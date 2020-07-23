/
york county
119 Apartments for rent in York County, SC📍
7 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
33 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
9 Units Available
Willows at Fort Mill
3115 Drewsky Lane, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1353 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans offer open kitchens, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Located off Gold Hill Road and I-77. Short drive to Charlotte, Ballantyne, Pineville, Rock City, Tega City and Indian land.
2 Units Available
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with spectacular finishes. Enjoy a fitness center and two courtyards on site. Close to Winthrop University. Easy access to I-77. Near Rock Hill Galleria for convenient shopping.
25 Units Available
Waterstone
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$958
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1283 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
28 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1635 sqft
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
7 Units Available
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1229 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons at Fort Mill in Fort Mill. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
East Tega Cay
Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv, Tega Cay, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious units with granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Located near Fort Mill, Learning Links of the Carolinas and Compton Academy.
23 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1380 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood
18 Units Available
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,187
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1372 sqft
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
12 Units Available
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$959
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1316 sqft
Spacious units featuring fully equipped kitchens with black appliances, separate dining areas, wall-to-wall carpeting, and walk-in closets. Just off I-10 within walking distance of Fabra Elementary School.
6 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$873
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,331
1261 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
35 Units Available
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$993
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1269 sqft
Nestled into a wooded, park-like area for incredible views. Numerous on-site amenities, including 24-hour gym, car wash area, clubhouse and pool. Ample features including internet cafe and playground for the kids. Pet-friendly.
5 Units Available
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chandler Commons Townhomes in Rock Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1195 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
8 Units Available
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1276 sqft
Modern community with an internet cafe, swimming pool, car care center, bark park, and a movie room with a DVD library. Close to Hargett Park in Avondale Terrace.
13 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.
8 Units Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,008
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1306 sqft
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.
13 Units Available
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1170 sqft
Offering a blend of comfort, southern style living and quality in Outlying York County. This quaint property was built in 1974, has 70 units within 2-story buildings and features newly renovated 1, 2 and 3 bedroom unit types.
5 Units Available
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$929
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1182 sqft
Minutes from Winthrop University. Energy-efficient apartments with breakfast bars, garden soaking tubs and modern appliances. On-site entertainment lounge, fitness center, saltwater swimming pool and social lawn with games. Garages and storage units available.
5 Units Available
Downtown Rock Hill
The Anderson
108 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,188
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1043 sqft
Near area bars, restaurants and entertainment. Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit washer and dryer, and storage. Open floor plans. On-site fitness room. Large windows with ample natural light.
2 Units Available
Downtown Rock Hill
139 Main
139 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,566
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, spacious apartments with large windows, 10-foot ceilings, and plank wood flooring. Located in downtown Charlotte, close to cultural attractions like the Old Town Amphitheater. Controlled access, private balconies, and tiled backsplashes in kitchens.
3 Units Available
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a unique community that you will be proud to call home? You've found it! Our beautifully designed apartment homes are surrounded by a variety of shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment spots.
3 Units Available
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1051 sqft
Live the life you have dreamed of at Whisper Creek.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the York County area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, York Technical College, Catawba College, and Catawba Valley Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Charlotte, Columbia, Concord, Rock Hill, and Spartanburg have apartments for rent.
