/
/
hamilton county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:33 AM
163 Apartments for rent in Hamilton County, TN📍
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Friends of Mountain Creek
Trails of Signal Mountain
3535 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1209 sqft
Cozy homes with classic charm await you at Trails of Signal Mountain, located in picturesque Chattanooga, TN.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
56 Units Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$1,119
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,267
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1169 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
17 Units Available
Friends of Mountain Creek
Rise at Signal Mountain
1185 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,024
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
974 sqft
Mountain Brook sits in the scenic Signal Mountain neighborhood, just off Highway 27. Each home in this community offers an open floor plan, mountain views, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
36 Units Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1138 sqft
Nestled in the eclectic 5 points neighborhood, 5 Points North Shore takes luxury living to the next level.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,026
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1394 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Glen Hollow Apartments
9449 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1059 sqft
Luxurious community near Downtown Chattanooga and Highway 27. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, cyber cafe and community room. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and patios, and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Friends of Mountain Creek
Radius Mountain Creek
936 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Radius Mountain Creek, where you will experience the perfect blend of innovative modern living and vintage charm.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1350 sqft
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
18 Units Available
CityGreen at Northshore
200 CityGreen Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,089
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1352 sqft
Live Well - CityGreen at NorthShore, From upscale finishes & fixtures to our signature resort-style pool, experience all the perks and amenities of an urban dwelling in a secluded, scenic hillside setting.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:30 AM
11 Units Available
Integra Hills Preserve Apartments
9100 Integra Preserve Ct, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,073
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1278 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a sea-water swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature new granite countertops, wood flooring and private balconies/patios. Just minutes from Imagination Station and College Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
$
6 Units Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$989
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
$
12 Units Available
Woodmore - Dalewood
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$789
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
893 sqft
Close to golfing, the new VW plant and Chattanooga Airport. Concrete building construction means quieter, more private living. Newly renovated interiors. Located near I-75, just minutes from the Hamilton Place Mall.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
$
13 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$819
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1009 sqft
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
252 Units Available
Bushtown - Highland Park
One Riverside
950 Riverside Drive, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1063 sqft
Perched on the lively riverfront minutes from the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, One Riverside is the ideal mix of refined comfort and adventurous lifestyle from dining downtown to recreation on the Tennessee River.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
21 Units Available
Northgate - Big Ridge
Marina Pointe
5750 Lake Resort Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$934
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1414 sqft
Luxurious amenities of community include gym, bocce court, volleyball court, pool, and coffee bar. Units include air conditioning, fireplace, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer hookup. Great location with harbor views.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
East Ridge
Summit East Ridge
3725 Fountain Ave, East Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of square footage, new windows, new roofs, new low flush toilets, new sink fixtures, new shower fixtures, new playground, new picnic area, new laundry room.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
6 Units Available
Falling Water - Browntown
Northtowne Village
1011 Gadd Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Northtowne Village Apartment Homes in Hixson, Tennessee! Our gorgeous apartment community is conveniently nestled just moments away from Signal Mountain as well as downtown Chattanooga, Northgate Mall, major shopping centers, grocery
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Northgate - Big Ridge
Lakeshore on the Hill
5873 Lake Resort Ter, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1291 sqft
Join the picturesque apartment community at Lakeshore on the Hill—located just 10 miles outside of downtown Chattanooga, TN! We offer an amazing array of must-have features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
40 Units Available
Autumn Brook
5555 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$969
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1120 sqft
We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. All of our apartment homes include cathedral ceilings (poplar excluded), laundry room, mirrored closets, and a wood burning fireplace.
Verified
1 of 98
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
9 Units Available
Bonny Oaks - Highway 58
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$959
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1056 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
4 Units Available
Bluff View at Northside
6200 Hixson Pike Suite 200, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1425 sqft
Conveniently located near Chester Frost Park in North Chattanooga. Apartments offers sweeping mountain views and gas fireplaces. Many units are recently renovated. All tenants enjoy access to the community internet cafe and saltwater pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
7 Units Available
Integra Hills Apartment Homes
9198 Integra Hills Ln, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,046
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1427 sqft
This community's features include a billiard room, theater, pool and electronic entrance. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. White Oak Crossing and Enterprise South Nature Park are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Coolidge Landing
434 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
775 sqft
This smaller complex is located right off Frazier Ave, and is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Hamilton County area include Southern Adventist University, Lee University, The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, and Tennessee Technological University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Chattanooga, Cleveland, Cartersville, Cookeville, and Oak Ridge have apartments for rent.