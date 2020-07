Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park fire pit playground pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed parking gym 24hr maintenance hot tub package receiving

Live at The Shallowford. The Shallowford is a luxury apartment community in Chattanooga, TN. It is conveniently located less than 1 mile from I-75 and only minutes to shopping, restaurant and entertainment at Hamilton Mill. At The Shallowford, you will find spacious 1,2 & 3 bedroom residences and outstanding amenities surrounded by perfectly manicured landscaping. Come discover your life of ease and comfort at The Shallowford.