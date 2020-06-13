11 Apartments for rent in Manchester, TN

What do Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Jay Z, Elton John, The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bruce Springsteen have in common? Besides being musical royalty, they have all performed at the world famous Bonnaroo Music Festival, held annually in Manchester, Tennessee. Who knew a small Southern town could be so in tune with just about every music genre? In 2011, Rolling Stones magazine dubbed Bonnaroo as "the best music festival in the United States." Watch out, world!

The music festival is held on over 500 acres of natural green space. That should give you an idea of the abundance of natural beauty that awaits you in Manchester. The city is located about halfway between Nashville and Chattanooga, off Interstate 24. Manchester is a small town. The namesake is England's industrial city of Manchester. If you don't see a connection to the namesake, you're not alone. Manchester is not an industrial city, although it has an industrial park. With the growth that has occurred over the past few years, the city is progressive. But don't expect big city life there. You'll have to go somewhere else for that.