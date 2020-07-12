/
147 Apartments for rent in Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place, Chattanooga, TN
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$986
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1394 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
8313 Igou Gap Rd
8313 Igou Gap Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
904 sqft
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1320316 to view more pictures of this property. Come and view this charming home in the heart of East Brainerd.
Results within 1 mile of Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$789
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
893 sqft
Close to golfing, the new VW plant and Chattanooga Airport. Concrete building construction means quieter, more private living. Newly renovated interiors. Located near I-75, just minutes from the Hamilton Place Mall.
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Legacy at Elements
7310 Standifer Gap Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
525 sqft
Very close to Hamilton Place Mall and downtown Chattanooga. Well-equipped apartments and active community life featuring a pool, outdoor cooking area, sand volleyball court and a leash-free dog park.
7915 Standifer Gap Road
7915 Standifer Gap Road, Hamilton County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1792 sqft
7915 Standifer Gap Road Available 07/17/20 Coming soon...Conveniently located on Standifer Gap Road 3 bedroom 1.5 baths near Interstate 75 - Conveniently located on Standifer Gap Road near Interstate 75. The 3 bedrooms 1.
7857 Legacy Park Ct
7857 Legacy Park Court, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2369 sqft
For more information, contact Sangeetha Chandran at (423) 933-4172. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1320597 to view more pictures of this property. Location Location.
7517 Remington Court
7517 Remington Court, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1574 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 bath in East Brainerd! - Welcome home to 7512 Remington Court! This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for move in July 1st. When you arrive you'll notice a beautiful front yard and a spacious garage set in a quiet cul-de-sac.
7604 Hurricane Loop
7604 Hurricane Loop, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1164 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.
2240 Haven Crest Drive
2240 Haven Crest Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2384 sqft
AWESOME Bi-Level Home in East Brainerd NEW PRICE!! - Just take one step inside and you and your family will fall in love with the country feel, city convenience location of this fabulous home! The main level offers a spacious formal living room
1409 Stratton Place Drive
1409 Stratton Place Drive, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
Large Duplex Units Close To Hamilton Place. This large, 3 bed, 2.5 bath unit is just minutes from Hamilton Place Mall and offers a lot of convenience.
6905 Moreview Road
6905 Moreview Road, East Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1139 sqft
Coming Soon - Single Family Home - in East Ridge - This 2BR/1BA house is in a great location and includes hardwood floors, central heating and air, refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer connections. Very large fenced in flat yard. Attached carport.
8220 Oak Dr
8220 Oak Drive, Chattanooga, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2169 sqft
4 bed / 3 bath home - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bath home is located in Liles Addition! The main living area has hardwood flooring, and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
Summit East Ridge
3725 Fountain Ave, East Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of square footage, new windows, new roofs, new low flush toilets, new sink fixtures, new shower fixtures, new playground, new picnic area, new laundry room.
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$844
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1020 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Marina Pointe
5750 Lake Resort Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
1414 sqft
Luxurious amenities of community include gym, bocce court, volleyball court, pool, and coffee bar. Units include air conditioning, fireplace, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer hookup. Great location with harbor views.
Integra Hills Apartment Homes
9198 Integra Hills Ln, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,047
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's features include a billiard room, theater, pool and electronic entrance. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. White Oak Crossing and Enterprise South Nature Park are both nearby.
Standifer Place
3400 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$869
1044 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1547 sqft
Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Integra Hills Preserve Apartments
9100 Integra Preserve Ct, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,073
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1278 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a sea-water swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature new granite countertops, wood flooring and private balconies/patios. Just minutes from Imagination Station and College Plaza Shopping Center.
Veranda at the Ridge
1408 C-Mana Ln, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$749
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$989
1339 sqft
Veranda at the Ridge offers spacious 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom garden style apartments & townhomes; all with reserved parking. Select homes offer an attached garage and private driveway.
City View Apartments
2709 Citico Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$755
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settled on the hills of Missionary Ridge with wonderful views of Downtown Chattanooga, Lookout, and Signal Mountains, City View has the best views in town! The community is within mins of Downtown, The Chattanooga Aquarium, and Chattanooga City Zoo.
Lakeshore on the Hill
5873 Lake Resort Ter, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1291 sqft
Join the picturesque apartment community at Lakeshore on the Hill—located just 10 miles outside of downtown Chattanooga, TN! We offer an amazing array of must-have features and amenities.