Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Chattanooga, TN with balcony

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Chattanooga
Contact for Availability
Mission at Main
26 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$840
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
999 sqft
One of the newest additions to Wise Properties, The Mission at Main is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 06:13pm
Tyner - Greenwood
4 Units Available
Legacy at Elements
7310 Standifer Gap Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$745
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very close to Hamilton Place Mall and downtown Chattanooga. Well-equipped apartments and active community life featuring a pool, outdoor cooking area, sand volleyball court and a leash-free dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westview - Mountain Shadows
9 Units Available
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$980
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1460 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
Westview - Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
Rainbow Creek
7604 Standifer Gap Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$615
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Rainbow Creek Apartments! We offer affordable two and three-bedroom apartment homes conveniently located in the East Brainerd area. We are just minutes away from your favorite dining, shopping, and entertainment!
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Northgate - Big Ridge
25 Units Available
Marina Pointe
5750 Lake Resort Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$912
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1414 sqft
Luxurious amenities of community include gym, bocce court, volleyball court, pool, and coffee bar. Units include air conditioning, fireplace, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer hookup. Great location with harbor views.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Bushtown - Highland Park
268 Units Available
One Riverside
950 Riverside Drive, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1063 sqft
Perched on the lively riverfront minutes from the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, One Riverside is the ideal mix of refined comfort and adventurous lifestyle from dining downtown to recreation on the Tennessee River.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Friends of Mountain Creek
39 Units Available
Hawthorne at the W
329 Broomsedge Trail, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,119
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1605 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the W, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community in Chattanooga, TN featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 1 at 07:51pm
Downtown Chattanooga
26 Units Available
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Downtown Chattanooga
Contact for Availability
Station at 203
203 East Main Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$830
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
508 sqft
Newest addition to Wise Properties, Station at 203 is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions. The building consists of all luxury one bedrooms and studios.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Friends of Mountain Creek
Contact for Availability
Hayden Place Apartments
298 Acorn Oaks Cir, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Situated atop Pineville Road, Hayden Place offers luxury living in peaceful and natural surroundings with breathtaking views of Signal Mountain and Lookout Mountain. We are just one right-hand turn away from beautiful downtown Chattanooga!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
$
Downtown Chattanooga
2 Units Available
Riverset
2 Market St, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1075 sqft
Centrally located to all area attractions and a beautiful riverfront setting, Riverset embodies the vibe of the Riverfront District in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
125 Cherokee
125 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1160 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
The Constance
201 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1375 sqft
Constance was completed in 2012. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Mary Locke Apartments
301 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1003 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, sharing a building with the new restaurant Embargo 62, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
The Maddox Building
103 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,045
855 sqft
Unique loft style living in the heart of The Northshore. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
The Hamilton at North Market
609 Hamilton Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
The Hamilton at North Market is located right past the new Publix on North Market Street. Conveniently located to everything Downtown has to offer.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Hannah Parc
610 Gurley Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
Hannah Parc Townhomes are nestled in a wooded, private area located just off the Northshore. Conveniently located to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Sergeant's Apartments
710 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
This unique style complex is located right off Cherokee Blvd. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions on the Northshore.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1056 E Elmwood Dr
1056 E Elmwood Dr, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1350 sqft
Convenient to the North Shore and HWY 27! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex will check all the boxes. Unit has a huge living space with big windows allowing for an abundance of natural light.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Unit Available
812 Merriam St
812 Merriam Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1750 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION RENTAL in the heart of Hill City! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home is just a quick bike ride to everything in North Chattanooga, Frazier Avenue and Downtown! This 1 level home includes open floor plan, large, oversized windows,

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Unit Available
200 Manufacturers Rd
200 Manufacturers Road, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,325
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This incredible 1BR/1BA Penthouse Condo home is in a gated community in the desirable North Shore area of Chattanooga. Start your mornings on your private balcony while enjoying the beautiful Signal Mountain and Stringer's Ridge views.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Downtown Chattanooga
1 Unit Available
863 Flynn St
863 Flynn Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1055 sqft
This unit is a MUST SEE! Ideally located for downtown professionals, medical professionals at nearby Erlanger or UTC students.This gem is designed to accommodate upscale tastes and provide the ultimate in privacy and security.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Lookout Valley - Lookout Mountain
1 Unit Available
3188 Waterfront Dr
3188 Waterfront Drive, Chattanooga, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2734 sqft
Beautiful condo on year round water - TN River - Master on main - family room with fireplace + french doors & deck looking over TN river. Master also on 2nd level & spacious additional bedroom, great storage, large walk in closets.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Bushtown - Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1000 South Beech Street
1000 South Beech Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1401 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Highland Park. The main living area and bedrooms have hardwood flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Chattanooga, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Chattanooga renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

