11 Apartments for rent in Manchester, TN

Local Attractions

When you see pictures of Manchester, available on the Chamber of Commerce website, you'll most likely fall for the beautiful scenery and forget about the rural isolation. When you're ready for action, you can check out the following attractions:

The Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park: Here you can learn about historical artifacts. You can also hike or camp in the park.

Beans Creek Winery: This is a local winery that has won local, regional and international competitions.

Jack Daniels Distillery: Yes, whisky is made there. The distillery is located in Lynchburg, TN, about 25 miles from Manchester. Before you ask, whisky tasting tours are not available.

Short Springs Natural Area: Home to beautiful waterfalls and hiking trails.