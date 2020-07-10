106 Luxury Apartments for rent in Chattanooga, TN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
38 Units Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,095
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1138 sqft
Nestled in the eclectic 5 points neighborhood, 5 Points North Shore takes luxury living to the next level.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
37 Units Available
Autumn Brook
5555 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1120 sqft
We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. All of our apartment homes include cathedral ceilings (poplar excluded), laundry room, mirrored closets, and a wood burning fireplace.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
26 Units Available
Northgate - Big Ridge
Marina Pointe
5750 Lake Resort Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
1414 sqft
Luxurious amenities of community include gym, bocce court, volleyball court, pool, and coffee bar. Units include air conditioning, fireplace, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer hookup. Great location with harbor views.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
$
4 Units Available
Bluff View at Northside
6200 Hixson Pike Suite 200, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1425 sqft
Conveniently located near Chester Frost Park in North Chattanooga. Apartments offers sweeping mountain views and gas fireplaces. Many units are recently renovated. All tenants enjoy access to the community internet cafe and saltwater pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
CityGreen at Northshore
200 CityGreen Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,083
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,853
1352 sqft
Live Well - CityGreen at NorthShore, From upscale finishes & fixtures to our signature resort-style pool, experience all the perks and amenities of an urban dwelling in a secluded, scenic hillside setting.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Friends of Mountain Creek
Rise at Signal Mountain
1185 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,024
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
974 sqft
Mountain Brook sits in the scenic Signal Mountain neighborhood, just off Highway 27. Each home in this community offers an open floor plan, mountain views, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
40 Units Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$1,119
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1169 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$986
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1394 sqft
Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Friends of Mountain Creek
Hawthorne Creekside
3131 Mountain Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1170 sqft
Just off Hwy 27, this picturesque community is nestled in the foothills just minutes from downtown Chattanooga. Resort-style amenities include salt water pool and fire pit lounge.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Numerous special amenities like saltwater pool, community gardens, dog park, sauna, gym and more. 1-3 bedroom units include unique features, such as crown molding, granite countertops and private balconies. Close to I-75 and Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN.
Verified

1 of 98

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Bonny Oaks - Highway 58
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$836
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1020 sqft
A modern community with unique floor plans, updated countertops and hardwood-style flooring. Minutes from area shopping and dining. On-site tennis court, sports court and shaded dog park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
Westview - Mountain Shadows
The Shallowford
7510 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, crown moldings and French doors. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and dog park on the premises.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
7 Units Available
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$989
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
813 sqft
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Standifer Place
3400 Jenkins Rd, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$869
1044 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1547 sqft
Discover the good life at Standifer Place Apartments in Chattanooga, TN. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$899
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$949
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
978 sqft
Walnut Commons offers sleek studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home options. Spacious floor plans with European balconies, elegant finishes and fully equipped kitchens help to provide the best in downtown living.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
25 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Market City Center
728 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,263
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1061 sqft
Boutiques, restaurants, first-class office space, and above it all, beautifully appointed apartment living in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Downtown Chattanooga
The Henry Lofts
1920 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$910
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1018 sqft
Our newest addition to the Wise Properties Portfolio located right off Chestnut Street across from Finely Stadium and beside Southside Social. This property is in walking distance to everything the Southside has to offer.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
Coolidge Landing
434 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
775 sqft
This smaller complex is located right off Frazier Ave, and is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
The Hamilton at North Market
609 Hamilton Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
The Hamilton at North Market is located right past the new Publix on North Market Street. Conveniently located to everything Downtown has to offer.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Woodmore - Dalewood
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$789
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
893 sqft
Close to golfing, the new VW plant and Chattanooga Airport. Concrete building construction means quieter, more private living. Newly renovated interiors. Located near I-75, just minutes from the Hamilton Place Mall.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
10 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
The Maclellan
721 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1114 sqft
Constructed in 1924, the landmark Maclellan building has been revitalized into an exclusive collection of stylish apartments honoring downtown Chattanooga's historic integrity. With a variety of 85 units, boasting nearly 30 unique floor plans.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Downtown Chattanooga
Riverset
2 Market St, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,289
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1075 sqft
Centrally located to all area attractions and a beautiful riverfront setting, Riverset embodies the vibe of the Riverfront District in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Downtown Chattanooga
Mission at Main
26 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$840
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
999 sqft
One of the newest additions to Wise Properties, The Mission at Main is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions.

July 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report. Chattanooga rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chattanooga rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chattanooga Rent Report. Chattanooga rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chattanooga rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Chattanooga rents increased moderately over the past month

Chattanooga rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chattanooga stand at $753 for a one-bedroom apartment and $936 for a two-bedroom. This is the seventh straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in November of last year. Chattanooga's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chattanooga, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Chattanooga rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Chattanooga, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chattanooga is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chattanooga's median two-bedroom rent of $936 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Chattanooga's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chattanooga than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Chattanooga.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

