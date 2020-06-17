All apartments in Chattanooga
637 Battery Pl Apt 7
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

637 Battery Pl Apt 7

637 Battery Pl · (423) 888-0125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

637 Battery Pl, Chattanooga, TN 37403
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 637 Battery Pl Apt 7 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1292 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom and 2.5 bath condo - Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath condo located in historic Battery Place right on the river and a short distance from the river walk! This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and bedrooms.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms all have tile flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer

You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional information:
Total Electric Service
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Storage Room
Deck
Balcony
Ceiling Fans

Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5210066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Battery Pl Apt 7 have any available units?
637 Battery Pl Apt 7 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 Battery Pl Apt 7 have?
Some of 637 Battery Pl Apt 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Battery Pl Apt 7 currently offering any rent specials?
637 Battery Pl Apt 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Battery Pl Apt 7 pet-friendly?
No, 637 Battery Pl Apt 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 637 Battery Pl Apt 7 offer parking?
No, 637 Battery Pl Apt 7 does not offer parking.
Does 637 Battery Pl Apt 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 Battery Pl Apt 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Battery Pl Apt 7 have a pool?
No, 637 Battery Pl Apt 7 does not have a pool.
Does 637 Battery Pl Apt 7 have accessible units?
No, 637 Battery Pl Apt 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Battery Pl Apt 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 Battery Pl Apt 7 has units with dishwashers.
