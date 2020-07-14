All apartments in Chattanooga
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Trails of Signal Mountain

3535 Mountain Creek Road · (423) 847-2738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3535 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405
Friends of Mountain Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 16-1601 · Avail. Jul 24

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 01-0101 · Avail. Jul 24

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07-0711 · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 06-0610 · Avail. Sep 9

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 06-0609 · Avail. Aug 19

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trails of Signal Mountain.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
dog park
tennis court
Cozy homes with classic charm await you at Trails of Signal Mountain, located in picturesque Chattanooga, TN. Our nature-rich apartment community offers a range of features like gorgeous hardwood-style flooring, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, ceiling fans and washer/dryer hookups. You’ll also have access to community amenities including our swimming pool with poolside lounging, fitness center with free weights, convenient business center—not to mention breathtaking mountain views! Browse our unique floor plan selections and find the home of your dreams today.

Living ten minutes north of Downtown Chattanooga has its perks! In the city, enjoy plenty of entertainment options— visit the Southside Historic District, home to Songbirds and the Chattanooga Choo Choo. Stop by Warehouse Row for shopping, Sekisui for sushi, Community Pie for a slice or Hunter Museum. Close to home, get a few swings in at Signal Mountain Golf and Country Club, visit Coolidge Park, take in a show

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $675
Move-in Fees: $170 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $5/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $40-$50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Trails of Signal Mountain have any available units?
Trails of Signal Mountain has 10 units available starting at $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does Trails of Signal Mountain have?
Some of Trails of Signal Mountain's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trails of Signal Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
Trails of Signal Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Trails of Signal Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, Trails of Signal Mountain is pet friendly.
Does Trails of Signal Mountain offer parking?
Yes, Trails of Signal Mountain offers parking.
Does Trails of Signal Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
No, Trails of Signal Mountain does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Trails of Signal Mountain have a pool?
Yes, Trails of Signal Mountain has a pool.
Does Trails of Signal Mountain have accessible units?
No, Trails of Signal Mountain does not have accessible units.
Does Trails of Signal Mountain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trails of Signal Mountain has units with dishwashers.
