly urban development located near Route 231, in the heart of the downtown area. Community amenities include tennis courts, pet park and 24-hour laundry room with Wi-Fi. Units feature ceramic tile and central air.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
101 Units Available
Vintage Gateway
2107 Lothric Way, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1501 sqft
Vintage Gateway unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Vintage Gateway, your address says it all.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
14 Units Available
Woodgate Farms Apartments
755 Saint Andrews Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$919
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1366 sqft
At Woodgate Farms you'll find spacious apartments, modern conveniences, and amenities that will appeal to just about any lifestyle. Whether you like to work out, swim laps, play games or just surf the web, you can do it at our Community Clubhouse.

Median Rent in Murfreesboro

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Murfreesboro is $919, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,129.
Studio
$825
1 Bed
$919
2 Beds
$1,129
3+ Beds
$1,504
City GuideMurfreesboro
Greetings, future apartment dwellers of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and welcome to the virtual hub for your apartment hunting exploits! Murfreesboro, situated roughly 35 miles southeast of Nashville, is the Volunteer State’s fastest growing community. Ready to pack up shop and settle down in Tennessee’s “most livable town?” Then stick with us, because we can set you up in the dwellings of your dreams …
M’Boro in a Nutshell

How, you ask, is life in Murfreesboro? Glad you asked! Here’s how:

Murfreesboro is comfortable. Murfreesboro is a city whose streets are filled with parks, playgrounds, strip malls, drive-thru Starbucks, sit-down restaurants, neatly-landscaped lawns, the works. “No alarms, no surprises,” as the song goes – which is exactly what many Central Tennesseans covet in the first place.

Murfreesboro is cost-effective. The cost of living index in Murfreesboro is 7 percentage points lower than the national average, which means you won’t break the bank on things like groceries, utilities, and consumer goods. Apartments are remarkably affordable (even for the mid-South’s budget-friendly standards), and even high-quality units can be found for $800 or less.

Murfreesboro is convenient. Murfreesboro is surrounded by highways that give residents easy access to neighboring cities like Nashville and Brentwood.

Murfreesboro is contemporary. On one hand, Murfreesboro is an old and historic city whose tourist sites include a Civil War Battlefield and Antebellum courthouse. Especially on the streets of the boutique-and-café-filled historic downtown area, there’s a nostalgic, old-timey vibe. Most of Murfreesboro, however, is newly-constructed, which means residents don’t have to worry about things like faulty pipes and wires or degenerating structures. The further you get from the city center, the more likely you are to come across newly-built apartments, lofts, and condos packed to the brim with all the modern amenities you could ask for.

Selecting your Stomping Grounds

Whether you’re in the market for a super cool crash pad in the eastern, western, northern, southern, or centrally-located parts of town, you shouldn’t have any problem finding a variety of rental options.

In the western and southwestern neighborhoods, there are tons of contemporary apartments, townhouses, and condominiums. These units are usually a bit more pricey, but they also usually offer a little extra leg room and feature more attractive amenities. Often times, they are also more neatly maintained, since they attempt to attract long-term residents and not just transient leasers.

Tips for Tenants

Apartments are pretty much available year-round, but the most attractive units are usually gobbled up by early July. In other words, don’t be a giant slacker and wait until the last minute, or else you’ll miss out on the pick of the litter.

In some parts of town, especially the booming western neighborhoods, apartments are readily available and are just waiting for peeps like you to come claim them. Just remember to equip yourself with a list of previous residences and references, banking account information, and proof of income. Many apartment managers run credit checks on prospective tenants, so you may need a co-signer to score a lease in Murfreesboro.

Other than, just use common sense and read your lease carefully before signing it. Remember that a lease is an important legal document that covers everything from pet and roommate restrictions to policies regarding fees, general upkeep, and expectations of both tenants and landlords. Also, be sure to give your apartment a careful inspection before loading in (preferably along with an objective third party) to make sure everything is up to par.

And now, bold and fearless apartment hunter, it’s time to begin your journey for a primo apartment in Murfreesboro! Best of luck and happy hunting!

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released results for Murfreesboro from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

“Murfreesboro renters expressed great satisfaction with the city overall,” says Andrew Woo,...

View full Murfreesboro Renter Survey

Here’s how Murfreesboro ranks on:

A
Overall satisfaction
B-
Safety and crime rate
B-
Jobs and career opportunities
B
Recreational activities
B-
Affordability
A+
Quality of schools
B-
Weather
C-
Commute time
B+
State and local taxes
D
Public transit
B+
Pet-friendliness
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released results for Murfreesboro from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

“Murfreesboro renters expressed great satisfaction with the city overall,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “They gave most categories average or above-average scores.”

Key findings in Murfreesboro include the following:

  • Murfreesboro renters give their city an A overall for satisfaction.
  • The highest-rated category for Murfreesboro was the quality of local schools, which received an A+ score from renters.
  • Renters here gave near-average scores to affordability/cost of living (B-), local job and career opportunities (B-), and safety (B-).
  • The greatest sources of dissatisfaction for Murfreesboro renters are commute times (C-) and access to public transit (D).
  • Renter satisfaction in Murfreesboro is right on par with other Tennessee cities like Clarksville (A+) and Knoxville (A), and ranks higher than Chattanooga (B-).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.
View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Murfreesboro?
In Murfreesboro, the median rent is $825 for a studio, $919 for a 1-bedroom, $1,129 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,504 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Murfreesboro, check out our monthly Murfreesboro Rent Report.
How pet-friendly is Murfreesboro?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Murfreesboro received a letter grade of B+ for pet-friendliness.
What is the job market like in Murfreesboro?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Murfreesboro received a letter grade of B- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
How good are the schools in Murfreesboro?
Murfreesboro renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Murfreesboro did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Murfreesboro?
Some of the colleges located in the Murfreesboro area include Middle Tennessee State University, Nashville State Community College, Belmont University, Cumberland University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Murfreesboro?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Murfreesboro from include Nashville, Franklin, Hendersonville, Gallatin, and Spring Hill.

Similar Pages

Murfreesboro 1 BedroomsMurfreesboro 2 Bedrooms
Murfreesboro Apartments with ParkingMurfreesboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Murfreesboro Pet Friendly Places