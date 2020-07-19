All apartments in Chattanooga
1716 Vance Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1716 Vance Ave

1716 Vance Avenue · (423) 888-0125
Location

1716 Vance Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404
Bushtown - Highland Park

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Highland Park! The main living area has hardwood flooring, and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Gas Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer
TV Mount

You’ll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional Information;
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Electric Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Storage Room
Patio
Deck
Driveway
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Fenced-in Yard

Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5914204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Vance Ave have any available units?
1716 Vance Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattanooga, TN.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 Vance Ave have?
Some of 1716 Vance Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Vance Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Vance Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Vance Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 Vance Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1716 Vance Ave offer parking?
No, 1716 Vance Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1716 Vance Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1716 Vance Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Vance Ave have a pool?
No, 1716 Vance Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Vance Ave have accessible units?
No, 1716 Vance Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Vance Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 Vance Ave has units with dishwashers.
