Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

1602 E. 13th Street

1602 East 13th Street · (423) 800-5031 ext. 203
Location

1602 East 13th Street, Chattanooga, TN 37404
Bushtown - Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1602 E. 13th Street · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Half off 1st months rent! Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath convenient downtown, University, etc - Don't miss this Renovated beautiful home convenient to everything downtown. It has 3 bedroom with 2 baths. High Ceilings, Pocket doors, Kitchen Cherry cabinets with granite counter, Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, bathroom claw tub, lots of storage, fenced yard, Fireplace for looks, Stackable wd for convenience, Hardwood floors, Formal Entry, Rocking Chair front porch,

Alarm installed but need activation starting $15 a month, Cosigners accepted

Small pets considered with owner's approval. There is a $350 non-refundable pet fee each, 2 maximum.

Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Co. to schedule a viewing (423-648-6676)

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening;. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5419819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 E. 13th Street have any available units?
1602 E. 13th Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 E. 13th Street have?
Some of 1602 E. 13th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 E. 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1602 E. 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 E. 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 E. 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1602 E. 13th Street offer parking?
No, 1602 E. 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1602 E. 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 E. 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 E. 13th Street have a pool?
No, 1602 E. 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1602 E. 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 1602 E. 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 E. 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 E. 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
