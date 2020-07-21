Rent Calculator
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
326 Chestnut Street
Last updated August 22 2019 at 8:02 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
326 Chestnut Street
326 Chestnut Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
326 Chestnut Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this beautiful 2 Bedroom Newly Renovated Home just minutes away from downtown Rock Hill.
Home includes beautiful hardwood floors throughout living spaces and bedrooms. Elegant tile finish in kitchen with updated cabinets.
Renters Enjoy These Top Features:
-Fireplace in Livingroom
-Large Fenced Backyard
-Updated Fixtures
-Attic Space great for Storage
-Updated Appliances
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 326 Chestnut Street have any available units?
326 Chestnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rock Hill, SC
.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rock Hill Rent Report
.
What amenities does 326 Chestnut Street have?
Some of 326 Chestnut Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 326 Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
326 Chestnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 Chestnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 326 Chestnut Street offer parking?
No, 326 Chestnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 326 Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 Chestnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 326 Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 326 Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 326 Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 Chestnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
