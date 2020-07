Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments garage internet access tennis court bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse guest parking

Introducing an exciting new life- PARC 1346. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, PARC 1346 in Chattanooga has something to offer everyone. Our thoughtfully designed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer interior highlights that accommodate your busy lifestyle. Relax in our refreshing swimming pool, have an invigorating workout in our 24-hour cardio fitness center or enjoy a brisk walk around our fully stocked ponds. It's the lifestyle you have been waiting for. Live PARC 1346.