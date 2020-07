Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area cc payments community garden dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving trash valet

Live Well - CityGreen at NorthShore, From upscale finishes & fixtures to our signature resort-style pool, experience all the perks and amenities of an urban dwelling in a secluded, scenic hillside setting. Spacious one, two, & three bedroom apartment homes available with breathtaking views of Signal Mountain. Residents can enjoy some of Downtown's best night life, shopping, & dining just 1 1/2 miles away or stay within the community & take advantage of fantastic amenities including our outdoor grills, coffee bar, outdoor fireplace, and fitness center. Close to the eclectic Northshore, Downtown, Signal Mountain and much more! Live a life of luxury at CityGreen at NorthShore. www.facebook.com/CitygreenAtNorthshore/