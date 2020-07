Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving tennis court

Stunning apartments in Chattanooga’s favorite shopping destination! This is The District at Hamilton Place – a luxurious apartment community that features resort-style amenities, designer finishes, a sparkling swimming pool, gourmet kitchens, and a beautifully-landscaped neighborhood! Your peaceful escape at the end of a long day is perfectly located to enjoy the nearby shops, restaurants, theaters, and nightlife. It’s time to discover The District at Hamilton Place!