Last updated June 12 2020

87 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chattanooga, TN

Last updated June 12
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
16 Units Available
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1044 sqft
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a
Last updated June 1
Downtown Chattanooga
26 Units Available
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.
Last updated June 12
Friends of Mountain Creek
Contact for Availability
Hayden Place Apartments
298 Acorn Oaks Cir, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Situated atop Pineville Road, Hayden Place offers luxury living in peaceful and natural surroundings with breathtaking views of Signal Mountain and Lookout Mountain. We are just one right-hand turn away from beautiful downtown Chattanooga!
Last updated June 12
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Coolidge Landing
434 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
775 sqft
This smaller complex is located right off Frazier Ave, and is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Last updated June 12
Downtown Chattanooga
2 Units Available
Riverset
2 Market St, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1075 sqft
Centrally located to all area attractions and a beautiful riverfront setting, Riverset embodies the vibe of the Riverfront District in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Last updated June 12
Downtown Chattanooga
9 Units Available
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
978 sqft
Walnut Commons offers sleek studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home options. Spacious floor plans with European balconies, elegant finishes and fully equipped kitchens help to provide the best in downtown living.
Last updated June 12
Downtown Chattanooga
14 Units Available
The Maclellan
721 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1114 sqft
Constructed in 1924, the landmark Maclellan building has been revitalized into an exclusive collection of stylish apartments honoring downtown Chattanooga's historic integrity. With a variety of 85 units, boasting nearly 30 unique floor plans.
Last updated June 12
East Ridge
2 Units Available
Veranda at the Ridge
1408 C-Mana Ln, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$829
1044 sqft
Veranda at the Ridge offers spacious 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom garden style apartments & townhomes; all with reserved parking. Select homes offer an attached garage and private driveway.
Last updated June 12
Downtown Chattanooga
21 Units Available
Market City Center
728 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1061 sqft
Boutiques, restaurants, first-class office space, and above it all, beautifully appointed apartment living in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.
Last updated June 12
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Lofts at Tremont
110 Tremont St, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
965 sqft
One of our most popular additions to Wise Properties, located in the heart of the Northshore area. Within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
Last updated June 12
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Mary Locke Apartments
301 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1003 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, sharing a building with the new restaurant Embargo 62, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Last updated June 12
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
125 Cherokee
125 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1160 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Last updated June 12
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
The Hamilton at North Market
609 Hamilton Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
The Hamilton at North Market is located right past the new Publix on North Market Street. Conveniently located to everything Downtown has to offer.
Last updated June 12
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
5 Units Available
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
813 sqft
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.
Last updated June 12
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
The Constance
201 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1375 sqft
Constance was completed in 2012. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Last updated June 12
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Hannah Parc
610 Gurley Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
965 sqft
Hannah Parc Townhomes are nestled in a wooded, private area located just off the Northshore. Conveniently located to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
Last updated June 12
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Sergeant's Apartments
710 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
This unique style complex is located right off Cherokee Blvd. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions on the Northshore.
Last updated June 12
Bushtown - Highland Park
268 Units Available
One Riverside
950 Riverside Drive, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1063 sqft
Perched on the lively riverfront minutes from the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, One Riverside is the ideal mix of refined comfort and adventurous lifestyle from dining downtown to recreation on the Tennessee River.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12
Riverview - Stuart Heights
1 Unit Available
709 Federal st.
709 Federal Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available 08/01/20 North Shore 2 bed 1 bath Newly Renovated - Property Id: 125259 This North Chattanooga home is newly renovated with new cement board siding, all new designer cabinets, stainless steal appliances, subway tile backsplash, large

1 of 27

Last updated June 12
Friends of Mountain Creek
1 Unit Available
3917 N Quail Ln
3917 North Quail Lane, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
913 sqft
2 bed / 1 bath home - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath home located in Red Bank! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Unit Available
515 Oliver Street
515 Oliver Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
912 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath in North Shore zoned for Normal Park! - Welcome home to 515 Oliver Street! PRIME LOCATION in North Shore - zoned for NORMAL PARK SCHOOL ZONE. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home offers charm and convenience.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12
Brainerd
1 Unit Available
302 Tunnel Blvd
302 Tunnel Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$675
1350 sqft
2 bed / 1 bath home - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath home located in Ridgeside! The main living area has carpet flooring and bedrooms all have carpet flooring as well. On the main floor, you will find a spacious dining room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12
Woodmore - Dalewood
1 Unit Available
139 Hunt Ave
139 Hunt Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath home - This is a very spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath house,with a large sun room, carport, and a nice level yard. The home offers over-sized living room and bedrooms. Great Brainerd location and just a few minutes from freeway.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Unit Available
906 Boylston St.
906 Boylston Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1379 sqft
906 Boylston St.

June 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report. Chattanooga rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chattanooga rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report. Chattanooga rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chattanooga rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Chattanooga rents increased over the past month

Chattanooga rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chattanooga stand at $750 for a one-bedroom apartment and $933 for a two-bedroom. Chattanooga's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chattanooga, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Chattanooga rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Chattanooga, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chattanooga is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chattanooga's median two-bedroom rent of $933 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Chattanooga.
    • While Chattanooga's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chattanooga than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Chattanooga.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

