Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM

67 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chattanooga, TN

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
6 Units Available
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
835 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
$
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
4 Units Available
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
650 sqft
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.
Last updated June 11 at 06:13pm
Tyner - Greenwood
4 Units Available
Legacy at Elements
7310 Standifer Gap Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$745
667 sqft
Very close to Hamilton Place Mall and downtown Chattanooga. Well-equipped apartments and active community life featuring a pool, outdoor cooking area, sand volleyball court and a leash-free dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westview - Mountain Shadows
8 Units Available
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$980
821 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Friends of Mountain Creek
13 Units Available
Hawthorne Creekside
3131 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
727 sqft
Just off Hwy 27, this picturesque community is nestled in the foothills just minutes from downtown Chattanooga. Resort-style amenities include salt water pool and fire pit lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
Bushtown - Highland Park
268 Units Available
One Riverside
950 Riverside Drive, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
733 sqft
Perched on the lively riverfront minutes from the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, One Riverside is the ideal mix of refined comfort and adventurous lifestyle from dining downtown to recreation on the Tennessee River.
Last updated June 1 at 07:51pm
Downtown Chattanooga
26 Units Available
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Downtown Chattanooga
Contact for Availability
Station at 203
203 East Main Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
508 sqft
Newest addition to Wise Properties, Station at 203 is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions. The building consists of all luxury one bedrooms and studios.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Friends of Mountain Creek
Contact for Availability
Hayden Place Apartments
298 Acorn Oaks Cir, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
Situated atop Pineville Road, Hayden Place offers luxury living in peaceful and natural surroundings with breathtaking views of Signal Mountain and Lookout Mountain. We are just one right-hand turn away from beautiful downtown Chattanooga!
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Chattanooga
Contact for Availability
Mission at Main
26 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$880
611 sqft
One of the newest additions to Wise Properties, The Mission at Main is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Lofts at Tremont
110 Tremont St, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
805 sqft
One of our most popular additions to Wise Properties, located in the heart of the Northshore area. Within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
125 Cherokee
125 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
820 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
The Constance
201 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
Constance was completed in 2012. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Mary Locke Apartments
301 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
725 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, sharing a building with the new restaurant Embargo 62, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
The Maddox Building
103 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,045
855 sqft
Unique loft style living in the heart of The Northshore. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Sergeant's Apartments
710 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
This unique style complex is located right off Cherokee Blvd. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions on the Northshore.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
The Hamilton at North Market
609 Hamilton Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
779 sqft
The Hamilton at North Market is located right past the new Publix on North Market Street. Conveniently located to everything Downtown has to offer.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Friends of Mountain Creek
1 Unit Available
Signal View
900 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
780 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment! - Welcome home to 900 Mountain Creek Road, Unit 439! This one bedroom, one bath home is perfect for anyone looking for a convenient location and low maintenance living.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Riverview - Stuart Heights
1 Unit Available
748 Curve St
748 Curve Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
810 sqft
Northshore, electric included, just updated - Property Id: 299084 A location that offers you access to everything you need in Chattanooga and Hixson. Spacious "Note add $150.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lookout Valley - Lookout Mountain
1 Unit Available
628 Pan Gap Rd
628 Pan Gap Road, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
800 sqft
628 Pan Gap Rd Newly renovated 1 bed 1 bath duplex - Property Id: 297525 This is a lovely newly renovated duplex, in which we are renting out the left side! It comes equipped with central heating and air as well as having some carpet flooring.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Unit Available
406 Somerville Ave
406 Somerville Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
1150 sqft
FIRST MONTH HALF OFF!You will definitely need to call quickly on this one! Right in the middle of the North shore area, Within walking distance to 25+ restaurants, many retail specialty shops, Whole Foods, and downtown Chattanooga! Walking in the

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Downtown Chattanooga
1 Unit Available
1301 Market St
1301 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,600
782 sqft
Great condo located near the popular Southside district. Close to many restaurants and coffe shops. Call or text 863-326-0600 for information.

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Unit Available
200 Manufacturers Rd
200 Manufacturers Road, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,325
699 sqft
This incredible 1BR/1BA Penthouse Condo home is in a gated community in the desirable North Shore area of Chattanooga. Start your mornings on your private balcony while enjoying the beautiful Signal Mountain and Stringer's Ridge views.

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills
1 Unit Available
2200 Chamberlain Ave
2200 Chamberlain Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$750
1279 sqft
Come see this HUGE 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located minutes from campus and downtown. It has a huge living room and dining room, and you won't find many other one bedroom units this large. Don't miss out and schedule your showing today!

June 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report. Chattanooga rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chattanooga rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chattanooga rents increased over the past month

Chattanooga rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chattanooga stand at $750 for a one-bedroom apartment and $933 for a two-bedroom. Chattanooga's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chattanooga, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Chattanooga rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Chattanooga, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chattanooga is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chattanooga's median two-bedroom rent of $933 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Chattanooga.
    • While Chattanooga's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chattanooga than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Chattanooga.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

