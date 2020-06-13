109 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Chattanooga, TN

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Chattanooga that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
$
Woodmore - Dalewood
5 Units Available
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$869
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
893 sqft
Close to golfing, the new VW plant and Chattanooga Airport. Concrete building construction means quieter, more private living. Newly renovated interiors. Located near I-75, just minutes from the Hamilton Place Mall.
$
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Coolidge Landing
434 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
775 sqft
This smaller complex is located right off Frazier Ave, and is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Downtown Chattanooga
Contact for Availability
The Henry Lofts
1920 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$910
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1042 sqft
Our newest addition to the Wise Properties Portfolio located right off Chestnut Street across from Finely Stadium and beside Southside Social. This property is in walking distance to everything the Southside has to offer.
Downtown Chattanooga
Contact for Availability
Mission at Main
26 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$840
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
999 sqft
One of the newest additions to Wise Properties, The Mission at Main is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Downtown Chattanooga
12 Units Available
The Maclellan
721 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1114 sqft
Constructed in 1924, the landmark Maclellan building has been revitalized into an exclusive collection of stylish apartments honoring downtown Chattanooga's historic integrity. With a variety of 85 units, boasting nearly 30 unique floor plans.
$
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
4 Units Available
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,029
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
875 sqft
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.
Tyner - Greenwood
4 Units Available
Legacy at Elements
7310 Standifer Gap Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$745
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very close to Hamilton Place Mall and downtown Chattanooga. Well-equipped apartments and active community life featuring a pool, outdoor cooking area, sand volleyball court and a leash-free dog park.
Westview - Mountain Shadows
8 Units Available
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$980
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1460 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
Westview - Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
Rainbow Creek
7604 Standifer Gap Road, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$615
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Rainbow Creek Apartments! We offer affordable two and three-bedroom apartment homes conveniently located in the East Brainerd area. We are just minutes away from your favorite dining, shopping, and entertainment!
Northgate - Big Ridge
25 Units Available
Marina Pointe
5750 Lake Resort Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$912
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1414 sqft
Luxurious amenities of community include gym, bocce court, volleyball court, pool, and coffee bar. Units include air conditioning, fireplace, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer hookup. Great location with harbor views.
$
Bushtown - Highland Park
268 Units Available
One Riverside
950 Riverside Drive, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1063 sqft
Perched on the lively riverfront minutes from the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, One Riverside is the ideal mix of refined comfort and adventurous lifestyle from dining downtown to recreation on the Tennessee River.
Downtown Chattanooga
26 Units Available
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.
$
Friends of Mountain Creek
Contact for Availability
Hayden Place Apartments
298 Acorn Oaks Cir, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Situated atop Pineville Road, Hayden Place offers luxury living in peaceful and natural surroundings with breathtaking views of Signal Mountain and Lookout Mountain. We are just one right-hand turn away from beautiful downtown Chattanooga!
$
Downtown Chattanooga
2 Units Available
Riverset
2 Market St, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1075 sqft
Centrally located to all area attractions and a beautiful riverfront setting, Riverset embodies the vibe of the Riverfront District in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Lofts at Tremont
110 Tremont St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$880
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
965 sqft
One of our most popular additions to Wise Properties, located in the heart of the Northshore area. Within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
125 Cherokee
125 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1160 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Mary Locke Apartments
301 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1003 sqft
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, sharing a building with the new restaurant Embargo 62, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
The Maddox Building
103 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,045
855 sqft
Unique loft style living in the heart of The Northshore. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
The Hamilton at North Market
609 Hamilton Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
The Hamilton at North Market is located right past the new Publix on North Market Street. Conveniently located to everything Downtown has to offer.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Hannah Parc
610 Gurley Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
Hannah Parc Townhomes are nestled in a wooded, private area located just off the Northshore. Conveniently located to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Sergeant's Apartments
710 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
This unique style complex is located right off Cherokee Blvd. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions on the Northshore.

Cedar Hill
1 Unit Available
3100 E. 44th Street
3100 East 44th Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1363 sqft
Cute Single Family Home in Cedar Hills! - You don't want to miss this three bedroom,one bath home in Chattanooga.

1 Unit Available
3711 West Avenue
3711 West Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1074 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Like New Everything - Beautifully renovated home with 3 bedrooms, a huge master bath and a living room. You will appreciate the beautiful newly renovated kitchen with beautiful counter.

Brainerd
1 Unit Available
313 McBrien Rd A
313 Mc Brien Road, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
313 McBrien Rd A Available 06/26/20 Coming Soon - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex - No showings until 6/19/2020 - All utilities included in this unit and it has plenty of space. Conveniently located off of I24.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Chattanooga, TN

Finding an apartment in Chattanooga that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

