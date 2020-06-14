Apartment List
/
TN
/
chattanooga
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:05 AM

14 Furnished Apartments for rent in Chattanooga, TN

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Friends of Mountain Creek
14 Units Available
Windridge
1175 Pineville Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$943
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1830 sqft
Situated close to US-27 and just south of Signal Mountain Road. Property amenities include a hammock garden, relaxing pool and sun deck. Each apartment has a gourmet kitchen and outside storage.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
8 Units Available
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 1 at 07:51pm
Downtown Chattanooga
26 Units Available
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Friends of Mountain Creek
Contact for Availability
Hayden Place Apartments
298 Acorn Oaks Cir, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Situated atop Pineville Road, Hayden Place offers luxury living in peaceful and natural surroundings with breathtaking views of Signal Mountain and Lookout Mountain. We are just one right-hand turn away from beautiful downtown Chattanooga!

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Chattanooga
1 Unit Available
Clemons Lofts
730 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1250 sqft
Simplify your life and stay a while at BODE Lofts.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Chattanooga
1 Unit Available
1416 Madison Street
1416 Madison Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2596 sqft
Fully furnished home and apartment for lease in the Historic Southside area of Chattanooga! The main house is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house that sleeps up to 9 people.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Unit Available
480 River St
480 River Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,800
678 sqft
Welcome to Riviera Villas! This one bedroom condo is located in the desirable North Shore area, walking distance to shops, restaurants, grocery stores and all that downtown has to offer! You will enjoy the convenience of beautiful Coolidge Park in

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Friends of Mountain Creek
1 Unit Available
3985 N Quail Ln
3985 North Quail Lane, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
924 sqft
Updated and fully furnished condo close to downtown and within minutes to Hwy 27.. This unit is perfect for someone relocating to the area or for someone that has just sold their home or perhaps building a home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverview - Stuart Heights
1 Unit Available
748 Curve St
748 Curve Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,395
810 sqft
Northshore, electric included, just updated - Property Id: 299084 "ELECTRIC included" Duplex,North shore area, near downtown walking or biking ,Newly updated through out kitchen, bath, paint, hardwood floors off street parking Stack washer and

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Unit Available
702 Tremont St
702 Tremont Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
updated 3 bedroom in Normal Park zone - Property Id: 295493 This is a recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house within walking distance of Coolidge park and shops.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills
1 Unit Available
1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street
1700 Foust Street, Chattanooga, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3500 sqft
Up for rent is a 3500 Square foot flex space, with 1500 square feet of modern updated office space, with 12 ft high walls and exposed brick. There are currently 3 closed-door offices and a large receptionist office area.

1 of 29

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Unit Available
315 Tremont St
315 Tremont Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1900 sqft
$350 OFF 1st Month's Rent, May Move in!! Fully Furnished 3 BR/2 BA home in the heart of popular North Chattanooga! - $350 OFF the 1st Month's Rent with a May Move in! This open and spacious 3 BR/2BA bungalow is fully furnished with brand new
Results within 1 mile of Chattanooga

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5922 Rainbow Springs Dr
5922 Rainbow Springs Drive, Harrison, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2575 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Eagle Bluff community. Main level has kitchen, living room, dining roon, master bedroom and bath and additional half bath. Lower level has 2 bedroom, full bath, and family room. This property will be leased furnished.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
215 West Peachtree Street
215 W Peachtree St, Rossville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
This duplex feels like a home, with a front and side yard, along with a concrete parking pad large enough for 4 vehicles. 3 bedrooms, a large full bathroom, a large laundry room and the open kitchen - living room floor plan.

June 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report. Chattanooga rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chattanooga rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report. Chattanooga rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chattanooga rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Chattanooga rents increased over the past month

Chattanooga rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chattanooga stand at $750 for a one-bedroom apartment and $933 for a two-bedroom. Chattanooga's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chattanooga, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Chattanooga rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Chattanooga, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chattanooga is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chattanooga's median two-bedroom rent of $933 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Chattanooga.
    • While Chattanooga's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chattanooga than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Chattanooga.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Chattanooga 1 BedroomsChattanooga 2 BedroomsChattanooga 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChattanooga 3 BedroomsChattanooga Accessible ApartmentsChattanooga Apartments with Balcony
    Chattanooga Apartments with GarageChattanooga Apartments with GymChattanooga Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChattanooga Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChattanooga Apartments with ParkingChattanooga Apartments with Pool
    Chattanooga Apartments with Washer-DryerChattanooga Cheap PlacesChattanooga Dog Friendly ApartmentsChattanooga Furnished ApartmentsChattanooga Luxury PlacesChattanooga Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Cleveland, TNCartersville, GATullahoma, TNSoddy-Daisy, TN
    Collegedale, TNJasper, GARed Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TN
    Rome, GAManchester, TNAthens, TNEast Ridge, TN

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown ChattanoogaNorth Chattanooga Hill City UtcFriends Of Mountain Creek
    Hickory Valley Hamilton PlaceNorthgate Big RidgeWoodmore Dalewood
    Westview Mountain ShadowsBushtown Highland Park

    Apartments Near Colleges

    The University of Tennessee-ChattanoogaSouthern Adventist University
    Lee University