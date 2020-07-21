326 Chestnut Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy this beautiful 2 Bedroom Newly Renovated Home just minutes away from downtown Rock Hill.



Home includes beautiful hardwood floors throughout living spaces and bedrooms. Elegant tile finish in kitchen with updated cabinets.



Renters Enjoy These Top Features:

-Fireplace in Livingroom

-Large Fenced Backyard

-Updated Fixtures

-Attic Space great for Storage

-Updated Appliances