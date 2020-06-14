57 Apartments for rent in Rock Hill, SC with gym

Apartment List
$
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
9 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1261 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
12 Units Available
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$929
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1182 sqft
Minutes from Winthrop University. Energy-efficient apartments with breakfast bars, garden soaking tubs and modern appliances. On-site entertainment lounge, fitness center, saltwater swimming pool and social lawn with games. Garages and storage units available.
Downtown Rock Hill
2 Units Available
The Anderson
108 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,321
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1043 sqft
Near area bars, restaurants and entertainment. Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit washer and dryer, and storage. Open floor plans. On-site fitness room. Large windows with ample natural light.
$
4 Units Available
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$885
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a unique community that you will be proud to call home? You've found it! Our beautifully designed apartment homes are surrounded by a variety of shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment spots.
3 Units Available
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the life you have dreamed of at Whisper Creek.
11 Units Available
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1276 sqft
Modern community with an internet cafe, swimming pool, car care center, bark park, and a movie room with a DVD library. Close to Hargett Park in Avondale Terrace.
$
5 Units Available
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1316 sqft
Spacious units featuring fully equipped kitchens with black appliances, separate dining areas, wall-to-wall carpeting, and walk-in closets. Just off I-10 within walking distance of Fabra Elementary School.
30 Units Available
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$892
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1269 sqft
Nestled into a wooded, park-like area for incredible views. Numerous on-site amenities, including 24-hour gym, car wash area, clubhouse and pool. Ample features including internet cafe and playground for the kids. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with spectacular finishes. Enjoy a fitness center and two courtyards on site. Close to Winthrop University. Easy access to I-77. Near Rock Hill Galleria for convenient shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Rock Hill
13 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1195 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
Waterstone
38 Units Available
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$913
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1272 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
9 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
East Tega Cay
14 Units Available
Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv, Tega Cay, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious units with granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Located near Fort Mill, Learning Links of the Carolinas and Compton Academy.

1 Unit Available
313 Thornhill St
313 Thornhill Street, Fort Mill, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2910 sqft
APPLICATION UNDER REVIEW - CALL OFFICE FOR UPDATES.

1 Unit Available
2014 Felts Pkwy
2014 Felts Parkway, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2240 sqft
2014 Felts Pkwy Available 07/05/20 New Home in the Massey Subdivision of Fort Mill, SC - The home is located in the highly desirable subdivision of Massey in Fort Mill, SC. This 3 bedroom, 2.

Tega Cay
1 Unit Available
405 Halyard Lane
405 Halyard Lane, Tega Cay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2175 sqft
Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent a fabulous end-unit 2100 sqft+ townhouse in the amazing community of Lake Shore! This unit features spectacular upgrades throughout including crown molding, plantation shutters, wood floors, stainless steel
Results within 10 miles of Rock Hill
Steele Creek
24 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Ballantyne West
21 Units Available
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include amenities like bathtub, fireplace, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Community features racquetball, tennis, trash valet, pool and volleyball. Great location in Charlotte, close to restaurants and entertainment.
Ballantyne West
19 Units Available
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$960
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,076
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1098 sqft
Modern conveniences abound in this Nest-technology driven apartment complex. Stylish features like hardwood floors and granite countertops rub shoulders with the latest technology in the community media room and business center. On-site parking and clubhouse.
24 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.
Ballantyne East
46 Units Available
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1406 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
$
34 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
$
Ballantyne East
22 Units Available
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1442 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Rock Hill, SC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rock Hill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

