1716 Vance Ave

3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Highland Park! The main living area has hardwood flooring, and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Gas Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer

Dryer

TV Mount



You’ll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional Information;

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Electric Water Heater

Gas Heater

Central Cooling System

Storage Room

Patio

Deck

Driveway

Ceiling Fans

Fireplace

Fenced-in Yard



Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



