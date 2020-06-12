Apartment List
/
TN
/
chattanooga
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM

58 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Chattanooga, TN

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Downtown Chattanooga
Contact for Availability
The Henry Lofts
1920 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1042 sqft
Our newest addition to the Wise Properties Portfolio located right off Chestnut Street across from Finely Stadium and beside Southside Social. This property is in walking distance to everything the Southside has to offer.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
6 Units Available
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1264 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
CityGreen at Northshore
200 CityGreen Way, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1096 sqft
Live Well - CityGreen at NorthShore, From upscale finishes & fixtures to our signature resort-style pool, experience all the perks and amenities of an urban dwelling in a secluded, scenic hillside setting.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Chattanooga
Contact for Availability
Mission at Main
26 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
999 sqft
One of the newest additions to Wise Properties, The Mission at Main is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Friends of Mountain Creek
10 Units Available
Trails of Signal Mountain
3535 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$940
1209 sqft
Cozy homes with classic charm await you at Trails of Signal Mountain, located in picturesque Chattanooga, TN.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Friends of Mountain Creek
14 Units Available
Hawthorne Creekside
3131 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1170 sqft
Just off Hwy 27, this picturesque community is nestled in the foothills just minutes from downtown Chattanooga. Resort-style amenities include salt water pool and fire pit lounge.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
45 Units Available
Autumn Brook
5555 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1120 sqft
We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. All of our apartment homes include cathedral ceilings (poplar excluded), laundry room, mirrored closets, and a wood burning fireplace.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Friends of Mountain Creek
20 Units Available
Rise at Signal Mountain
1185 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
974 sqft
Mountain Brook sits in the scenic Signal Mountain neighborhood, just off Highway 27. Each home in this community offers an open floor plan, mountain views, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Dupont - Murray Hills
7 Units Available
Steeplechase
1421 Cloverdale Cir, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1032 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live in the Steeplechase apartment homes located in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Friends of Mountain Creek
11 Units Available
Windridge
1175 Pineville Rd, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1441 sqft
Situated close to US-27 and just south of Signal Mountain Road. Property amenities include a hammock garden, relaxing pool and sun deck. Each apartment has a gourmet kitchen and outside storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Friends of Mountain Creek
37 Units Available
Radius Mountain Creek
936 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
Come home to Radius Mountain Creek, where you will experience the perfect blend of innovative modern living and vintage charm.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westview - Mountain Shadows
9 Units Available
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1155 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
7 Units Available
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1051 sqft
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
Westview - Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
Rainbow Creek
7604 Standifer Gap Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$615
898 sqft
Welcome home to Rainbow Creek Apartments! We offer affordable two and three-bedroom apartment homes conveniently located in the East Brainerd area. We are just minutes away from your favorite dining, shopping, and entertainment!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
42 Units Available
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1169 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northgate - Big Ridge
6 Units Available
Lakeshore on the Hill
5873 Lake Resort Ter, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1291 sqft
Join the picturesque apartment community at Lakeshore on the Hill—located just 10 miles outside of downtown Chattanooga, TN! We offer an amazing array of must-have features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 98

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Bonny Oaks - Highway 58
15 Units Available
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$948
1020 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
38 Units Available
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1138 sqft
Nestled in the eclectic 5 points neighborhood, 5 Points North Shore takes luxury living to the next level.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Falling Water - Browntown
18 Units Available
Northtowne Village
1011 Gadd Rd, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$945
1094 sqft
Welcome home to Northtowne Village Apartment Homes in Hixson, Tennessee! Our gorgeous apartment community is conveniently nestled just moments away from Signal Mountain as well as downtown Chattanooga, Northgate Mall, major shopping centers, grocery
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Northgate - Big Ridge
25 Units Available
Marina Pointe
5750 Lake Resort Dr, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1192 sqft
Luxurious amenities of community include gym, bocce court, volleyball court, pool, and coffee bar. Units include air conditioning, fireplace, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer hookup. Great location with harbor views.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
3 Units Available
Standifer Place
3400 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1312 sqft
Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1100 sqft
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
$
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
16 Units Available
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1044 sqft
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
$
Woodmore - Dalewood
5 Units Available
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$989
893 sqft
Close to golfing, the new VW plant and Chattanooga Airport. Concrete building construction means quieter, more private living. Newly renovated interiors. Located near I-75, just minutes from the Hamilton Place Mall.

June 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report. Chattanooga rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chattanooga rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report. Chattanooga rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chattanooga rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Chattanooga rents increased over the past month

Chattanooga rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chattanooga stand at $750 for a one-bedroom apartment and $933 for a two-bedroom. Chattanooga's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chattanooga, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Chattanooga rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Chattanooga, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chattanooga is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chattanooga's median two-bedroom rent of $933 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Chattanooga.
    • While Chattanooga's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chattanooga than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Chattanooga.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Chattanooga 1 BedroomsChattanooga 2 BedroomsChattanooga 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChattanooga 3 BedroomsChattanooga Accessible ApartmentsChattanooga Apartments with Balcony
    Chattanooga Apartments with GarageChattanooga Apartments with GymChattanooga Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChattanooga Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChattanooga Apartments with ParkingChattanooga Apartments with Pool
    Chattanooga Apartments with Washer-DryerChattanooga Cheap PlacesChattanooga Dog Friendly ApartmentsChattanooga Furnished ApartmentsChattanooga Luxury PlacesChattanooga Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Cleveland, TNCartersville, GATullahoma, TNSoddy-Daisy, TN
    Collegedale, TNJasper, GARed Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TN
    Rome, GAManchester, TNAthens, TNEast Ridge, TN

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown ChattanoogaNorth Chattanooga Hill City UtcFriends Of Mountain Creek
    Hickory Valley Hamilton PlaceNorthgate Big RidgeWoodmore Dalewood
    Westview Mountain ShadowsBushtown Highland Park

    Apartments Near Colleges

    The University of Tennessee-ChattanoogaSouthern Adventist University
    Lee University