woodmore dalewood
113 Apartments for rent in Woodmore - Dalewood, Chattanooga, TN
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
11 Units Available
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$789
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
893 sqft
Close to golfing, the new VW plant and Chattanooga Airport. Concrete building construction means quieter, more private living. Newly renovated interiors. Located near I-75, just minutes from the Hamilton Place Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5011 Carolyn Drive
5011 Carolyn Lane, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
916 sqft
Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath Brainerd cottage includes new siding and lawn care provided. - This cute cottage is located in Brainerd just off the Brainerd Golf Course on a dead-end street.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
207 Laws Avenue
207 Laws Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$625
550 sqft
This 1BR/1BA has been recently renovated with new paint throughout, updated bathroom and updated kitchen! Convenient location and right in the heart of Brainerd, short distance to downtown! Schedule a tour here: https://homes.rently.
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
701 N Germantown rd. Apartment 504
701 North Germantown Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$710
650 sqft
1 Unit single-family home, we provide water, sewer and trash. Small pets under 25 pounds allowed, with $250 pet deposit paid. Single Family; 12 Units
Results within 1 mile of Woodmore - Dalewood
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$986
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1394 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
1 Unit Available
City View Apartments
2709 Citico Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$755
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settled on the hills of Missionary Ridge with wonderful views of Downtown Chattanooga, Lookout, and Signal Mountains, City View has the best views in town! The community is within mins of Downtown, The Chattanooga Aquarium, and Chattanooga City Zoo.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5315 Marion Ave
5315 Marion Avenue, East Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
972 sqft
Newly Renovated! 2 BR/1 BA Bungalow in East Ridge with Large Fenced Backyard, Private Driveway - This Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in quiet area of East Ridge.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue
1207 North Chamberlain Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1532 sqft
Coming Soon! Renovated 5 bedroom 2 full baths near Memorial Hospital - You will love the beautiful Kitchen and Bathroom remodel. If you needs lots of rooms, this house is for you. It has 2/3 bedrooms on the main level and 2 bedrooms upstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
119 Hollyberry lane Unit 153
119 Hollyberry Lane, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$710
625 sqft
1 Unit single-family home We provide water, sewer and trash. Small pets under 25 pounds allowed, with $250 pet deposit paid.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
106 Sherwood Avenue
106 Sherwood Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
This adorable duplex located in the heart of Missionary Ridge is perfect for somebody looking to be close enough to the city for convenience, but still be able to come home to some peace and quiet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3402 Montview Drive
3402 Montview Drive, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1269 sqft
3402 Montview Drive Available 07/27/20 Coming Soon - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home in Great Location - Great home conveniently located minutes from retail shopping, restaurants interstate travel and Downtown Chattanooga.The are 3 bedroom and 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
106 Sherwood Avenue Unit B
106 Sherwood Ave, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
106 Sherwood Avenue Unit B Available 07/13/20 Charming 2 Bedroom Cottage-Style Duplex with Views on Missionary Ridge - This adorable duplex located in the heart of Missionary Ridge is perfect for somebody looking to be close enough to the city for
Results within 5 miles of Woodmore - Dalewood
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$844
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1020 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
36 Units Available
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,095
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1138 sqft
Nestled in the eclectic 5 points neighborhood, 5 Points North Shore takes luxury living to the next level.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Summit East Ridge
3725 Fountain Ave, East Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of square footage, new windows, new roofs, new low flush toilets, new sink fixtures, new shower fixtures, new playground, new picnic area, new laundry room.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
24 Units Available
Marina Pointe
5750 Lake Resort Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
1414 sqft
Luxurious amenities of community include gym, bocce court, volleyball court, pool, and coffee bar. Units include air conditioning, fireplace, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer hookup. Great location with harbor views.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
10 Units Available
Standifer Place
3400 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$869
1044 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1547 sqft
Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Lofts at Tremont
110 Tremont St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$920
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
965 sqft
One of our most popular additions to Wise Properties, located in the heart of the Northshore area. Within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
2 Units Available
Veranda at the Ridge
1408 C-Mana Ln, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$749
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$989
1339 sqft
Veranda at the Ridge offers spacious 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom garden style apartments & townhomes; all with reserved parking. Select homes offer an attached garage and private driveway.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$899
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$949
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
978 sqft
Walnut Commons offers sleek studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home options. Spacious floor plans with European balconies, elegant finishes and fully equipped kitchens help to provide the best in downtown living.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
41 Units Available
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$1,119
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1169 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
7 Units Available
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$989
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
813 sqft
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.