SOUTHERN
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:43 AM
3 Apartments For Rent Near Southern Adventist University
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
7 Units Available
Integra Hills Preserve Apartments
9100 Integra Preserve Ct, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,073
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1278 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a sea-water swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature new granite countertops, wood flooring and private balconies/patios. Just minutes from Imagination Station and College Plaza Shopping Center.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
6 Units Available
Integra Hills Apartment Homes
9198 Integra Hills Ln, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's features include a billiard room, theater, pool and electronic entrance. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. White Oak Crossing and Enterprise South Nature Park are both nearby.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Apison
5214 Loblolly Ln
5214 Loblolly Lane, Collegedale, TN
1 Bedroom
$750
606 sqft
Downstairs One Bedroom - One Bath Apartment in the HEART OF COLLEGEDALE! UTILITIES & LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED! Within walking distance to the parks, Collegedale Greenway, McKee Bakery and Southern Adventist University! Larger rooms and a HUGE Storage