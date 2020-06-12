/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 PM
101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Franklin, TN
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
32 Units Available
Dwell at McEwen
100 Reliance Dr, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1463 sqft
Ultra-modern community with two 24-hour fitness centers, a saltwater pool and 10-foot ceilings. Apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets with lots of storage. On-site yoga and parking.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
19 Units Available
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1440 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1353 sqft
Located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation. 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood flooring, granite counters and patios/balconies. Detached garage space available with fee. Pool, 24-hour gym, playground and coffee bar. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated June 12 at 09:28pm
59 Units Available
IMT Cool Springs
101 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1449 sqft
Luxury community includes pool table, racquetball court, tennis court, wine room and gym. Units feature air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Just minutes from the heart of downtown Nashville.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1341 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
33 Units Available
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1430 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness studio and a dog park. Homes feature French doors, spacious closets and modern kitchens. Nashville is barely 20 minutes away.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
67 Units Available
Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1372 sqft
Garden-style community with designer finishes like granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville and Cool Springs Galleria Shopping.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
37 Units Available
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1355 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
19 Units Available
The Everly at Historic Franklin
413 Brick Path Ln, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,870
1827 sqft
Stylish homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center, a pool and outdoor grilling stations. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
90 Units Available
Harpeth Square Apartments
159 1st Avenue North, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,981
1955 sqft
Our leasing office is now open and we have homes ready for immediate move in! We are operating as normal and would love to have you call or stop by today for a tour! Nestled inside Historic Downtown Franklin along the Harpeth River, Harpeth Square
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
269 King Arthur Cir
269 King Arthur Circle, Franklin, TN
Minutes to I-65* Cool-springs Galleria Mall* Avalon gated community. Spacious Home* Large walkout basement for storage space* Small pet Negotiable with non-refundable pet fee $700.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
196 Clarendon Circle
196 Clarendon Circle, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2003 sqft
Clarendon - Property Id: 292255 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292255 Property Id 292255 (RLNE5826819)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1313 Summer Haven Circle
1313 Summer Haven Circle, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
1964 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
601 Pendlebury Park Place
601 Pendlebury Park Place, Franklin, TN
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Harris Court
202 Harris Court, Franklin, TN
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1267 Buckingham Circle
1267 Buckingham Circle, Franklin, TN
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Lancelot Lane
205 Lancelot Lane, Franklin, TN
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,353 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
163 Velena St.
163 Velena St, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1516 sqft
Franklin TN - New Construction 3 bed 2 1/2 bath - Franklin, TN at its' best - New Construction - Beautiful open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths home, hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, all new Stainless appliances also includes new
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5001 Laughing Brook Lane
5001 Laughing Brook Lane, Franklin, TN
Great home in Waters Edge of Franklin! - Great opportunity to live in WATERS EDGE, one of Franklin's hottest subdivisions, Imagine living in a luxurious home that's only 5-miles from Historic Downtown Franklin, only 2min from I-65, and 3-miles from
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
201 Pearl St
201 Pearl Street, Franklin, TN
Executive Lease Purchase Opportunity! This beautiful custom built 5 bedroom home is located in the sought after community of Westhaven.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1426 Clairmonte Cir
1426 Clairmonte Circle, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2221 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in West Harpeth. The main living area and bedrooms have carpet flooring throughout.
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
328 Pennystone Circle
328 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2500 sqft
328 Pennystone Circle Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Avalon Subdivision, Gated Community w Pool and Playground - Well maintained home in Avalon Subdivision which is a Gated Community in Franklin.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1322 Tilton Drive
1322 Tilton Drive, Franklin, TN
Large McKay's Mill Home in Franklin - JUST LISTED! 5 Bedroom Home in McKays Mill! Corner Lot, Formal Dining, Den, Living Room w/ see thru Fireplace, Kitchen w/ Island, Bonus Room, 2 Car Garage! Fresh Paint Pets require owner approval .
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
236 Dandridge Drive
236 Dandridge Drive, Franklin, TN
Large Franklin Home - Beautiful Franklin home with 5BR plus bonus/office, two story foyer, fireplace in living room, rear deck great for entertaining, Large yard. 2 car side load garage.
Similar Pages
Franklin 1 BedroomsFranklin 2 BedroomsFranklin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFranklin 3 BedroomsFranklin Accessible ApartmentsFranklin Apartments with Balcony
Franklin Apartments with GarageFranklin Apartments with GymFranklin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFranklin Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFranklin Apartments with ParkingFranklin Apartments with Pool