collegedale
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM
42 Apartments for rent in Collegedale, TN📍
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Summit
8602 Summit Peak Way, Collegedale, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,103
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1342 sqft
Modern kitchens and open-concept layouts throughout each apartment. Lots of upgrades as well as panoramic mountain views and designer finishes. Near Cambridge Square and Apison Pike.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Apison
1 Unit Available
5214 Loblolly Ln
5214 Loblolly Lane, Collegedale, TN
1 Bedroom
$750
606 sqft
Downstairs One Bedroom - One Bath Apartment in the HEART OF COLLEGEDALE! UTILITIES & LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED! Within walking distance to the parks, Collegedale Greenway, McKee Bakery and Southern Adventist University! Larger rooms and a HUGE Storage
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Ooltewah-James County
1 Unit Available
9754 Robinson Farm Rd
9754 Robinson Farm Road, Collegedale, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2372 sqft
Welcome to 9754 Robinson Farm. Spacious 4 Bedroom Home Located In Ooltewah. Bright Kitchen With Stainless Appliances. Cozy Fireplace In Family Room. Basement provides a bonus area and 1 Bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Collegedale
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
Legends at White Oak
9211 Lawford Way, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,087
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and central air. Tenants get access to a dog grooming area, clubhouse, and billiards table. Easy access to I-75. Golf at the Honors Course during free time.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ooltewah-James County
1 Unit Available
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane
5651 Mountain Oaks Lane, Ooltewah, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1464 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath with One Car Garage Move In Special! - Move In Special - *$200 off first full month's rent! * Must meet all application criteria and requirements Conveniently located, easy access to I75, you will love this two bedroom two
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Ooltewah-James County
1 Unit Available
5654 High St
5654 High St, Ooltewah, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
New home built in 2019. Spacious two story townhome, located in the heart of Ooltewah. Walking distance to Cambridge Square. Open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, washer and dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Collegedale
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
16 Units Available
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$819
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1044 sqft
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Standifer Place
3400 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 06:13pm
Tyner - Greenwood
4 Units Available
Legacy at Elements
7310 Standifer Gap Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$745
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very close to Hamilton Place Mall and downtown Chattanooga. Well-equipped apartments and active community life featuring a pool, outdoor cooking area, sand volleyball court and a leash-free dog park.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Westview - Mountain Shadows
8 Units Available
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$980
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1460 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
Westview - Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
Rainbow Creek
7604 Standifer Gap Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$615
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Rainbow Creek Apartments! We offer affordable two and three-bedroom apartment homes conveniently located in the East Brainerd area. We are just minutes away from your favorite dining, shopping, and entertainment!
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1001 Givens Rd
1001 Givens Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1355 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Liles Additon. The main living area has vinyl flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5688 Crooked Creek
5688 Crooked Creek Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
5688 Crooked Creek Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in a great Ooltewah neighborhood. COMING SOON - This home is conveniently located off Hunter Road, minutes from Hwy 58 and I-75. There is a community pool in the subdivision.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Westview - Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
2330 Jennifer Dr
2330 Jennifer Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2152 sqft
This amazing home offers something for everyone!Tucked back on a large, shady lot, there is a great yard for kids to play!Three spacious bedrooms on the upper floor, with two full bathrooms, provide plenty of room for most families; however, this
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
8886 Wilson Creek Dr
8886 Wilson Creek Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2121 sqft
''2 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM. NO EXCEPTIONS'' and also add to first sentence in agent only notes as well.Beautiful well kept 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home in wonderful gated Seven Lakes.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
8322 Rambling Rose Dr
8322 Rambling Rose Drive, Hamilton County, TN
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3468 sqft
Hampton Creek Executive Home overlooks 18th fairway offering gorgeous views + privacy.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
7954 Burgundy Cir
7954 Burgundy Circle, Chattanooga, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3290 sqft
Do not contact listing agent. All inquiries direct to property manager, Peggie Little. (423) 316-4801
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Westview - Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
2240 Haven Crest Drive
2240 Haven Crest Drive, Hamilton County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2384 sqft
AWESOME Bi-Level Home in East Brainerd NEW PRICE!! - Just take one step inside and you and your family will fall in love with the country feel, city convenience location of this fabulous home! The main level offers a spacious formal living room
Results within 10 miles of Collegedale
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1342 sqft
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
192 Units Available
The Views at Woodstock
900 View Drive, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
1545 sqft
The View at Woodstock Apartments in Woodstock, Georgia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located within minutes of Town Center shops and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Bonny Oaks - Highway 58
16 Units Available
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$863
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1020 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
6 Units Available
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1394 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
8 Units Available
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northgate - Big Ridge
6 Units Available
Lakeshore on the Hill
5873 Lake Resort Ter, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$820
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1291 sqft
Join the picturesque apartment community at Lakeshore on the Hill—located just 10 miles outside of downtown Chattanooga, TN! We offer an amazing array of must-have features and amenities.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Collegedale rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,310.
Some of the colleges located in the Collegedale area include Southern Adventist University, Lee University, and The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Collegedale from include Chattanooga, Cleveland, Soddy-Daisy, Jasper, and Red Bank.