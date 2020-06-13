136 Apartments for rent in Chattanooga, TN

Lookout Mountain. Not to be confused with Space Mountain, which is a roller coaster at Disneyland, Lookout Mountain is a mountain from which you can look out onto the city of Chattanooga (I’m telling you, the names we come up with here slay me). You can rent a four-bedroom “cottage” for a mere $2000 a month. Perhaps a rustic three-bedroom “cabin” is more your style for $1000?

Southside Between Lookout Mountain and downtown Chattanooga is the Southside District– this neighborhood is undergoing a major overhaul. South Broad is the flagship community and is working hard to bring in more commerce and residential options. Living here is for those who are ahead of the curve, hoping to snag a chic address before the price goes up. Old factories have already been refurbished into swank lofts and a historic hotel made into apartments, so these are both good signs. Places here can be cheap. Saint Elmo is a popular neighborhood with beautiful vintage architecture, and a restored (the ‘restored’ part is key) three-bedroom house will rent for around $1000, while a new deluxe loft in the factory area will ring in at around $2000.

Suburbia The suburbs here are the easiest thing to find as they’re, well, everywhere. Chattanooga is certainly no urban megalopolis, so tree-lined streets are omnipresent. Popular choices include Signal Point, East Brainerd, Ooltewah, East Ridge, and Red Bank. All of these areas boast beautiful new houses and townhouses and an incredibly reasonable 10 minute commute to downtown. Most smaller homes here go for between $1000 and $1500 a month, a two-bedroom apartment in Signal Point can be had for as little as $600, an economy one bedroom apartment in Red Bank for $350-450 or a real, actual, mansion in Ooltewah for $3000. If you’re dreaming of a suburban country life, trust me when I say you won’t have any trouble finding it here.