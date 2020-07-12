/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 12 2020
178 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Franklin, TN
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1361 Eliot Road
1361 Eliot Road, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
2785 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Westhaven Brownstone - Property Id: 317604 Beautiful Westhaven Brownstone that lives like a single family home! Very spacious and loaded with granite, custom cabinetry, sand and finish hardwoods throughout main area, attached 2
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1426 Clairmonte Cir
1426 Clairmonte Circle, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2221 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in West Harpeth. The main living area and bedrooms have carpet flooring throughout.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
236 Dandridge Drive
236 Dandridge Drive, Franklin, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,599
2852 sqft
Beautiful Franklin Home in Quaint Cannonwood Neighborhood - 5BR plus bonus/office, two story foyer, fireplace in living room, New Flooring in Kitchen and bathrooms, New quartz counter tops in kitchen. rear deck great for entertaining, Large yard.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
601 W Meade Blvd
601 West Meade Boulevard, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1116 sqft
This is a beautiful 2 bd/1ba home located in Franklin! Hardwood floors throughout. On the main floor, you will find a bonus room. The kitchen and the bathroom both have tile flooring. Big front and back yard. Pet fee is $50/month.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
172 Chester Stevens Rd
172 Chester Stevens Road, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Available 07/16/20 Franklin TN Pet Lover Home; Excellent Location! - Property Id: 136061 4 Bedroom/2 bath brick ranch home completely remodeled with brand new kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
163 Velena St.
163 Velena St, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1516 sqft
Franklin TN - New Construction 3 bed 2 1/2 bath - Franklin, TN at its' best - New Construction - Beautiful open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths home, hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, all new Stainless appliances also includes new
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Swain Circle
107 Swain Circle, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2000 sqft
107 Swain Circle Available 07/13/20 Awesome Townhome in Berry Farms Town Center! - This is a great town home built in 2015. Beautiful with custom finishes throughout! Great open kitchen, extensive hardwoods. Gorgeous living areas, porches, patio.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1402 Flemings Ct
1402 Flemings Ct, Franklin, TN
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3150 sqft
Beautifully updated home on a cut-de-sac in the Broadgate section of McKays Mill. 5 bedrooms, with a huge bonus room upstairs perfect for entertainment, crafts, homework area and more.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
329 Granbury St
329 Granbury Street, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
588 sqft
Don't miss this Franklin Charmer! Cozy Duplex within walking distance to downtown Franklin just off Columbia Ave. Washer/Dryer in unit. Quiet neighborhood convenient to all that downtown Franklin and Williamson County have to offer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2111 Apollo Dr
2111 Apollo Drive, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
Beautiful home in Franklin's Fieldstone Farms. Very spacious floor plan w/lots of light! 2-story Great Room All pets will be approved by the owner. There is a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Small dogs only. Please verify all schools
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1018 Rural Plains Cir
1018 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1260 sqft
Beautiful town home in the community of Berry Farms features hardwood floors, two master suites upstairs, an open floor plan, and a fabulous outdoor space in the back of property.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2000 Upland Drive
2000 Upland Drive, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1741 sqft
3 or 4 bed/ 2.5 Bath Home in Falcon Creek Subdivision, Master on Main Floor, Hardwood Floors Down, SS Appliances, Pet Friendly - Spacious 3 or 4 bedroom home in Falcon Creek Subdivision in Franklin. 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
209 Pebble Glen Dr
209 Pebble Glen Drive, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,925
1857 sqft
UPDATED!!Home close to Hwy 96, Great level front & backyard that is partially fenced, huge deck and large level aggregate driveway. New lighting and bathroom fixtures, fresh paint!! Pets are considered on a case by case basis.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
6051 Rural Plains Cir
6051 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1063 sqft
Rare chance to live in Berry Farms! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom corner unit features a great layout, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, secured entry, pool access, and lots of light! You will be walking distance from a open park,
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2005 Emery Lane - 1
2005 Emery Lane, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1520 sqft
Fantastic location with recent renovations! Open living concept with new flooring. Large kitchen open to living area that features a cozy fireplace. 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Private balcony with beautiful view and storage.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
75 Molly Bright Lane
75 Molly Bright Lane, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2670 sqft
SHOWINGS BEGIN AUGUST 3RD, 2020.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
2725 Kennedy Court
2725 Kennedy Court, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1476 sqft
Available 8/8/20. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has everything you need.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
100 Pebble Creek Road
100 Pebble Creek Road, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1399 sqft
Available 8/8/20. Please do not disturb the tenants. This budget friendly 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has partial hardwood flooring, a fireplace, and plenty of space in the backyard to relax.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1849 Brentwood Pointe
1849 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1584 sqft
Available for rent June 8. 2020. 1849 Brentwood Point, Franklin TN 37067. Large 2 br/ 2.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
306 James Avenue
306 James Avenue, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1283 sqft
This updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom is nestled in Franklin, TN which falls in Williamson County, one of America's most prestigious places to live. 1 mile walk to downtown shops and restaurants.
1 of 24
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
1168 Westhaven Blvd
1168 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2324 sqft
Beautifully maintained Westhaven home located on a waterway park with lush landscaping. Master down; 2 bedrooms up with a bonus room. Walking distance to elementary school, town center, dining, boating, and very close to the amenities center.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
303 W Chownings Ct
303 West Chownings, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2438 sqft
Available 11/01/20 Relocating to the prestigious Williamson County including the areas of Franklin, Cool Springs, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, or even Nashville? This charming colorful fully furnished 3 bedroom home is perfect for a family to feel safe
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
405 Compton Lane
405 Compton Lane, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1178 sqft
Available 8/29/20. This highly sought after Fieldstone Farms Town-home has dual vaulted master bedrooms, open concept, newer flooring in common areas; Newer Tiled Bathrooms Upstairs. Master Includes Ceiling Fan.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
110 Lancelot Ln
110 Lancelot Lane, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2834 sqft
Beautifully updated, spacious 4 bedroom home in a premiere Franklin pool community. Kitchen with island. New carpet, windows and fresh paint.
