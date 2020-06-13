136 Apartments for rent in Chattanooga, TN📍
1 of 28
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 40
1 of 25
1 of 32
1 of 6
1 of 9
1 of 6
1 of 6
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 29
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 24
1 of 38
1 of 20
1 of 98
1 of 12
1 of 3
1 of 20
Even the downtown area of this small, industrial city of 169,000 is somehow woodsy and green. As charmingly country as this city is, however, its sophisticated offerings grow daily. Home prices are also fabulously low and the economy is trending upward–all of which translates into a rental bargain for you, and other would-be whittling enthusiasts.
Like many cities with natural attractions, prices in Chattanooga are mostly determined by proximity to the aforementioned mountains, lakes and rivers (the gentle fawns are too variable to price). The Tennessee River runs through downtown, making quasi-urban, riverfront living popular, and the Appalachian Mountains provide the sought-after views in the rest of the city. Living solidly in the country is also incredibly easy and, even with an acreage and cabin in the woods, you’re seldom more than 20 minutes from downtown. Let’s just say if you’re looking for a concrete jungle, this is seriously not it. The bottom line here is that the “view” is definitely a prized amenity when real estate shopping, so realize that you’ll pay more for it.
The NorthShore district is on the north shore of the Tennessee River (such a clever name) near downtown. It provides boutiques, bars, coffee shops, art gallerias and much of the city’s nightlife. A five- bedroom historical home is about $3000, mid-range, two bedroom townhouses and apartments are $700-$900 and room shares are typically $300-$500.
Downtown living options are increasing now in Chattanooga, with about 11,000 people choosing to bunk down near work and play. Typical of many downtowns, Chattanooga’s living arrangements consist of older homes on the edges with both new and renovated lofts and condos in the heart of the business district. Living here can happen for a reasonable price too. If you want to be in the thick of nightlife and the growing arts community, an upscale one bed apartment in a historic building or loft will range from $750 - $950 with prices rising for riverfront properties.
Lookout Mountain. Not to be confused with Space Mountain, which is a roller coaster at Disneyland, Lookout Mountain is a mountain from which you can look out onto the city of Chattanooga (I’m telling you, the names we come up with here slay me). You can rent a four-bedroom “cottage” for a mere $2000 a month. Perhaps a rustic three-bedroom “cabin” is more your style for $1000?
Southside Between Lookout Mountain and downtown Chattanooga is the Southside District– this neighborhood is undergoing a major overhaul. South Broad is the flagship community and is working hard to bring in more commerce and residential options. Living here is for those who are ahead of the curve, hoping to snag a chic address before the price goes up. Old factories have already been refurbished into swank lofts and a historic hotel made into apartments, so these are both good signs. Places here can be cheap. Saint Elmo is a popular neighborhood with beautiful vintage architecture, and a restored (the ‘restored’ part is key) three-bedroom house will rent for around $1000, while a new deluxe loft in the factory area will ring in at around $2000.
Suburbia The suburbs here are the easiest thing to find as they’re, well, everywhere. Chattanooga is certainly no urban megalopolis, so tree-lined streets are omnipresent. Popular choices include Signal Point, East Brainerd, Ooltewah, East Ridge, and Red Bank. All of these areas boast beautiful new houses and townhouses and an incredibly reasonable 10 minute commute to downtown. Most smaller homes here go for between $1000 and $1500 a month, a two-bedroom apartment in Signal Point can be had for as little as $600, an economy one bedroom apartment in Red Bank for $350-450 or a real, actual, mansion in Ooltewah for $3000. If you’re dreaming of a suburban country life, trust me when I say you won’t have any trouble finding it here.
Chattanooga is fortunate to lie at the crossroads of three interstate highways and due to the number of inter-state commuters in this region; they can become very congested during rush hours. Chattanooga traffic itself is not too much of a mess and the city bus service (CARTA) maintains 16 fairly comprehensive fixed routes and a free electric shuttle service in the most highly-touristic areas. Cars remain a necessity for most people, however.
Now get out there and find yourself a place worth writing home about! Happy hunting!
June 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report. Chattanooga rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chattanooga rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Chattanooga rents increased over the past month
Chattanooga rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chattanooga stand at $750 for a one-bedroom apartment and $933 for a two-bedroom. Chattanooga's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Tennessee
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chattanooga, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
- Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).
Chattanooga rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Chattanooga, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chattanooga is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Chattanooga's median two-bedroom rent of $933 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Chattanooga.
- While Chattanooga's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chattanooga than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Chattanooga.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.