downtown chattanooga
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:57 PM
103 Apartments for rent in Downtown Chattanooga, Chattanooga, TN
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$899
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$949
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
978 sqft
Walnut Commons offers sleek studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home options. Spacious floor plans with European balconies, elegant finishes and fully equipped kitchens help to provide the best in downtown living.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Bread Factory Lofts
1615 Cowart Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
737 sqft
The Bread Factory Lofts were originally built in the 1920's as the Holsom Bread Factory. In 2003 the building was transformed into 26 uniquely designed apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
25 Units Available
Market City Center
728 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,263
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1061 sqft
Boutiques, restaurants, first-class office space, and above it all, beautifully appointed apartment living in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
The Henry Lofts
1920 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$910
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1018 sqft
Our newest addition to the Wise Properties Portfolio located right off Chestnut Street across from Finely Stadium and beside Southside Social. This property is in walking distance to everything the Southside has to offer.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Station at 203
203 East Main Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$830
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
508 sqft
Newest addition to Wise Properties, Station at 203 is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions. The building consists of all luxury one bedrooms and studios.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
10 Units Available
The Maclellan
721 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1114 sqft
Constructed in 1924, the landmark Maclellan building has been revitalized into an exclusive collection of stylish apartments honoring downtown Chattanooga's historic integrity. With a variety of 85 units, boasting nearly 30 unique floor plans.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
5 Units Available
Riverset
2 Market St, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,289
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1075 sqft
Centrally located to all area attractions and a beautiful riverfront setting, Riverset embodies the vibe of the Riverfront District in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Mission at Main
26 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$840
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
999 sqft
One of the newest additions to Wise Properties, The Mission at Main is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 1 at 07:51pm
26 Units Available
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1416 Madison Street
1416 Madison Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2596 sqft
Fully furnished home and apartment for lease in the Historic Southside area of Chattanooga! The main house is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house that sleeps up to 9 people.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
45 E Main St
45 East Main Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Live, work, and play in the popular Southside District. Large spaces to enjoy in this two bedroom, two bath condo. Washer and dryer included in the lease. Pets to be considered with a non-refundable pet deposit.
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Clemons Lofts
730 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1250 sqft
Simplify your life and stay a while at BODE Lofts.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
863 Flynn St 102
863 Flynn Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,500
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 102 Available 08/24/20 Urban Retreat - Property Id: 286852 All inclusive 12 month rental near UTC, Erlanger, Siskin and city center. 1 Bedroom downtown condo with designated off street parking. $1500.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1301 Market St
1301 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
553 sqft
Great condo located near the popular Southside district. Close to many restaurants and coffe shops. Call or text 863-326-0600 for information.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
129 Walnut St
129 Walnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,700
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location. Great one bedroom with a den within walking distance to shops, restaurant's, Lookout Games, the Aquarium......
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
782 Riverfront Pkwy
782 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,800
664 sqft
Urban living at its best! Beautiful 1 bedroom condo fully furnished! Washer/Dryer in unit. Steps away from the Riverwalk Park, restaurants, Chattanooga waterfront & Ross's Landing.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1585 Sinclair Ave
1585 Sinclair Ave, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1281 sqft
Large, NEW CONSTRUCTION 2 BR / 2 Full Bath downtown / Southside! Do not miss this opportunity to be in a grea neighborhood, with lots of walkable areas, pet friendly community, super close to the downtown center.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
929 Landings Drive
929 Landings Dr, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1927 sqft
Spacious and Open 3 BR/3.5 BA Townhome close to Riverfront w/ Garage!!! - Spacious and Open 3 BR/3.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
798 E ML King
798 E Martin Luther King Blvd, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 07/15/20 Excellent location near downtown/UTC - Property Id: 315946 Spacious property located downtown and walking distance from The University of Chattanooga.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Chattanooga
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
36 Units Available
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,095
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1138 sqft
Nestled in the eclectic 5 points neighborhood, 5 Points North Shore takes luxury living to the next level.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Lofts at Tremont
110 Tremont St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$920
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
965 sqft
One of our most popular additions to Wise Properties, located in the heart of the Northshore area. Within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
7 Units Available
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$989
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
813 sqft
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Coolidge Landing
434 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
775 sqft
This smaller complex is located right off Frazier Ave, and is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
The Hamilton at North Market
609 Hamilton Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
The Hamilton at North Market is located right past the new Publix on North Market Street. Conveniently located to everything Downtown has to offer.