/
/
/
bushtown highland park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
105 Apartments for rent in Bushtown - Highland Park, Chattanooga, TN
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
257 Units Available
One Riverside
950 Riverside Drive, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1063 sqft
Perched on the lively riverfront minutes from the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, One Riverside is the ideal mix of refined comfort and adventurous lifestyle from dining downtown to recreation on the Tennessee River.
1 of 13
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
1507 Union Avenue
1507 Union Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$695
750 sqft
This Property Is Exclusively Managed By Rock Point Real Estate! Rock Point will Screen All Renters Before Viewing The Property! Located in Chattanooga's trendy "Highland Park" neighborhood.
1 of 88
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1602 E. 13th Street
1602 East 13th Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1284 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Half off 1st months rent! Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath convenient downtown, University, etc - Don't miss this Renovated beautiful home convenient to everything downtown. It has 3 bedroom with 2 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Bushtown - Highland Park
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Lofts at Tremont
110 Tremont St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$920
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
965 sqft
One of our most popular additions to Wise Properties, located in the heart of the Northshore area. Within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and area attractions.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
City View Apartments
2709 Citico Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$755
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settled on the hills of Missionary Ridge with wonderful views of Downtown Chattanooga, Lookout, and Signal Mountains, City View has the best views in town! The community is within mins of Downtown, The Chattanooga Aquarium, and Chattanooga City Zoo.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$899
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$949
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
978 sqft
Walnut Commons offers sleek studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home options. Spacious floor plans with European balconies, elegant finishes and fully equipped kitchens help to provide the best in downtown living.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
41 Units Available
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$1,119
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1169 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
7 Units Available
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$989
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
813 sqft
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
25 Units Available
Market City Center
728 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,263
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1061 sqft
Boutiques, restaurants, first-class office space, and above it all, beautifully appointed apartment living in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Station at 203
203 East Main Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$830
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
508 sqft
Newest addition to Wise Properties, Station at 203 is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions. The building consists of all luxury one bedrooms and studios.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Coolidge Landing
434 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
775 sqft
This smaller complex is located right off Frazier Ave, and is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
10 Units Available
The Maclellan
721 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1114 sqft
Constructed in 1924, the landmark Maclellan building has been revitalized into an exclusive collection of stylish apartments honoring downtown Chattanooga's historic integrity. With a variety of 85 units, boasting nearly 30 unique floor plans.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
5 Units Available
Riverset
2 Market St, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,289
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1075 sqft
Centrally located to all area attractions and a beautiful riverfront setting, Riverset embodies the vibe of the Riverfront District in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Mission at Main
26 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$840
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
999 sqft
One of the newest additions to Wise Properties, The Mission at Main is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
812 Fort Wood St
812 Fort Wood St, Chattanooga, TN
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
2050 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Moc's View - Property Id: 287373 Location! Location! Location! Perfect for UTC students wanting to live off campus, yet close enough to walk to class.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1407 S. Lyerly Street
1407 South Lyerly Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1208 sqft
1407 S. Lyerly Street Available 07/13/20 Conveniently located, Newly renovated 3 Bedroom near Downtown - Don't miss this newly renovated, 3 Bedroom with carpet, Kitchen and Living room floor like new.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1416 Madison Street
1416 Madison Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2596 sqft
Fully furnished home and apartment for lease in the Historic Southside area of Chattanooga! The main house is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house that sleeps up to 9 people.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
45 E Main St
45 East Main Street, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Live, work, and play in the popular Southside District. Large spaces to enjoy in this two bedroom, two bath condo. Washer and dryer included in the lease. Pets to be considered with a non-refundable pet deposit.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1025 Peachtree St
1025 Peachtree Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1260 sqft
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1320782 to view more pictures of this property.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1024 Garnett Ave
1024 Garnett Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
988 sqft
Move in Special! Great North Chatt/Normal Park Location! Charming 3 BR/2BA Home - Move In Special! $250 OFF Security Deposit with a July Lease! Great North Chatt/Normal Park Location! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home comes with a large
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
863 Flynn St 102
863 Flynn Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,500
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 102 Available 08/24/20 Urban Retreat - Property Id: 286852 All inclusive 12 month rental near UTC, Erlanger, Siskin and city center. 1 Bedroom downtown condo with designated off street parking. $1500.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
637 Battery Place Apt 6
637 Battery Place, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1292 sqft
2 bed / 2.5 bath condo - Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue
1207 North Chamberlain Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1532 sqft
Coming Soon! Renovated 5 bedroom 2 full baths near Memorial Hospital - You will love the beautiful Kitchen and Bathroom remodel. If you needs lots of rooms, this house is for you. It has 2/3 bedrooms on the main level and 2 bedrooms upstairs.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
825 Vine St
825 Vine Street, Chattanooga, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
4356 sqft
Unique opportunity to live in beautiful historical home a stones throw away from UTC campus. This 4,300 sqft 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has original crown molding and hardwood floors throughout.