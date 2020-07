Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool accessible garage parking bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area package receiving trash valet yoga

Perched on the lively riverfront minutes from the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, One Riverside is the ideal mix of refined comfort and adventurous lifestyle from dining downtown to recreation on the Tennessee River. Our modern apartment interiors pair with landscape views and thoughtful community amenities like a dog spa, an expansive saltwater pool, and a state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga, cardio, and spinning.