Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

33 Apartments for rent in Cleveland, TN

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Parktowne Apartments
2005 Westland Dr SW, Cleveland, TN
1 Bedroom
$802
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$938
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Parktowne Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
2 Units Available
Forest Grove Apartments
2350 Blackburn Rd SE, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$630
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$725
1055 sqft
Welcome to Forest Grove! Located just off APD 40 in Cleveland, with quick access to grocery stores, restaurants. Come live with us and you will have a pool in your back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5472 Harpo St
5472 Harpo Street, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$805
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Newer Duplex, very nice! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Newer Duplex with Washer/ Dryer Hookups, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Range. No Pets, No Smoking, 12 Month Lease. Water and Trash included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5652119)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
260 Royal Drive NW
260 Royal Drive Northwest, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1104 sqft
Centrally located 3 bedroom home! - This adorable ranch style house is in the center of town, convenient to everything! It has three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, utility closet with washer/dryer hook up, and a large back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3712 Cliffside Dr # 10
3712 Cliffside Dr NE, Cleveland, TN
1 Bedroom
$450
- One Bedroom,One Bath No Washer/Dryer Hook up, Apartment No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831045)

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3001 Henderson Ave NW
3001 Henderson Avenue, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1335 sqft
3br, 1ba house, Newly renovated, all appliances including dishwasher, fresh paint, LVT flooring, nice large yard, $925/month, $925/deposit, Small pets allowed with additional $25/month.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
635 Willow Street NW - 1
635 Willow St NW, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$680
750 sqft
NO PETS Located in the Historic District right across from the Cleveland Greenway entrance, in a calm and safe neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
211 1st Street NE
211 1st St NE, Cleveland, TN
Studio
$2,000
10000 sqft
Office/warehouse building located in Downtown Cleveland just across the street from the city's newest park and event space, "First Street Square". The property runs the width of the block from 1st to 2nd street and has multiple entrances.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
240 1st Street NE - 2
240 1st Street Northeast, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1222 sqft
NO PETS This apartment is on the ground floor and comes with two parking spaces for compact cars only. It also has it's own patio. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and dedicated bath with shower.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
263 N Ocoee Street
263 North Ocoee Street, Cleveland, TN
Studio
$1,000
2000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit A is the downstairs commercial retail space and does not include the loft apt above. The space offers a large single open room in the front and a back workroom/storage room. The bathroom is full ADA compliant.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
260 2nd Street NE - B
260 2nd St NE, Cleveland, TN
Studio
$650
900 sqft
The 900 square feet is divided into 3 studios, one confrence room, a lounge, a reception area, and a bathroom. The floors are finished concrete or engineered wood flooring.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
860 Harle Ave Apt B
860 Harle Avenue Northwest, Cleveland, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
One bedroom/one bath apartment in downtown Cleveland! - You'll be surprised how much space you'll have in this completely remodeled one bedroom, one bath apartment! It boasts large rooms, washer/dryer hook up, full kitchen AND conveniently located

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
853 Stone Glen Trail NW
853 Stone Glen Trl NW, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Location! Location! Location! - This two bedroom, 1.5 bath town home has been recently updated and offers a large living space downstairs. It is located behind Home Depot, close to town with easy interstate access.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
860 Harle Ave A
860 Harle Ave NW, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Newly remodeled home in the Historic District! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath immaculate home has been completely remodeled, new appliances and is move-in ready.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
298 High Street SE
298 High Street Southeast, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom home, tons of closet space! - This three bedroom, 2 bath one level house has been completely refinished with fresh paint, new floors, doors, and more! It also has tons of closet space, nice yard and a great back deck! This like new

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3013 Adkisson Dr
3013 Adkisson Dr NW, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$595
Like new 2 bedroom apartment near Cleveland State! - This two bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome is within walking distance to Cleveland State Community College and quick to I-75.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2030 Ridgeview Dr NW, Unit # 5
2030 Ridgeview Dr NW, Cleveland, TN
1 Bedroom
$500
1 Bedroom 1 Bath unit recently updated, Convenient to 75! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath unit recently updated, Convenient to 75 . No Pets, No Smoking, 12 Month Lease. Coin Operated Laundry Room on site. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5652123)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2912 Franklin Ave NW
2912 Franklin Avenue Northwest, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
812 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent - 2BR/1BA house with CH&A, Stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-up. No smoking, no pets. 12 month lease minimum.
Results within 1 mile of Cleveland

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
280 Cline Rd NE
280 Cline Road Northeast, Bradley County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2100 sqft
Over 2,000 sq ft in this large 2 br, 2.5 ba house in great area, with all appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, pantry in kitchen, laminate and carpet flooring, large finished basement and a double car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Cleveland

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1601 White Oak Valley Rd
1601 White Oak Valley Rd NW, Bradley County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedroom 1 Bath House in the country - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House, washer/dryer hookups, No Pets, No Smoking, 12 Month Lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2594151)
Results within 10 miles of Cleveland
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Integra Hills Apartment Homes
9198 Integra Hills Ln, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,047
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1427 sqft
This community's features include a billiard room, theater, pool and electronic entrance. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. White Oak Crossing and Enterprise South Nature Park are both nearby.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Legends at White Oak
9211 Lawford Way, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,087
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and central air. Tenants get access to a dog grooming area, clubhouse, and billiards table. Easy access to I-75. Golf at the Honors Course during free time.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
10 Units Available
Integra Hills Preserve Apartments
9100 Integra Preserve Ct, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,052
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a sea-water swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature new granite countertops, wood flooring and private balconies/patios. Just minutes from Imagination Station and College Plaza Shopping Center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ooltewah-James County
1 Unit Available
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane, Ooltewah, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1464 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath with One Car Garage Move In Special! - Move In Special - *$200 off first full month's rent! * Must meet all application criteria and requirements Conveniently located, easy access to I75, you will love this two bedroom two

Median Rent in Cleveland

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Cleveland is $587, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $769.
Studio
$496
1 Bed
$587
2 Beds
$769
City GuideCleveland
Looking for a rental in the friendly town of Cleveland, Tennessee? Well, then, your search has brought you to the right place because we've got the best tips and tricks on renting in the hometown of your not-so-distant future.

Cleveland is a small city situated in the rolling hills between the Appalachian Mountains, and the Tennessee and Hiwassee Rivers. It’s a perfect home for outdoors-lovers who enjoy snowboarding and skiing, tubing and kayaking on the river, or just sitting back and reveling the beauty of a more rural, country atmosphere. And, have you seen the quaint little downtown area yet? It can certainly hold its own, shopping-wise, and it's got a ton of character to boot! Or, if you want a night on the town in a bigger city, you're commute is made easier with access to several major highways and nearby interstates that can take you to Knoxville, Nashville, or Atlanta in no time.

Apartments for rent are sort of an endangered species around here. You will found about a handful of rentals in town, ranging from about $500 to $2,500, so although the number of apartments is limited, there is plenty of variety. With about a dozen apartment complexes, as well as a few townhomes, duplexes, condos, and rental homes, you have quite a few choices to consider. Near I-75, you will find the least expensive rentals, with apartments and duplexes renting at $625 a month or less. You will see newer apartment buildings and townhomes throughout the city renting for $700-$900, as well as luxury condominiums, professionally furnished and serviced for $2,000 or more. But, when you’re paying these radically high prices, you’re getting quite an extravagant pad complete with flat screen TV's, huge floor plans, great views, and even maid service.

While the country setting of the Cleveland area is perfect for pets, you’ll have to do some legwork to find a pet-friendly apartment in town. They do exist, but you will have to look a little harder if you want to bring those furry family members along.

You will want to go and physically see your home before making any big decisions. It’s important to visit your potential neighborhood before moving, anyway, so just keep an eye out. Odds are, the area will be fine, but it’s always good to be extra wary.

So if you're looking for the big city feel, but the small hometown qualities, this is the place to check out. That's about all there is to say about the renter's life in Cleveland these days. Get on out there and have fun on your apartment search!

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cleveland?
In Cleveland, the median rent is $496 for a studio, $587 for a 1-bedroom, $769 for a 2-bedroom, and $989 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cleveland, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cleveland?
Some of the colleges located in the Cleveland area include Lee University, Southern Adventist University, and The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cleveland?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cleveland from include Chattanooga, Soddy-Daisy, Collegedale, Jasper, and Red Bank.

