78 Apartments for rent in Westview - Mountain Shadows, Chattanooga, TN

Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7857 Legacy Park Ct
7857 Legacy Park Court, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2369 sqft
For more information, contact Sangeetha Chandran at (423) 933-4172. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1320597 to view more pictures of this property. Location Location.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7517 Remington Court
7517 Remington Court, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1574 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 bath in East Brainerd! - Welcome home to 7512 Remington Court! This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for move in July 1st. When you arrive you'll notice a beautiful front yard and a spacious garage set in a quiet cul-de-sac.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2240 Haven Crest Drive
2240 Haven Crest Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2384 sqft
AWESOME Bi-Level Home in East Brainerd NEW PRICE!! - Just take one step inside and you and your family will fall in love with the country feel, city convenience location of this fabulous home! The main level offers a spacious formal living room
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Standifer Place
3400 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$869
1044 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1547 sqft
Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
$
6 Units Available
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a
Verified

Last updated June 30 at 03:20pm
4 Units Available
Legacy at Elements
7310 Standifer Gap Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
525 sqft
Very close to Hamilton Place Mall and downtown Chattanooga. Well-equipped apartments and active community life featuring a pool, outdoor cooking area, sand volleyball court and a leash-free dog park.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7915 Standifer Gap Road
7915 Standifer Gap Road, Hamilton County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1792 sqft
7915 Standifer Gap Road Available 07/17/20 Coming soon...Conveniently located on Standifer Gap Road 3 bedroom 1.5 baths near Interstate 75 - Conveniently located on Standifer Gap Road near Interstate 75. The 3 bedrooms 1.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4006 Deermont Court
4006 Deermont Court, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2520 sqft
6 Month Lease Only - Large 4 Bedroom 2 Story Home in East Brainerd - This is a four bedroom 2 and half bath home located in East Brainerd with a private wooded lot on a culd-e-sac.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4009 Brock Rd
4009 Brock Road, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2262 sqft
Appointment required. Animals are handled on a CASE by CASE basis. Breed / weight restrictions may apply.

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8313 Igou Gap Rd
8313 Igou Gap Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
904 sqft
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1320316 to view more pictures of this property. Come and view this charming home in the heart of East Brainerd.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$844
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1020 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
11 Units Available
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$789
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
893 sqft
Close to golfing, the new VW plant and Chattanooga Airport. Concrete building construction means quieter, more private living. Newly renovated interiors. Located near I-75, just minutes from the Hamilton Place Mall.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$986
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1394 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Integra Hills Apartment Homes
9198 Integra Hills Ln, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,047
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's features include a billiard room, theater, pool and electronic entrance. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. White Oak Crossing and Enterprise South Nature Park are both nearby.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
7 Units Available
Integra Hills Preserve Apartments
9100 Integra Preserve Ct, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,073
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1278 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a sea-water swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature new granite countertops, wood flooring and private balconies/patios. Just minutes from Imagination Station and College Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
16 Units Available
Legends at White Oak
9211 Lawford Way, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,112
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1490 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and central air. Tenants get access to a dog grooming area, clubhouse, and billiards table. Easy access to I-75. Golf at the Honors Course during free time.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Summit
8602 Summit Peak Way, Collegedale, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1342 sqft
Modern kitchens and open-concept layouts throughout each apartment. Lots of upgrades as well as panoramic mountain views and designer finishes. Near Cambridge Square and Apison Pike.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5011 Carolyn Drive
5011 Carolyn Lane, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
916 sqft
Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath Brainerd cottage includes new siding and lawn care provided. - This cute cottage is located in Brainerd just off the Brainerd Golf Course on a dead-end street.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9015 Bear Claw
9015 Bear Claw Xing, Hamilton County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1974 sqft
Newer home in Seven Lakes with sweeping mountain views, open floor-plan, granite countertops, stainless appliances, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths! Split bedroom floor-plan with a large master showcasing a double tray ceiling, walk in closet,

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4824 Lake Haven Dr
4824 Lake Haven Drive, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
2378 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in the Murray Hills area of Hwy 58. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. Living room, half bath, dining room and kitchen downstairs. Master bedroom has its own private deck.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane, Ooltewah, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1464 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath with One Car Garage Move In Special! - Move In Special * $200 of first Full Months rent *Must meet all application criteria Conveniently located, easy access to I75, you will love this two bedroom two baths, one level townhome

