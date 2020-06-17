Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors bathtub granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district. Defined by elegant original craftsmanship melded with gorgeous modern upgrades, life at Lindsay 414 is the ideal blend of vintage beauty and modern conveniences. Located next to the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, our perfect location puts you within walking distance of shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Downtown Lifestyle, with Authentic Charm. Welcome Home to Lindsay 414.