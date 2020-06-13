126 Apartments for rent in Murfreesboro, TN📍
How, you ask, is life in Murfreesboro? Glad you asked! Here’s how:
Murfreesboro is comfortable. Murfreesboro is a city whose streets are filled with parks, playgrounds, strip malls, drive-thru Starbucks, sit-down restaurants, neatly-landscaped lawns, the works. “No alarms, no surprises,” as the song goes – which is exactly what many Central Tennesseans covet in the first place.
Murfreesboro is cost-effective. The cost of living index in Murfreesboro is 7 percentage points lower than the national average, which means you won’t break the bank on things like groceries, utilities, and consumer goods. Apartments are remarkably affordable (even for the mid-South’s budget-friendly standards), and even high-quality units can be found for $800 or less.
Murfreesboro is convenient. Murfreesboro is surrounded by highways that give residents easy access to neighboring cities like Nashville and Brentwood.
Murfreesboro is contemporary. On one hand, Murfreesboro is an old and historic city whose tourist sites include a Civil War Battlefield and Antebellum courthouse. Especially on the streets of the boutique-and-café-filled historic downtown area, there’s a nostalgic, old-timey vibe. Most of Murfreesboro, however, is newly-constructed, which means residents don’t have to worry about things like faulty pipes and wires or degenerating structures. The further you get from the city center, the more likely you are to come across newly-built apartments, lofts, and condos packed to the brim with all the modern amenities you could ask for.
Whether you’re in the market for a super cool crash pad in the eastern, western, northern, southern, or centrally-located parts of town, you shouldn’t have any problem finding a variety of rental options.
In the western and southwestern neighborhoods, there are tons of contemporary apartments, townhouses, and condominiums. These units are usually a bit more pricey, but they also usually offer a little extra leg room and feature more attractive amenities. Often times, they are also more neatly maintained, since they attempt to attract long-term residents and not just transient leasers.
Apartments are pretty much available year-round, but the most attractive units are usually gobbled up by early July. In other words, don’t be a giant slacker and wait until the last minute, or else you’ll miss out on the pick of the litter.
In some parts of town, especially the booming western neighborhoods, apartments are readily available and are just waiting for peeps like you to come claim them. Just remember to equip yourself with a list of previous residences and references, banking account information, and proof of income. Many apartment managers run credit checks on prospective tenants, so you may need a co-signer to score a lease in Murfreesboro.
Other than, just use common sense and read your lease carefully before signing it. Remember that a lease is an important legal document that covers everything from pet and roommate restrictions to policies regarding fees, general upkeep, and expectations of both tenants and landlords. Also, be sure to give your apartment a careful inspection before loading in (preferably along with an objective third party) to make sure everything is up to par.
And now, bold and fearless apartment hunter, it’s time to begin your journey for a primo apartment in Murfreesboro! Best of luck and happy hunting!
Renter Confidence Survey
Here’s how Murfreesboro ranks on:
Apartment List has released results for Murfreesboro from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
“Murfreesboro renters expressed great satisfaction with the city overall,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “They gave most categories average or above-average scores.”
Key findings in Murfreesboro include the following:
- Murfreesboro renters give their city an A overall for satisfaction.
- The highest-rated category for Murfreesboro was the quality of local schools, which received an A+ score from renters.
- Renters here gave near-average scores to affordability/cost of living (B-), local job and career opportunities (B-), and safety (B-).
- The greatest sources of dissatisfaction for Murfreesboro renters are commute times (C-) and access to public transit (D).
- Renter satisfaction in Murfreesboro is right on par with other Tennessee cities like Clarksville (A+) and Knoxville (A), and ranks higher than Chattanooga (B-).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.