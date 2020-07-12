/
northgate big ridge
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
143 Apartments for rent in Northgate - Big Ridge, Chattanooga, TN
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
24 Units Available
Marina Pointe
5750 Lake Resort Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
1414 sqft
Luxurious amenities of community include gym, bocce court, volleyball court, pool, and coffee bar. Units include air conditioning, fireplace, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer hookup. Great location with harbor views.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Lakeshore on the Hill
5873 Lake Resort Ter, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1291 sqft
Join the picturesque apartment community at Lakeshore on the Hill—located just 10 miles outside of downtown Chattanooga, TN! We offer an amazing array of must-have features and amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2145 Hamill Rd
2145 Hamill Road, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$1,500
1500 sqft
1,500 sq. ft. office space for rent. $12 per foot/$1,500 per month gross. Minimum 2 year lease. Call today to get this space located in Hixson, close to Hwy 153.
Results within 1 mile of Northgate - Big Ridge
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Northtowne Village
1011 Gadd Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$855
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Northtowne Village Apartment Homes in Hixson, Tennessee! Our gorgeous apartment community is conveniently nestled just moments away from Signal Mountain as well as downtown Chattanooga, Northgate Mall, major shopping centers, grocery
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4824 Lake Haven Dr
4824 Lake Haven Drive, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
2378 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in the Murray Hills area of Hwy 58. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. Living room, half bath, dining room and kitchen downstairs. Master bedroom has its own private deck.
Results within 5 miles of Northgate - Big Ridge
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Trails of Signal Mountain
3535 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1209 sqft
Cozy homes with classic charm await you at Trails of Signal Mountain, located in picturesque Chattanooga, TN.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$844
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1020 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
12 Units Available
Views at Signal Mountain
4053 Priceless Vw, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
835 sqft
Our all new remodeled living space comes to life in the heart of Signal Mountain.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
City View Apartments
2709 Citico Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$755
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settled on the hills of Missionary Ridge with wonderful views of Downtown Chattanooga, Lookout, and Signal Mountains, City View has the best views in town! The community is within mins of Downtown, The Chattanooga Aquarium, and Chattanooga City Zoo.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3920 Dayton Blvd Unit C
3920 Dayton Boulevard, Red Bank, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
1 bed loft apartment in Red Bank! - Call 423-454-1413 to schedule a showing. 1 bed 1 bath apartment in Red Bank. Located above a commercial space this apartment has a secure entry door leading to the apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1006 Rivermont Pl
1006 Rivermont Place, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
Can't beat this location that is convenient to downtown and Hixson! Gorgeous original hardwood floors, large living spaces, tons of natural light and updated kitchen and appliances. Features a two car garage and is in a well established neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1055 Carter Dr
1055 Carter Drive, Chattanooga, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2810 sqft
Located next to The Enclave, this spacious house offers TONS of space! Just four miles from downtown, three miles to HWY 153 and on a very private lot. One bedroom and full bath are located in the basement with a workshop/storage area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7615 Clearwater Rd
7615 Clearwater Road West, Middle Valley, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
This charming home has been completely updated! Beautiful hardwood floors, tiled kitchen, baths and basement floors, two beautiful bathrooms, a huge kitchen with granite countertops, three bedrooms plus two additional rooms in the basement and a
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5922 Rainbow Springs Dr
5922 Rainbow Springs Drive, Harrison, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2575 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Eagle Bluff community. Main level has kitchen, living room, dining roon, master bedroom and bath and additional half bath. Lower level has 2 bedroom, full bath, and family room. This property will be leased furnished.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1024 Garnett Ave
1024 Garnett Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
988 sqft
Move in Special! Great North Chatt/Normal Park Location! Charming 3 BR/2BA Home - Move In Special! $250 OFF Security Deposit with a July Lease! Great North Chatt/Normal Park Location! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home comes with a large
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue
1207 North Chamberlain Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1532 sqft
Coming Soon! Renovated 5 bedroom 2 full baths near Memorial Hospital - You will love the beautiful Kitchen and Bathroom remodel. If you needs lots of rooms, this house is for you. It has 2/3 bedrooms on the main level and 2 bedrooms upstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1317 Falmouth Rd
1317 Falmouth Road, Chattanooga, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3972 sqft
For Rent or Sale. Unfurnished luxurious amenities abound in this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home tucked away on a private and low maintenance wooded lot in the heart of Riverview.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3985 N Quail Ln
3985 North Quail Lane, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
924 sqft
Updated and fully furnished condo close to downtown and within minutes to Hwy 27.. This unit is perfect for someone relocating to the area or for someone that has just sold their home or perhaps building a home.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
623 Glen Circle
623 Glenn Circle, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1377 sqft
Great 3 bedroom rancher in Hixson Area - Well Maintained Rancher with a full unfinished basement in a Great Location.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5216 Donlyn B
5216 Donlyn Drive, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$785
950 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath - Excellent Condition - Property Id: 251754 This is a very nice duplex that been renovated to include new: paint and wood flooring throughout entire unit, updated bathroom & kitchen.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1275 Duane Road
1275 Duane Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
888 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath North Chattanooga Duplex - This cozy duplex is located in the heart of North Chattanooga. It has 2 bedrooms,1 bath, hardwood flooring throughout with vinyl flooring in the kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
206 Cliftview Dr B
206 Cliftview Dr, Red Bank, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Duplex Unit - Property Id: 313385 ****We have both units A & B Available, same floor plan & amenities, however unit A has 2 bedrooms / 1 1/2 baths**** Due to COVID and the safety of our tenants we will NOT be
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4306 Righton Ln
4306 Righton Lane, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1587 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Lake Hills! The main living area and bedrooms all have hardwood flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
Results within 10 miles of Northgate - Big Ridge
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Summit East Ridge
3725 Fountain Ave, East Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of square footage, new windows, new roofs, new low flush toilets, new sink fixtures, new shower fixtures, new playground, new picnic area, new laundry room.