Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Manchester, TN

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
600 Indian Springs Cir
600 Indian Springs Circle, Manchester, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2158 sqft
3 Bedroom, 3 bath home; kitchen appliances included, Master BR downstairs w/full bath, In-law suite upstairs w/ living room and full bath, Attached garage, Deck.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
209 E. McLEAN ST
209 Mclean Street, Manchester, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1716 sqft
Located on a spacious corner lot, you'll find this charming home ready for commercial rental needs! Offering just over 1700 sq ft of space with 5 office spaces, lg rooms, soaring ceilings, upgraded electrical & plumbing, a coffee kitchen w/sink, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
1011 Oak Drive
1011 Oak Drive, Manchester, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1620 sqft
This Ranch Style Home in the Center of Town Features: 3 Bedrooms PLUS Den or Office 1 1/4 Baths Stainless Steel Appliances Hardwood Floors (No Carpet!) Laundry Room Carport Large Fenced in Back Yard This home is centrally located in town and close

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1206 Shady Lane 1
1206 Shady Lane, Manchester, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
125 sqft
Looking for dependable Roommate! Master Suite is available. You have your own private 1/2 bath.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1408 Powers Bridge Rd
1408 Powers Bridge Road, Coffee County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
WOW!!! Amazing opportunity to RENT TO OWN this beautiful Colonial home. Everything is new including electrical, plumbing, roof, windows, flooring and paint. No detail has been overlooked.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
5 Units Available
Briarwood
121 Silver St, Tullahoma, TN
2 Bedrooms
$550
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1092 sqft
Experience Wilhoit Living at beautiful Briarwood Apartments. Our community is the best home for your family. The spacious 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans include master bedrooms with walk-in closet and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
512 N Washington St
512 North Washington Street, Tullahoma, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1505 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Washington.st - Property Id: 57354 1505 sqft Brick 3 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms with large two-story garage in back. also attached garage.kitchen has brand new granite countertops. Also, brand new floors.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1291 Jarrell Rd
1291 Jarrell Road, Coffee County, TN
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
2551 sqft
Country Boy's Paradise in this HUGE home with 4-6 Bedrooms, Office, Den, Formal Dining, 2 Baths, Loft, mud room/Laundry Room, and Full Basement!! All situated on a large piece of land with plenty of room to roam.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
55 Ghea Rd
55 Ghea Road, Coffee County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
988 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 bath brick home; located on large lot - Hardwood Floors, Kitchen appliances included, 1 car garage No Pets Allowed

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
207 Ovoca Lake Rd 2
207 Ovoca Lake Road, Coffee County, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
131 sqft
ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful Home in Tullahoma.

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
213 Cambridge Ct
213 Cambridge Court, Tullahoma, TN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1534 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath brick home; kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, converted garage for bonus room, patio, carport, storage building
City GuideManchester
What do Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Jay Z, Elton John, The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bruce Springsteen have in common? Besides being musical royalty, they have all performed at the world famous Bonnaroo Music Festival, held annually in Manchester, Tennessee. Who knew a small Southern town could be so in tune with just about every music genre? In 2011, Rolling Stones magazine dubbed Bonnaroo as "the best music festival in the United States." Watch out, world!

The music festival is held on over 500 acres of natural green space. That should give you an idea of the abundance of natural beauty that awaits you in Manchester. The city is located about halfway between Nashville and Chattanooga, off Interstate 24. Manchester is a small town. The namesake is England's industrial city of Manchester. If you don't see a connection to the namesake, you're not alone. Manchester is not an industrial city, although it has an industrial park. With the growth that has occurred over the past few years, the city is progressive. But don't expect big city life there. You'll have to go somewhere else for that.

Making a Home in Manchester
What it costs

Manchester offers a reasonable cost of living. The U.S. census data reports the cost of living is lower than the national average. As a result, apartment rental prices are lower than average, even with the growth and development happening there.

When to start looking

As with any market, the sooner you start your apartment search the better. New or old, each neighborhood provides something different. Allow time to check out the ones that interest you.

What you need

Unless you're a bad seed, landlords will hand you a standard rental application that requires a credit check, employment and rental history, income information, application fees and a security deposit. The deposit is typically one month's rent.

Manchester Neighborhoods

Manchester is changing with the times in terms of housing. According to the Manchester Chamber of Commerce, new neighborhoods are popping up to meet the needs of those who want rural living with modern conveniences. For example, the Willow Brook Community and Golf course offers country estates and upscale homes. The Heritage Place community is within Manchester city limits, yet it manages to maintain a country feel. Indian Springs is a new development that offers starter homes. There are also well established communities that have single family homes and small apartment buildings. All the bases are covered. You should be able to find apartments or housing for rent in Manchester that ticks all the boxes.

Living the Manchester Life
The Work Life

Business and industry are present in Manchester. Businesses in the Manchester Industrial Park employ a significant number of residents. Another big employer is the Arnold Engineering Development Center. This center is the largest and most advanced U.S. aerospace testing facility. This place has over 40 propulsion wind tunnels. If you don't know why wind tunnels are important to developments in the aerospace industry, they you might as well skip the public tours that the center offers.

Local Attractions

When you see pictures of Manchester, available on the Chamber of Commerce website, you'll most likely fall for the beautiful scenery and forget about the rural isolation. When you're ready for action, you can check out the following attractions:

The Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park: Here you can learn about historical artifacts. You can also hike or camp in the park.

Beans Creek Winery: This is a local winery that has won local, regional and international competitions.

Jack Daniels Distillery: Yes, whisky is made there. The distillery is located in Lynchburg, TN, about 25 miles from Manchester. Before you ask, whisky tasting tours are not available.

Short Springs Natural Area: Home to beautiful waterfalls and hiking trails.

Getting Around

Don't even go there unless you have a vehicle, or access to one. Vehicles provide the passageway to rural living. Manchester is no exception.

Speaking of rural living, it's not for everyone. But if you want to make a go of it, Manchester is a good place to start. Remember, one week out of the year it's host to one of the biggest music festivals around. That in itself is reason enough to live there. For the other 51 weeks a year, enjoy your apartment rental.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Manchester?
The average rent price for Manchester rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,280.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Manchester?
Some of the colleges located in the Manchester area include University of Alabama in Huntsville, Oakwood University, Nashville State Community College, Belmont University, and Cumberland University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Manchester?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Manchester from include Nashville, Chattanooga, Murfreesboro, Huntsville, and Franklin.

