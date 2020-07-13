143 Apartments for rent in Rock Hill, SC with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$959
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1316 sqft
Spacious units featuring fully equipped kitchens with black appliances, separate dining areas, wall-to-wall carpeting, and walk-in closets. Just off I-10 within walking distance of Fabra Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
$
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Downtown Rock Hill
The Anderson
108 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,138
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1043 sqft
Near area bars, restaurants and entertainment. Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit washer and dryer, and storage. Open floor plans. On-site fitness room. Large windows with ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a unique community that you will be proud to call home? You've found it! Our beautifully designed apartment homes are surrounded by a variety of shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment spots.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$929
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1182 sqft
Minutes from Winthrop University. Energy-efficient apartments with breakfast bars, garden soaking tubs and modern appliances. On-site entertainment lounge, fitness center, saltwater swimming pool and social lawn with games. Garages and storage units available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$749
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1261 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
21 Units Available
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$780
1170 sqft
Offering a blend of comfort, southern style living and quality in Outlying York County. This quaint property was built in 1974, has 70 units within 2-story buildings and features newly renovated 1, 2 and 3 bedroom unit types.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
26 Units Available
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,029
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,314
1269 sqft
Nestled into a wooded, park-like area for incredible views. Numerous on-site amenities, including 24-hour gym, car wash area, clubhouse and pool. Ample features including internet cafe and playground for the kids. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the life you have dreamed of at Whisper Creek.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
10 Units Available
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with an internet cafe, swimming pool, car care center, bark park, and a movie room with a DVD library. Close to Hargett Park in Avondale Terrace.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chandler Commons Townhomes in Rock Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with spectacular finishes. Enjoy a fitness center and two courtyards on site. Close to Winthrop University. Easy access to I-77. Near Rock Hill Galleria for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
2 Units Available
Downtown Rock Hill
139 Main
139 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,557
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, spacious apartments with large windows, 10-foot ceilings, and plank wood flooring. Located in downtown Charlotte, close to cultural attractions like the Old Town Amphitheater. Controlled access, private balconies, and tiled backsplashes in kitchens.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
857 Bradley Street
857 Bradley Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 Bedroom Home Near Winthrop Lake - Conveniently located near Cherry Park, Winthrop Park, and Cherry Road is this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, dining room, and laundry area with washer and dryer connections.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1305 Penny Oaks Cove
1305 Penny Oaks Cove, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1305 Penny Oaks Cove Available 07/31/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in Lexington Commons Parkway off of Celanese Road in Rock Hill, very close to I-77, Lots of Shopping, Local Restaurants, Riverwalk Park and the

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Richmond Drive - Beaty Estate
1046 Richmond Drive
1046 Richmond Drive, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Ranch Brick Home Located in Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, Large Living Room with wood burning fireplace, Den, Eat In Kitchen with Range and Refrigerator. Sun Room/Florida Room. 1 Car Carport.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
517 South Jones Avenue
517 South Jones Avenue, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1084 sqft
3 bed 1 bath home located in Rock Hill. Single family home. Living room and separate dining room. 1 full bath. Laundry hook ups. Fenced in back yard. Shed in rear of the property NOT for tenant use. Off street parking.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
520 Gentle Breeze Lane
520 Gentle Breeze Lane, Rock Hill, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1734 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,734 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
921 McDow Drive
921 Mcdow Drive, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
921 McDow Drive Available 05/22/20 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home! - This property is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, and dining room. It has gas heat and central air. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and vinyl.

1 of 12

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
Laurel Creek
1300 Goldsboro Court
1300 Goldsboro Court, Rock Hill, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1300 Goldsboro Court in Rock Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
420 Dave Lyle Boulevard
420 Dave Lyle Boulevard, Rock Hill, SC
Studio
$3,500
3750 sqft
Commercial building on .44 acres available for Lease Minimum 1yr.This location has everything you could ask for, high traffic count, high visibility, easy access from I-77, walk-ability to Downtown District, ample parking and outside space.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
1370 McDow Drive
1370 Mcdow Drive, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Nicely Remodeled 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathrooms apts in Rock Hill. COMING SOON, AUGUST 1ST! 1370 McDow Drive. Features: New granite counter tops White stone backsplash in the kitchen Hard-surface and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
807 Digby Road
807 Digby Rd, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1715 sqft
807 Digby Road Available 08/07/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Country Mill Ranch Home Located in Rock Hill, SC in the Riverwalk Riverfront Community that offers a distinctive outdoor lifestyle which is situated on more than 1,000 acres

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rawlinson
559 Claire Lane
559 Claire Lane, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
559 Claire Lane Available 08/14/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in Alexandria Community in Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rock Hill, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rock Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

