136 Apartments for rent in Chattanooga, TN

Downtown Chattanooga
North Chattanooga Hill City Utc
Friends Of Mountain Creek
Hickory Valley Hamilton Place
Northgate Big Ridge
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
Downtown Chattanooga
21 Units Available
Market City Center
728 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,263
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1061 sqft
Boutiques, restaurants, first-class office space, and above it all, beautifully appointed apartment living in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
38 Units Available
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,145
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1138 sqft
Nestled in the eclectic 5 points neighborhood, 5 Points North Shore takes luxury living to the next level.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
6 Units Available
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1394 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Friends of Mountain Creek
39 Units Available
Radius Mountain Creek
936 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1350 sqft
Come home to Radius Mountain Creek, where you will experience the perfect blend of innovative modern living and vintage charm.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
8 Units Available
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
CityGreen at Northshore
200 CityGreen Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$980
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1352 sqft
Live Well - CityGreen at NorthShore, From upscale finishes & fixtures to our signature resort-style pool, experience all the perks and amenities of an urban dwelling in a secluded, scenic hillside setting.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
41 Units Available
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$1,119
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1169 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
45 Units Available
Autumn Brook
5555 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1120 sqft
We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. All of our apartment homes include cathedral ceilings (poplar excluded), laundry room, mirrored closets, and a wood burning fireplace.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
East Ridge
3 Units Available
Veranda at the Ridge
1408 C-Mana Ln, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$749
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Veranda at the Ridge offers spacious 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom garden style apartments & townhomes; all with reserved parking. Select homes offer an attached garage and private driveway.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Friends of Mountain Creek
6 Units Available
Views at Signal Mountain
4053 Priceless Vw, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
835 sqft
Our all new remodeled living space comes to life in the heart of Signal Mountain.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Friends of Mountain Creek
19 Units Available
Rise at Signal Mountain
1185 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$880
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
974 sqft
Mountain Brook sits in the scenic Signal Mountain neighborhood, just off Highway 27. Each home in this community offers an open floor plan, mountain views, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Friends of Mountain Creek
10 Units Available
Trails of Signal Mountain
3535 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1209 sqft
Cozy homes with classic charm await you at Trails of Signal Mountain, located in picturesque Chattanooga, TN.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northgate - Big Ridge
6 Units Available
Lakeshore on the Hill
5873 Lake Resort Ter, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$820
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1291 sqft
Join the picturesque apartment community at Lakeshore on the Hill—located just 10 miles outside of downtown Chattanooga, TN! We offer an amazing array of must-have features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1342 sqft
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
16 Units Available
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$819
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1044 sqft
Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dupont - Murray Hills
7 Units Available
Steeplechase
1421 Cloverdale Cir, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$838
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1032 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live in the Steeplechase apartment homes located in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Friends of Mountain Creek
13 Units Available
Windridge
1175 Pineville Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$958
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,763
1830 sqft
Situated close to US-27 and just south of Signal Mountain Road. Property amenities include a hammock garden, relaxing pool and sun deck. Each apartment has a gourmet kitchen and outside storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Chattanooga
9 Units Available
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$899
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
978 sqft
Walnut Commons offers sleek studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home options. Spacious floor plans with European balconies, elegant finishes and fully equipped kitchens help to provide the best in downtown living.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Standifer Place
3400 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Falling Water - Browntown
18 Units Available
Northtowne Village
1011 Gadd Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Northtowne Village Apartment Homes in Hixson, Tennessee! Our gorgeous apartment community is conveniently nestled just moments away from Signal Mountain as well as downtown Chattanooga, Northgate Mall, major shopping centers, grocery
Verified

1 of 98

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Bonny Oaks - Highway 58
15 Units Available
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$863
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1020 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
Woodmore - Dalewood
5 Units Available
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$869
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
893 sqft
Close to golfing, the new VW plant and Chattanooga Airport. Concrete building construction means quieter, more private living. Newly renovated interiors. Located near I-75, just minutes from the Hamilton Place Mall.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Contact for Availability
Coolidge Landing
434 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
775 sqft
This smaller complex is located right off Frazier Ave, and is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Downtown Chattanooga
Contact for Availability
The Henry Lofts
1920 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$910
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1042 sqft
Our newest addition to the Wise Properties Portfolio located right off Chestnut Street across from Finely Stadium and beside Southside Social. This property is in walking distance to everything the Southside has to offer.

Median Rent in Chattanooga

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Chattanooga is $750, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $932.
Studio
$637
1 Bed
$750
2 Beds
$932
3+ Beds
$1,230
City GuideChattanooga
Yes, like the Choo-Choo. Chattanooga, Tennessee (otherwise known as the location with the most double consonants and vowels in its name EVER) is precisely where you need to be. Chattanooga frankly has an absurd amount of natural beauty with mountains, lakes, rivers, gentle fawns in meadows serenely nibbling on grass or whatever it is they eat… you get it. It’s gorgeous in that “This land is your land” America song kind of way.
Even the downtown area of this small, industrial city of 169,000 is somehow woodsy and green. As charmingly country as this city is, however, its sophisticated offerings grow daily. Home prices are also fabulously low and the economy is trending upward–all of which translates into a rental bargain for you, and other would-be whittling enthusiasts.

Purple Mountain’s majesty ain’t cheap, fool.
Like many cities with natural attractions, prices in Chattanooga are mostly determined by proximity to the aforementioned mountains, lakes and rivers (the gentle fawns are too variable to price). The Tennessee River runs through downtown, making quasi-urban, riverfront living popular, and the Appalachian Mountains provide the sought-after views in the rest of the city. Living solidly in the country is also incredibly easy and, even with an acreage and cabin in the woods, you’re seldom more than 20 minutes from downtown. Let’s just say if you’re looking for a concrete jungle, this is seriously not it. The bottom line here is that the “view” is definitely a prized amenity when real estate shopping, so realize that you’ll pay more for it.

Not to be confused with Jersey Shore…
The NorthShore district is on the north shore of the Tennessee River (such a clever name) near downtown. It provides boutiques, bars, coffee shops, art gallerias and much of the city’s nightlife. A five- bedroom historical home is about $3000, mid-range, two bedroom townhouses and apartments are $700-$900 and room shares are typically $300-$500.

I want a loft, but with a mountain beside it.
Downtown living options are increasing now in Chattanooga, with about 11,000 people choosing to bunk down near work and play. Typical of many downtowns, Chattanooga’s living arrangements consist of older homes on the edges with both new and renovated lofts and condos in the heart of the business district. Living here can happen for a reasonable price too. If you want to be in the thick of nightlife and the growing arts community, an upscale one bed apartment in a historic building or loft will range from $750 - $950 with prices rising for riverfront properties.

Mansions most likely to be hiding moon shining enterprises
Lookout Mountain. Not to be confused with Space Mountain, which is a roller coaster at Disneyland, Lookout Mountain is a mountain from which you can look out onto the city of Chattanooga (I’m telling you, the names we come up with here slay me). You can rent a four-bedroom “cottage” for a mere $2000 a month. Perhaps a rustic three-bedroom “cabin” is more your style for $1000?

Southside Between Lookout Mountain and downtown Chattanooga is the Southside District– this neighborhood is undergoing a major overhaul. South Broad is the flagship community and is working hard to bring in more commerce and residential options. Living here is for those who are ahead of the curve, hoping to snag a chic address before the price goes up. Old factories have already been refurbished into swank lofts and a historic hotel made into apartments, so these are both good signs. Places here can be cheap. Saint Elmo is a popular neighborhood with beautiful vintage architecture, and a restored (the ‘restored’ part is key) three-bedroom house will rent for around $1000, while a new deluxe loft in the factory area will ring in at around $2000.

Suburbia The suburbs here are the easiest thing to find as they’re, well, everywhere. Chattanooga is certainly no urban megalopolis, so tree-lined streets are omnipresent. Popular choices include Signal Point, East Brainerd, Ooltewah, East Ridge, and Red Bank. All of these areas boast beautiful new houses and townhouses and an incredibly reasonable 10 minute commute to downtown. Most smaller homes here go for between $1000 and $1500 a month, a two-bedroom apartment in Signal Point can be had for as little as $600, an economy one bedroom apartment in Red Bank for $350-450 or a real, actual, mansion in Ooltewah for $3000. If you’re dreaming of a suburban country life, trust me when I say you won’t have any trouble finding it here.

Truck with bumper sticker mandatory
Chattanooga is fortunate to lie at the crossroads of three interstate highways and due to the number of inter-state commuters in this region; they can become very congested during rush hours. Chattanooga traffic itself is not too much of a mess and the city bus service (CARTA) maintains 16 fairly comprehensive fixed routes and a free electric shuttle service in the most highly-touristic areas. Cars remain a necessity for most people, however.

Now get out there and find yourself a place worth writing home about! Happy hunting!

Rent Report
Chattanooga

June 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report. Chattanooga rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chattanooga rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Chattanooga rents increased over the past month

Chattanooga rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chattanooga stand at $750 for a one-bedroom apartment and $933 for a two-bedroom. Chattanooga's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chattanooga, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Chattanooga rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Chattanooga, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chattanooga is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chattanooga's median two-bedroom rent of $933 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Chattanooga.
    • While Chattanooga's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chattanooga than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Chattanooga.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Chattanooga?
    In Chattanooga, the median rent is $637 for a studio, $750 for a 1-bedroom, $932 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,230 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Chattanooga, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Chattanooga?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Chattanooga include Downtown Chattanooga, North Chattanooga Hill City Utc, Friends Of Mountain Creek, Hickory Valley Hamilton Place, and Northgate Big Ridge.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Chattanooga?
    Some of the colleges located in the Chattanooga area include The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, Southern Adventist University, and Lee University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Chattanooga?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chattanooga from include Cleveland, Cartersville, Tullahoma, Soddy-Daisy, and Collegedale.

