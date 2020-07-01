/
106 Apartments for rent in Red Bank, TN📍
Red Bank
112 Alden Ave.
112 Alden Avenue, Red Bank, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
Completely Renovated Red Bank Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath completely renovated from top to bottom. The home includes new bathrooms, windows, appliance and the list goes on and on. The home is minutes to downtown Chattanooga and UTC campus.
Red Bank
404 Hedgewood Dr
404 Hedgewood Drive, Red Bank, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
945 sqft
404 Hedgewood Dr Available 07/06/20 Beautifully updated home in the heart of Red Bank! - Are you in love with the North Shore but not those rental rates? Then 404 Hedgewood is the home for you! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has been recently updated
Red Bank
207 Valley View Avenue
207 Valley View Drive, Red Bank, TN
1 Bedroom
$555
576 sqft
This one bedroom one bath that has been updated. You will love the grey-tan look of the new flooring along with the grey paint color on the walls. The eat-in kitchen comes equipped with Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher.
Red Bank
2802 Easton Ave
2802 Easton Avenue, Red Bank, TN
2 Bedrooms
$996
1176 sqft
Price based on a 13 month lease. Conveniently located in Red Bank just a few minutes from downtown. Great covered porch looking into the woods at the rear of the property leads into the home.
Results within 1 mile of Red Bank
Friends of Mountain Creek
Rise at Signal Mountain
1185 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$907
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
974 sqft
Mountain Brook sits in the scenic Signal Mountain neighborhood, just off Highway 27. Each home in this community offers an open floor plan, mountain views, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Friends of Mountain Creek
Radius Mountain Creek
936 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$830
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Radius Mountain Creek, where you will experience the perfect blend of innovative modern living and vintage charm.
Falling Water - Browntown
Northtowne Village
1011 Gadd Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$880
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Northtowne Village Apartment Homes in Hixson, Tennessee! Our gorgeous apartment community is conveniently nestled just moments away from Signal Mountain as well as downtown Chattanooga, Northgate Mall, major shopping centers, grocery
CityGreen at Northshore
200 CityGreen Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,106
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1352 sqft
Live Well - CityGreen at NorthShore, From upscale finishes & fixtures to our signature resort-style pool, experience all the perks and amenities of an urban dwelling in a secluded, scenic hillside setting.
Friends of Mountain Creek
Hawthorne Creekside
3131 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1170 sqft
Just off Hwy 27, this picturesque community is nestled in the foothills just minutes from downtown Chattanooga. Resort-style amenities include salt water pool and fire pit lounge.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,095
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1138 sqft
Nestled in the eclectic 5 points neighborhood, 5 Points North Shore takes luxury living to the next level.
Friends of Mountain Creek
Trails of Signal Mountain
3535 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1209 sqft
Cozy homes with classic charm await you at Trails of Signal Mountain, located in picturesque Chattanooga, TN.
Friends of Mountain Creek
Views at Signal Mountain
4053 Priceless Vw, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
835 sqft
Our all new remodeled living space comes to life in the heart of Signal Mountain.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
The Hamilton at North Market
609 Hamilton Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
The Hamilton at North Market is located right past the new Publix on North Market Street. Conveniently located to everything Downtown has to offer.
Friends of Mountain Creek
Hayden Place Apartments
298 Acorn Oaks Cir, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Situated atop Pineville Road, Hayden Place offers luxury living in peaceful and natural surroundings with breathtaking views of Signal Mountain and Lookout Mountain. We are just one right-hand turn away from beautiful downtown Chattanooga!
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
125 Cherokee
125 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1160 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Mary Locke Apartments
301 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1003 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, sharing a building with the new restaurant Embargo 62, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
The Maddox Building
103 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,045
855 sqft
Unique loft style living in the heart of The Northshore. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Hannah Parc
610 Gurley Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
Hannah Parc Townhomes are nestled in a wooded, private area located just off the Northshore. Conveniently located to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Sergeant's Apartments
710 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
This unique style complex is located right off Cherokee Blvd. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions on the Northshore.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
The Constance
201 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1375 sqft
Constance was completed in 2012. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Friends of Mountain Creek
1013 Mountain Creek Rd
1013 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Coming Soon!! Spacious 3 BR/2 BA Home at the foot of Signal Mountain - Coming Soon! This is a spacious one level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located at the foot of Signal Mountain.
Friends of Mountain Creek
Signal View
900 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
780 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment! - Welcome home to 900 Mountain Creek Road, Unit 439! This one bedroom, one bath home is perfect for anyone looking for a convenient location and low maintenance living.
Riverview - Stuart Heights
748 Curve St
748 Curve Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
810 sqft
North Chattanooga,Northshore,37405, just updated - Property Id: 299084 A location that offers you access to everything you need in Chattanooga and Hixson. Spacious "Note add $150.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
316 Stringer St
316 Stringer Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Cozy Family Home in Northshore! - Great location in Northshore! Convenient to dining, shopping and entertainment, as well as local attractions, such as Coolidge Park! Very spacious home with high ceilings! Refrigerator and stove are included, and
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Red Bank rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,230.
Some of the colleges located in the Red Bank area include Southern Adventist University, Lee University, and The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Red Bank from include Chattanooga, Cleveland, Soddy-Daisy, Collegedale, and Signal Mountain.