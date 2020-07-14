All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like
Paces River Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
Paces River Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Paces River Apartments

1817 Paces River Ave · (864) 383-3424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 21-2132 · Avail. Aug 14

$729

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 02-0104 · Avail. Sep 12

$749

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 07-0106 · Avail. Aug 29

$774

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17-1738 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,121

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15-0202 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,311

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Paces River Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
yoga
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Our prestigious community is ideally located off I-77, out of the hustle and bustle of metropolitan Charlotte, yet convenient to the Charlotte Douglas Airport, professional sporting events including the Carolina Panthers, Carowinds, Galleria Mall, Starbucks, Celanese Road, and more. Paces River is near downtown Rock Hill and Winthrop University, making your area commute pleasant. Choose from our pet-friendly, well-appointed one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes. We know you will love coming home to the resort-style atmosphere we offer at Paces River where our amenities include two swimming pools, a fitness room (includes yoga and cardio room), BBQ areas, a bark park and much more. Call us today and learn how you can make Paces River your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$750 (Based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $100 Administration Fee due at time of application
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash: $25/ month, Pest Control: $5/ Month, Water: based on apt size, Trash: $5/ month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $200-$300
limit: 2
rent: $10 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: On site parking available.
Storage Details: Outdoor storage closets in every unit

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Paces River Apartments have any available units?
Paces River Apartments has 8 units available starting at $729 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does Paces River Apartments have?
Some of Paces River Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Paces River Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Paces River Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Paces River Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Paces River Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Paces River Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Paces River Apartments offers parking.
Does Paces River Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Paces River Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Paces River Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Paces River Apartments has a pool.
Does Paces River Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Paces River Apartments has accessible units.
Does Paces River Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Paces River Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 BedroomsRock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsRock Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop UniversitySpartanburg Community CollegeWofford CollegeCatawba College