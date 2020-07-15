Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM
66 Apartments For Rent Near UTC
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 1 at 07:51 PM
26 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
54 Units Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$1,119
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,267
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1169 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
25 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Market City Center
728 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,263
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1061 sqft
Boutiques, restaurants, first-class office space, and above it all, beautifully appointed apartment living in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
34 Units Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1095 sqft
Nestled in the eclectic 5 points neighborhood, 5 Points North Shore takes luxury living to the next level.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Downtown Chattanooga
The Henry Lofts
1920 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$910
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1018 sqft
Our newest addition to the Wise Properties Portfolio located right off Chestnut Street across from Finely Stadium and beside Southside Social. This property is in walking distance to everything the Southside has to offer.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
The Maddox Building
103 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,045
855 sqft
Unique loft style living in the heart of The Northshore. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Lofts at Tremont
110 Tremont St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$920
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
965 sqft
One of our most popular additions to Wise Properties, located in the heart of the Northshore area. Within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
The Maclellan
721 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1114 sqft
Constructed in 1924, the landmark Maclellan building has been revitalized into an exclusive collection of stylish apartments honoring downtown Chattanooga's historic integrity. With a variety of 85 units, boasting nearly 30 unique floor plans.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Mary Locke Apartments
301 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1003 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, sharing a building with the new restaurant Embargo 62, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
125 Cherokee
125 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1160 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
The Hamilton at North Market
609 Hamilton Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
The Hamilton at North Market is located right past the new Publix on North Market Street. Conveniently located to everything Downtown has to offer.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
$
7 Units Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$989
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Riverset
2 Market St, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,289
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1075 sqft
Centrally located to all area attractions and a beautiful riverfront setting, Riverset embodies the vibe of the Riverfront District in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Downtown Chattanooga
Mission at Main
26 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$840
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
999 sqft
One of the newest additions to Wise Properties, The Mission at Main is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Coolidge Landing
434 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
775 sqft
This smaller complex is located right off Frazier Ave, and is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Hannah Parc
610 Gurley Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
Hannah Parc Townhomes are nestled in a wooded, private area located just off the Northshore. Conveniently located to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Chattanooga
Station at 203
203 East Main Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$830
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
508 sqft
Newest addition to Wise Properties, Station at 203 is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions. The building consists of all luxury one bedrooms and studios.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$899
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$949
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
978 sqft
Walnut Commons offers sleek studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home options. Spacious floor plans with European balconies, elegant finishes and fully equipped kitchens help to provide the best in downtown living.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Bread Factory Lofts
1615 Cowart Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
644 sqft
The Bread Factory Lofts were originally built in the 1920's as the Holsom Bread Factory. In 2003 the building was transformed into 26 uniquely designed apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
$
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
The Constance
201 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1375 sqft
Constance was completed in 2012. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Sergeant's Apartments
710 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
This unique style complex is located right off Cherokee Blvd. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions on the Northshore.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
802 Barton Ave
802 Barton Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2045 sqft
*Interior Photos Coming Soon - entire interior is currently being painted* Now available for lease: Adorable North Chattanooga bungalow on the Fairhills side of Barton Avenue and only 2 blocks from Riverview Park.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Chattanooga
782 Riverfront Pkwy
782 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,800
664 sqft
Urban living at its best! Beautiful 1 bedroom condo fully furnished! Washer/Dryer in unit. Steps away from the Riverwalk Park, restaurants, Chattanooga waterfront & Ross's Landing.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Chattanooga
929 Landings Drive
929 Landings Dr, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1927 sqft
Spacious and Open 3 BR/3.5 BA Townhome close to Riverfront w/ Garage!!! - Spacious and Open 3 BR/3.