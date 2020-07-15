/
20 Apartments For Rent Near Lee University
Forest Grove Apartments
2350 Blackburn Rd SE, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$630
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Forest Grove! Located just off APD 40 in Cleveland, with quick access to grocery stores, restaurants. Come live with us and you will have a pool in your back yard.
The Pointe at Westland
2005 Westland Dr SW, Cleveland, TN
1 Bedroom
$802
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$684
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
136 Emmyllie Ct NE
136 Emmyllie Court Northeast, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1240 sqft
Luxury Townhouse with over 1,200 SQ FT, Fresh paint, Hardwood and tile flooring, granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave, W/D hook ups, fireplace, garden tub and double vanities in master, large bedrooms,
270 18th Street NW
270 18th Street Northwest, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
NO PETS This house is located in the center of Cleveland's historic district a couple blocks from Lee University, Skyridge hospital, and downtown. Deer Park, a city park for kids is a block away.
3001 Henderson Ave NW
3001 Henderson Avenue, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1335 sqft
3br, 1ba house, Newly renovated, all appliances including dishwasher, fresh paint, LVT flooring, nice large yard, $925/month, $925/deposit, Small pets allowed with additional $25/month.
2411 Spring Creek Boulevard NE
2411 Spring Creek Boulevard, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Live the easy life at the Gorgeous and Convenient Condos of Spring Creek. Walk to Coffee Shops, Pickup up your dry cleaning, Have Dinner at Jenkins or one of several restaurants within walking distance. Shop the Shops @ Spring Creek...
1217 17th Street NW
1217 17th Street Northwest, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 bedroom home, large yard, centrally located! - You will fall in love with this cozy 3 bedroom ranch home, centrally located in a quiet neighborhood.
3005 Pine Dr NE
3005 Pine Drive Northeast, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1344 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath in Cleveland! - Welcome home to 3005 Pine Drive! This 3 bedroom, one and a half bath home in Cleveland is ready for move in! It's conveniently located right off of Ocoee Street with quick access to anything you may need.
1248 Brookfield Court
1248 Brookfield Court Northeast, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1924 sqft
HOUSE FOR RENT - 3BR/2BA house with large bonus room in a cul-de-sac neighborhood. CH&A,stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook up. New Carpet and paint throughout. No Pets, No Smoking, 12 month lease minimum. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5518423)
211 1st Street NE
211 1st St NE, Cleveland, TN
Studio
$2,000
10000 sqft
Office/warehouse building located in Downtown Cleveland just across the street from the city's newest park and event space, "First Street Square". The property runs the width of the block from 1st to 2nd street and has multiple entrances.
298 High Street SE
298 High Street Southeast, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom home, tons of closet space! - This three bedroom, 2 bath one level house has been completely refinished with fresh paint, new floors, doors, and more! It also has tons of closet space, nice yard and a great back deck! This like new
3013 Adkisson Dr
3013 Adkisson Dr NW, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$595
Like new 2 bedroom apartment near Cleveland State! - This two bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome is within walking distance to Cleveland State Community College and quick to I-75.
260 2nd Street NE - B
260 2nd St NE, Cleveland, TN
Studio
$650
900 sqft
The 900 square feet is divided into 3 studios, one confrence room, a lounge, a reception area, and a bathroom. The floors are finished concrete or engineered wood flooring.
222 Dooley St
222 Dooley Street Northeast, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1741 sqft
HOUSE FOR RENT! - 3BR/1BA house with a large bonus room. CH&A, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer hookups. This is a non-smoking house with a strict no pet policy. 12 month lease minimum. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5925410)
2912 Franklin Ave NW
2912 Franklin Avenue Northwest, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
812 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent - 2BR/1BA house with CH&A, Stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-up. No smoking, no pets. 12 month lease minimum.
263 N Ocoee Street
263 North Ocoee Street, Cleveland, TN
Studio
$1,000
2000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit A is the downstairs commercial retail space and does not include the loft apt above. The space offers a large single open room in the front and a back workroom/storage room. The bathroom is full ADA compliant.
860 Harle Ave A
860 Harle Ave NW, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Newly remodeled home in the Historic District! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath immaculate home has been completely remodeled, new appliances and is move-in ready.
860 Harle Ave Apt B
860 Harle Avenue Northwest, Cleveland, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
One bedroom/one bath apartment in downtown Cleveland! - You'll be surprised how much space you'll have in this completely remodeled one bedroom, one bath apartment! It boasts large rooms, washer/dryer hook up, full kitchen AND conveniently located
743 Broad St NW unit 4
743 Broad St NW, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
743 Broad St NW unit 4, Cleveland TN 37311 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath unit with bonus room in a triplex, walking distance to Lee University. No Pets, No Smoking, 12 Month Lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4886310)
210 1st Street NE
210 1st St NE, Cleveland, TN
Studio
$2,500
4000 sqft
This is the large corner unit with windows along 1st street and facing the park. Their are two entrance doors facing the park. Unit is rented as a shell with plumbing and electrical rough-ins.