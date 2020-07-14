Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center gym parking pool garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse dog park tennis court

Cozy homes with classic charm await you at Trails of Signal Mountain, located in picturesque Chattanooga, TN. Our nature-rich apartment community offers a range of features like gorgeous hardwood-style flooring, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, ceiling fans and washer/dryer hookups. You’ll also have access to community amenities including our swimming pool with poolside lounging, fitness center with free weights, convenient business center—not to mention breathtaking mountain views! Browse our unique floor plan selections and find the home of your dreams today.



Living ten minutes north of Downtown Chattanooga has its perks! In the city, enjoy plenty of entertainment options— visit the Southside Historic District, home to Songbirds and the Chattanooga Choo Choo. Stop by Warehouse Row for shopping, Sekisui for sushi, Community Pie for a slice or Hunter Museum. Close to home, get a few swings in at Signal Mountain Golf and Country Club, visit Coolidge Park, take in a show