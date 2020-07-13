102 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Chattanooga, TN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
$
5 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Bread Factory Lofts
1615 Cowart Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
737 sqft
The Bread Factory Lofts were originally built in the 1920's as the Holsom Bread Factory. In 2003 the building was transformed into 26 uniquely designed apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
25 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Market City Center
728 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,263
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1061 sqft
Boutiques, restaurants, first-class office space, and above it all, beautifully appointed apartment living in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Downtown Chattanooga
The Henry Lofts
1920 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$910
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1018 sqft
Our newest addition to the Wise Properties Portfolio located right off Chestnut Street across from Finely Stadium and beside Southside Social. This property is in walking distance to everything the Southside has to offer.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Coolidge Landing
434 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
775 sqft
This smaller complex is located right off Frazier Ave, and is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
The Hamilton at North Market
609 Hamilton Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
The Hamilton at North Market is located right past the new Publix on North Market Street. Conveniently located to everything Downtown has to offer.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
10 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
The Maclellan
721 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1114 sqft
Constructed in 1924, the landmark Maclellan building has been revitalized into an exclusive collection of stylish apartments honoring downtown Chattanooga's historic integrity. With a variety of 85 units, boasting nearly 30 unique floor plans.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 30 at 03:20pm
4 Units Available
Tyner - Greenwood
Legacy at Elements
7310 Standifer Gap Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
525 sqft
Very close to Hamilton Place Mall and downtown Chattanooga. Well-equipped apartments and active community life featuring a pool, outdoor cooking area, sand volleyball court and a leash-free dog park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
5 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Riverset
2 Market St, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,289
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1075 sqft
Centrally located to all area attractions and a beautiful riverfront setting, Riverset embodies the vibe of the Riverfront District in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Downtown Chattanooga
Mission at Main
26 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$840
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
999 sqft
One of the newest additions to Wise Properties, The Mission at Main is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 1 at 07:51pm
26 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Friends of Mountain Creek
Hayden Place Apartments
298 Acorn Oaks Cir, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Situated atop Pineville Road, Hayden Place offers luxury living in peaceful and natural surroundings with breathtaking views of Signal Mountain and Lookout Mountain. We are just one right-hand turn away from beautiful downtown Chattanooga!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
125 Cherokee
125 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1160 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Mary Locke Apartments
301 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1003 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, sharing a building with the new restaurant Embargo 62, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
The Maddox Building
103 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,045
855 sqft
Unique loft style living in the heart of The Northshore. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Hannah Parc
610 Gurley Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
Hannah Parc Townhomes are nestled in a wooded, private area located just off the Northshore. Conveniently located to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Sergeant's Apartments
710 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
This unique style complex is located right off Cherokee Blvd. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions on the Northshore.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
256 Units Available
Bushtown - Highland Park
One Riverside
950 Riverside Drive, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1063 sqft
Perched on the lively riverfront minutes from the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, One Riverside is the ideal mix of refined comfort and adventurous lifestyle from dining downtown to recreation on the Tennessee River.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
416 Jadie Ln
416 Jadie Lane, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
900 sqft
North Chattanooga Home-One Bedroom-One Full Bath. This beautiful home is nestled in the heart of North Chattanooga on a private and quiet street. This house has one bedroom, one bath, an open floor plan, and was recently remodeled.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Chattanooga
45 E Main St
45 East Main Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Live, work, and play in the popular Southside District. Large spaces to enjoy in this two bedroom, two bath condo. Washer and dryer included in the lease. Pets to be considered with a non-refundable pet deposit.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lookout Valley - Lookout Mountain
3607 Cummings Hwy
3607 Cummings Highway, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
Across from Walmart - Property Id: 292951 Across from Walmart, easy access to 1-24, 1-59. Near downtown Chattanooga. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, carport, garage. Zone C, Idea for home office.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodmore - Dalewood
5011 Carolyn Drive
5011 Carolyn Lane, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
916 sqft
Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath Brainerd cottage includes new siding and lawn care provided. - This cute cottage is located in Brainerd just off the Brainerd Golf Course on a dead-end street.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills
1407 S. Lyerly Street
1407 South Lyerly Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1208 sqft
1407 S. Lyerly Street Available 07/13/20 Conveniently located, Newly renovated 3 Bedroom near Downtown - Don't miss this newly renovated, 3 Bedroom with carpet, Kitchen and Living room floor like new.

July 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report. Chattanooga rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chattanooga rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Chattanooga rents increased moderately over the past month

Chattanooga rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chattanooga stand at $753 for a one-bedroom apartment and $936 for a two-bedroom. This is the seventh straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in November of last year. Chattanooga's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chattanooga, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Chattanooga rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Chattanooga, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chattanooga is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chattanooga's median two-bedroom rent of $936 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Chattanooga's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chattanooga than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Chattanooga.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

