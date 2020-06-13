Apartment List
13 Cheap Apartments for rent in Chattanooga, TN

Westview - Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
Rainbow Creek
7604 Standifer Gap Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$615
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Rainbow Creek Apartments! We offer affordable two and three-bedroom apartment homes conveniently located in the East Brainerd area. We are just minutes away from your favorite dining, shopping, and entertainment!

Bushtown - Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1507 Union Avenue
1507 Union Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$695
700 sqft
Located in Chattanooga's trendy "Highland Park" neighborhood. This apartment is on the top floor of this "1930's" historical home. The apartment has been recently updated with concrete counter tops, new ceiling fans, and freshly painted throughout.

Friends of Mountain Creek
1 Unit Available
Signal View
900 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
780 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment! - Welcome home to 900 Mountain Creek Road, Unit 439! This one bedroom, one bath home is perfect for anyone looking for a convenient location and low maintenance living.

Lookout Valley - Lookout Mountain
1 Unit Available
628 Pan Gap Rd
628 Pan Gap Road, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
800 sqft
628 Pan Gap Rd Newly renovated 1 bed 1 bath duplex - Property Id: 297525 This is a lovely newly renovated duplex, in which we are renting out the left side! It comes equipped with central heating and air as well as having some carpet flooring.

Brainerd
1 Unit Available
302 Tunnel Blvd
302 Tunnel Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$675
1350 sqft
2 bed / 1 bath home - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath home located in Ridgeside! The main living area has carpet flooring and bedrooms all have carpet flooring as well. On the main floor, you will find a spacious dining room.

Brainerd
1 Unit Available
3500 Jasper Lane
3500 Jasper Ln, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$699
850 sqft
Requirements: • Must have at least 535 credit score • $1100 (+/-) Deposit - depending on your credit score • We will run a background & credit check • $35 application fee per adult (non-refundable) NOTE: EVERYONE in your group over 18 has to pay

Woodmore - Dalewood
1 Unit Available
207 Laws Avenue
207 Laws Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$625
550 sqft
This 1BR/1BA has been recently renovated with new paint throughout, updated bathroom and updated kitchen! Convenient location and right in the heart of Brainerd, short distance to downtown! Schedule a tour here: https://homes.rently.

Woodmore - Dalewood
1 Unit Available
701 N Germantown rd. Apartment 504
701 North Germantown Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$710
650 sqft
1 Unit single-family home, we provide water, sewer and trash. Small pets under 25 pounds allowed, with $250 pet deposit paid. Single Family; 12 Units

Brainerd
1 Unit Available
119 Hollyberry lane Unit 153
119 Hollyberry Lane, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$710
625 sqft
1 Unit single-family home We provide water, sewer and trash. Small pets under 25 pounds allowed, with $250 pet deposit paid.
East Ridge
1 Unit Available
915 S Seminole Dr
915 South Seminole Drive, East Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
800 sqft
Deposit is $500 Water is included with the complex and will be $50 extra per month on rent. Sewer charges will be $40 on top of the rent. This is not optional. We now offer a GREAT deal on internet at the complex.
East Ridge
1 Unit Available
3916 Bennett Road
3916 Bennett Road, East Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
727 sqft
3916 Bennett Road Available 07/06/20 Great Location in East Ridge - This two bedroom one bath on one level has been updated to include new kitchen cabinets and fresh paint with washer and dryer connections, screened in front porch, and a fenced in
1 Unit Available
1601 White Oak Valley Rd
1601 White Oak Valley Rd NW, Bradley County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedroom 1 Bath House in the country - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House, washer/dryer hookups, No Pets, No Smoking, 12 Month Lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2594151)

1 Unit Available
404 Lee Avenue
404 Lee Ave, Chickamauga, GA
1 Bedroom
$600
630 sqft
APPROVAL REQUIREMENTS: 1. Supporting documents verifying income 3x the monthly rent 2. Minimum 500 FICO credit score 3. NO prior evictions 4. NO felonies *** Please note: these are our base requirements.

Chattanooga rents increased over the past month

Chattanooga rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chattanooga stand at $750 for a one-bedroom apartment and $933 for a two-bedroom. Chattanooga's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chattanooga, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Chattanooga rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Chattanooga, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chattanooga is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chattanooga's median two-bedroom rent of $933 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Chattanooga.
    • While Chattanooga's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chattanooga than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Chattanooga.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

