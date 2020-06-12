Apartment List
/
SC
/
rock hill
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:29 PM

88 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rock Hill, SC

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1128 sqft
Minutes from Winthrop University. Energy-efficient apartments with breakfast bars, garden soaking tubs and modern appliances. On-site entertainment lounge, fitness center, saltwater swimming pool and social lawn with games. Garages and storage units available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown Rock Hill
3 Units Available
The Anderson
108 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1043 sqft
Near area bars, restaurants and entertainment. Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit washer and dryer, and storage. Open floor plans. On-site fitness room. Large windows with ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
5 Units Available
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1167 sqft
Spacious units featuring fully equipped kitchens with black appliances, separate dining areas, wall-to-wall carpeting, and walk-in closets. Just off I-10 within walking distance of Fabra Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
$
35 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1295 sqft
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
31 Units Available
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1100 sqft
Nestled into a wooded, park-like area for incredible views. Numerous on-site amenities, including 24-hour gym, car wash area, clubhouse and pool. Ample features including internet cafe and playground for the kids. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1057 sqft
Looking for a unique community that you will be proud to call home? You've found it! Our beautifully designed apartment homes are surrounded by a variety of shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment spots.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1011 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
11 Units Available
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$990
992 sqft
Modern community with an internet cafe, swimming pool, car care center, bark park, and a movie room with a DVD library. Close to Hargett Park in Avondale Terrace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richmond Drive - Beaty Estate
1 Unit Available
1046 Richmond Drive
1046 Richmond Drive, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1046 Richmond Drive Available 07/01/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Ranch Brick Home Located in Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms, 1.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
556 Flint Street
556 Flint Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - House Located in Downtown Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room, Office, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. Maximum occupants 4. (RLNE5839945)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
864 McNair Street
864 Mcnair Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Located in College Park! - Within walking distance to Winthrop Coliseum is this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a large yard. It has very spacious rooms, a laundry room, a large back deck and paved driveway.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
856 Dillard Road
856 Dillard Road, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
856 Dillard Road Available 07/24/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute End Townhome Located in Atherton Place in Rock Hill, Very Close to I-77, Shopping & Restaurants. Close to Charlotte and Columbia. 2 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1635 Cedar View Court
1635 Cedarview Ct, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Condo Located in Rock Hill, SC close to I-77, Restaurants and Shopping, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Counter Microwave.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
857 Bradley Street
857 Bradley Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
857 Bradley Street Available 07/03/20 2 Bedroom Home Near Winthrop Lake - Conveniently located near Cherry Park, Winthrop Park, and Cherry Road is this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, dining room, and laundry area with washer and

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1224 Liberty Bell Court
1224 Liberty Bell Court, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1224 Liberty Bell Court Available 07/10/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Townhome Located near Winthrop University in Rock Hill,SC, Jasper Model, 2 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
737 Atherton Way
737 Atherton Way, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Townhome in Atherton Place near Manchester Park! - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town-home has a living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast area, and laundry closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
708 Atherton Way
708 Atherton Way, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
708 Atherton Way Available 07/15/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Townhouse in Atherton Way in Rock Hill, SC, Very Close to I-77 Charlotte, Shopping and Restaurants, 2 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
322 Frayser Street
322 Frayser Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
322 Frayser Street Available 07/10/20 Quaint 2 Bedroom Home, Centrally Located Minutes From Downtown! - This property is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, eat-in kitchen, and utility space. It has gas heat and central A/C.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1639 Chamberside Drive
1639 Chamberside Drive, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1639 Chamberside Drive Available 07/06/20 End-Unit Townhome in Atherton Place! - This large beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town-home has a living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast area, and laundry closet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
449 Jackson Street
449 Jackson Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
449 Jackson Street Available 07/03/20 2 Bedrooms Plus Bonus Room in Park Setting!! - Located across from Confederate Park, this charming home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
625 Atherton Way
625 Atherton Way, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
625 Atherton Way Available 07/01/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in Atherton Place in Rock Hill, SC , 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1792 G Ebenezer Road
1792 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
932 sqft
1792 G Ebenezer Road Available 07/03/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Upstairs Condo Located off Ebenezer Road, 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stackable Washer/Dryer, Deck.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
408 Ebenezer Ave Apt D
408 Ebenezer Avenue, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Rent Special! Move in by 1/15/20 get half the first month free! Sleek Renovated townhouse. Unfurnished or furnished option- ideal for students. In walking distance to Winthrop College. 2 bedrooms,1.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1255 Eden Terrace
1255 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1255 Eden Terrace Available 06/15/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute House Located across the street from Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, SC, Very Convenient to I-77.

June 2020 Rock Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rock Hill Rent Report. Rock Hill rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rock Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Rock Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rock Hill Rent Report. Rock Hill rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rock Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Rock Hill rents declined significantly over the past month

Rock Hill rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up significantly by 5.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rock Hill stand at $881 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,028 for a two-bedroom. Rock Hill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Charlotte Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Rock Hill, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Rock Hill metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Rock Hill metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Mount Pleasant, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, Huntersville, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 4.3%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Rock Hill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased significantly in Rock Hill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Rock Hill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rock Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,028 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 5.1% rise in Rock Hill.
    • While Rock Hill's rents rose significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rock Hill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Rock Hill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.7%
    0.6%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    -0.7%
    4.3%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -1.2%
    0.6%
    Cornelius
    $950
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRock Hill 3 BedroomsRock Hill Accessible ApartmentsRock Hill Apartments with Balcony
    Rock Hill Apartments with GarageRock Hill Apartments with GymRock Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRock Hill Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Apartments with Pool
    Rock Hill Apartments with Washer-DryerRock Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsRock Hill Furnished ApartmentsRock Hill Pet Friendly PlacesRock Hill Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
    Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
    Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Waterstone

    Apartments Near Colleges

    York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
    Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
    Catawba College