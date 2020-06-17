637 Battery Pl Apt 7

Amenities

2 bedroom and 2.5 bath condo - Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath condo located in historic Battery Place right on the river and a short distance from the river walk! This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and bedrooms.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms all have tile flooring.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer

Dryer



You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional information:

Total Electric Service

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System

Storage Room

Deck

Balcony

Ceiling Fans



Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



No Pets Allowed



