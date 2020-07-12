/
/
/
north chattanooga hill city utc
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
103 Apartments for rent in North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC, Chattanooga, TN
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
36 Units Available
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,095
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1138 sqft
Nestled in the eclectic 5 points neighborhood, 5 Points North Shore takes luxury living to the next level.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Lofts at Tremont
110 Tremont St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$920
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
965 sqft
One of our most popular additions to Wise Properties, located in the heart of the Northshore area. Within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
41 Units Available
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$1,119
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1169 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
7 Units Available
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$989
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
813 sqft
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Coolidge Landing
434 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
775 sqft
This smaller complex is located right off Frazier Ave, and is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
The Hamilton at North Market
609 Hamilton Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
The Hamilton at North Market is located right past the new Publix on North Market Street. Conveniently located to everything Downtown has to offer.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
125 Cherokee
125 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1160 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Mary Locke Apartments
301 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1003 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, sharing a building with the new restaurant Embargo 62, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
The Maddox Building
103 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,045
855 sqft
Unique loft style living in the heart of The Northshore. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Hannah Parc
610 Gurley Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
Hannah Parc Townhomes are nestled in a wooded, private area located just off the Northshore. Conveniently located to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Sergeant's Apartments
710 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
This unique style complex is located right off Cherokee Blvd. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions on the Northshore.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
The Constance
201 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1375 sqft
Constance was completed in 2012. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
812 Fort Wood St
812 Fort Wood St, Chattanooga, TN
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
2050 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Moc's View - Property Id: 287373 Location! Location! Location! Perfect for UTC students wanting to live off campus, yet close enough to walk to class.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
316 Stringer St
316 Stringer Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Cozy Family Home in Northshore! - Great location in Northshore! Convenient to dining, shopping and entertainment, as well as local attractions, such as Coolidge Park! Very spacious home with high ceilings! Refrigerator and stove are included, and
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
416 Jadie Ln
416 Jadie Lane, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
900 sqft
North Chattanooga Home-One Bedroom-One Full Bath - This beautiful home in North Chattanooga is nestled in the heart of the neighborhood. The owner has put a lot of love and care into this remodel and it certainly shows.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4 Cherokee Blvd
4 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1732 sqft
Sitting at the foot of the Market Street Bridge, Bridgeview on Northshore marks the entrance to Downtown Chattanooga's Northshore District. #225 is an executive corner residence with a covered balcony running the full length of the condominium.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
702 Tremont St
702 Tremont Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
The perfect spot for living the North Shore lifestyle. Just a short walk to Frazier Ave and everything the neighborhood has to offer.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
29 Lawn Street
29 Lawn Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
838 sqft
2BR/1BA Cental HVAC Fenced Yard This property is offered at $1200/mo Criteria: Income 3x Rent No Current/Recent Evictions/Bankruptcies Preferred credit score of 700 or higher.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
24 Sawyer Street
24 Sawyer Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
840 sqft
2BR/2BA Cental HVAC This property is offered at $1200/mo Criteria: Income 3x Rent No Current/Recent Evictions/Bankruptcies Preferred credit score of 700 or higher.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
637 Battery Place Apt 6
637 Battery Place, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 bed / 2.5 bath condo - Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
906 Boylston St.
906 Boylston Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1379 sqft
906 Boylston St.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
825 Vine St
825 Vine Street, Chattanooga, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
4356 sqft
Unique opportunity to live in beautiful historical home a stones throw away from UTC campus. This 4,300 sqft 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has original crown molding and hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
200 Manufacturers Rd
200 Manufacturers Road, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,400
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This incredible 1BR/1BA Penthouse Condo home is in a gated community in the desirable North Shore area of Chattanooga. Start your mornings on your private balcony while enjoying the beautiful Signal Mountain and Stringer's Ridge views.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1131 Stringers Ridge Rd
1131 Stringers Ridge Road, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bedroom one bath condo with hardwood floors, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Master bath features a tiled walk in shower.