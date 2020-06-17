All apartments in Chattanooga
Lindsay 414
Lindsay 414

414 Lindsay Street · (423) 250-2388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Immediate Move in Available with HOT Specials on our One Bedrooms! Our one bedrooms are starting at $999/month! JULY FREE with 12 month lease!
Location

414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN 37403
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit M-03 · Avail. Aug 14

$989

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit S-07 · Avail. now

$1,029

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit S-06 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,029

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit J-102 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,289

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lindsay 414.

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district. Defined by elegant original craftsmanship melded with gorgeous modern upgrades, life at Lindsay 414 is the ideal blend of vintage beauty and modern conveniences. Located next to the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, our perfect location puts you within walking distance of shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Downtown Lifestyle, with Authentic Charm. Welcome Home to Lindsay 414.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $199-$1500
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin fee
Additional: Pest control: $3/month, Trash: $7/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lindsay 414 have any available units?
Lindsay 414 has 8 units available starting at $989 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does Lindsay 414 have?
Some of Lindsay 414's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lindsay 414 currently offering any rent specials?
Lindsay 414 is offering the following rent specials: Immediate Move in Available with HOT Specials on our One Bedrooms! Our one bedrooms are starting at $999/month! JULY FREE with 12 month lease!
Is Lindsay 414 pet-friendly?
Yes, Lindsay 414 is pet friendly.
Does Lindsay 414 offer parking?
Yes, Lindsay 414 offers parking.
Does Lindsay 414 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lindsay 414 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lindsay 414 have a pool?
No, Lindsay 414 does not have a pool.
Does Lindsay 414 have accessible units?
No, Lindsay 414 does not have accessible units.
Does Lindsay 414 have units with dishwashers?
No, Lindsay 414 does not have units with dishwashers.
