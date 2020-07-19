1716 Vance Ave

Amenities
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Highland Park! The main living area has hardwood flooring, and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring.
On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring.
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Gas Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer
TV Mount
You’ll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.
Additional Information;
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Electric Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Storage Room
Patio
Deck
Driveway
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Fenced-in Yard
Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
(RLNE5914204)