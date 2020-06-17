1602 E. 13th Street

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL! Half off 1st months rent! Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath convenient downtown, University, etc - Don't miss this Renovated beautiful home convenient to everything downtown. It has 3 bedroom with 2 baths. High Ceilings, Pocket doors, Kitchen Cherry cabinets with granite counter, Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, bathroom claw tub, lots of storage, fenced yard, Fireplace for looks, Stackable wd for convenience, Hardwood floors, Formal Entry, Rocking Chair front porch,



Alarm installed but need activation starting $15 a month, Cosigners accepted



Small pets considered with owner's approval. There is a $350 non-refundable pet fee each, 2 maximum.



Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Co. to schedule a viewing (423-648-6676)



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening;. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



