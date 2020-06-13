33 Apartments for rent in Cleveland, TN

Looking for a rental in the friendly town of Cleveland, Tennessee? Well, then, your search has brought you to the right place because we've got the best tips and tricks on renting in the hometown of your not-so-distant future.

Cleveland is a small city situated in the rolling hills between the Appalachian Mountains, and the Tennessee and Hiwassee Rivers. It’s a perfect home for outdoors-lovers who enjoy snowboarding and skiing, tubing and kayaking on the river, or just sitting back and reveling the beauty of a more rural, country atmosphere. And, have you seen the quaint little downtown area yet? It can certainly hold its own, shopping-wise, and it's got a ton of character to boot! Or, if you want a night on the town in a bigger city, you're commute is made easier with access to several major highways and nearby interstates that can take you to Knoxville, Nashville, or Atlanta in no time.

Apartments for rent are sort of an endangered species around here. You will found about a handful of rentals in town, ranging from about $500 to $2,500, so although the number of apartments is limited, there is plenty of variety. With about a dozen apartment complexes, as well as a few townhomes, duplexes, condos, and rental homes, you have quite a few choices to consider. Near I-75, you will find the least expensive rentals, with apartments and duplexes renting at $625 a month or less. You will see newer apartment buildings and townhomes throughout the city renting for $700-$900, as well as luxury condominiums, professionally furnished and serviced for $2,000 or more. But, when you’re paying these radically high prices, you’re getting quite an extravagant pad complete with flat screen TV's, huge floor plans, great views, and even maid service.

While the country setting of the Cleveland area is perfect for pets, you’ll have to do some legwork to find a pet-friendly apartment in town. They do exist, but you will have to look a little harder if you want to bring those furry family members along.

You will want to go and physically see your home before making any big decisions. It’s important to visit your potential neighborhood before moving, anyway, so just keep an eye out. Odds are, the area will be fine, but it’s always good to be extra wary.

So if you're looking for the big city feel, but the small hometown qualities, this is the place to check out. That's about all there is to say about the renter's life in Cleveland these days. Get on out there and have fun on your apartment search!

-By Katy Comal