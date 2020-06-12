/
/
athens
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 AM
5 Apartments for rent in Athens, TN📍
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
504 Mantle Street
504 Mantle Street, Athens, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
1 Bedroom House in Town - This is a 1 bedroom house located in the middle of Athens. This home has been remodeled on the inside. It has a large backyard. This home also has washer and dryer hookups.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1116 North Jackson Street
1116 North Jackson Street, Athens, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 Bedroom In Town - This is a 2 bedroom house located in the city of Athens. This home has a new central heat and air unit. The home includes a washer and dryer as well. The home features large front and back porches.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
902 Decatur Pike
902 Decatur Pike, Athens, TN
Studio
$5,000
Long term land lease on highest traffic count in Athens, Next to CVS, Autozone and Harbor freight, $5000 per month NNN ,
Results within 10 miles of Athens
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
400 Ohio Ave
400 Ohio Avenue, Etowah, TN
2 Bedrooms
$450
1340 sqft
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Two Bedroom One bath 1340 sq ft home. Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program. For just $1000 Down and $450 a Month, you can start on the path to home ownership.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
816 Cantrell Place
816 Cantrell Place, Etowah, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
3 Bedroom with a Garage - 3 bedroom home with a garage and large back deck. This home also has outdoor storage. This home rents for $895 with an $895 deposit. For more information contact Silver Key Realty @ 423 405 5157 or visit our website at www.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Athens rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,170.
Some of the colleges located in the Athens area include Southern Adventist University, Lee University, Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville, The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, and The University of Tennessee-Knoxville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Athens from include Chattanooga, Knoxville, Cleveland, Oak Ridge, and Maryville.