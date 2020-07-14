Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court yoga accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access lobby nest technology online portal package receiving trash valet

Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Our prestigious community is ideally located off I-77, out of the hustle and bustle of metropolitan Charlotte, yet convenient to the Charlotte Douglas Airport, professional sporting events including the Carolina Panthers, Carowinds, Galleria Mall, Starbucks, Celanese Road, and more. Paces River is near downtown Rock Hill and Winthrop University, making your area commute pleasant. Choose from our pet-friendly, well-appointed one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes. We know you will love coming home to the resort-style atmosphere we offer at Paces River where our amenities include two swimming pools, a fitness room (includes yoga and cardio room), BBQ areas, a bark park and much more. Call us today and learn how you can make Paces River your new home!