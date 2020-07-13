114 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rock Hill, SC

AL
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$959
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1316 sqft
Spacious units featuring fully equipped kitchens with black appliances, separate dining areas, wall-to-wall carpeting, and walk-in closets. Just off I-10 within walking distance of Fabra Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
$
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Downtown Rock Hill
The Anderson
108 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,138
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1043 sqft
Near area bars, restaurants and entertainment. Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit washer and dryer, and storage. Open floor plans. On-site fitness room. Large windows with ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a unique community that you will be proud to call home? You've found it! Our beautifully designed apartment homes are surrounded by a variety of shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment spots.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$929
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1182 sqft
Minutes from Winthrop University. Energy-efficient apartments with breakfast bars, garden soaking tubs and modern appliances. On-site entertainment lounge, fitness center, saltwater swimming pool and social lawn with games. Garages and storage units available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$749
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1261 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
21 Units Available
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$780
1170 sqft
Offering a blend of comfort, southern style living and quality in Outlying York County. This quaint property was built in 1974, has 70 units within 2-story buildings and features newly renovated 1, 2 and 3 bedroom unit types.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
26 Units Available
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,029
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,314
1269 sqft
Nestled into a wooded, park-like area for incredible views. Numerous on-site amenities, including 24-hour gym, car wash area, clubhouse and pool. Ample features including internet cafe and playground for the kids. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the life you have dreamed of at Whisper Creek.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
10 Units Available
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with an internet cafe, swimming pool, car care center, bark park, and a movie room with a DVD library. Close to Hargett Park in Avondale Terrace.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chandler Commons Townhomes in Rock Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with spectacular finishes. Enjoy a fitness center and two courtyards on site. Close to Winthrop University. Easy access to I-77. Near Rock Hill Galleria for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
2 Units Available
Downtown Rock Hill
139 Main
139 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,557
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, spacious apartments with large windows, 10-foot ceilings, and plank wood flooring. Located in downtown Charlotte, close to cultural attractions like the Old Town Amphitheater. Controlled access, private balconies, and tiled backsplashes in kitchens.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winthrop University
917 College Ave Ext
917 College Avenue Ext, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
917 College Ave Ext Available 07/20/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute House within walking distance to Winthrop University, Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, Living Room (Fireplace non operational), Eat In Kitchen with Range,

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1521 Maypine Commons Way
1521 Maypine Commons Way, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1521 Maypine Commons Way Available 07/27/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Very Cute Townhome Located in Rock Hill in the Lexington Commons Community. 3 Bedrooms (All Bedrooms Upstairs), 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1226 Camellia Court
1226 Camella Way, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
1226 Camellia Court Available 08/10/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Duplex Located in Rock Hill, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings and open to the Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher &

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
625 Atherton Way
625 Atherton Way, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
625 Atherton Way Available 07/15/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in Atherton Place in Rock Hill, SC , 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1224 Liberty Bell Court
1224 Liberty Bell Court, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1224 Liberty Bell Court Available 07/26/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Townhome Located near Winthrop University in Rock Hill,SC, Jasper Model, 2 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1255 Eden Terrace
1255 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1255 Eden Terrace Available 06/15/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute House Located across the street from Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, SC, Very Convenient to I-77.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1748 Chamberside Drive
1748 Chamberside Drive, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1228 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Nice Townhome Located in Atherton Way in Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms (Both Located Upstairs -Master Suites), 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Microwave & Dishwasher.

1 of 1

Last updated July 19 at 09:11am
1 Unit Available
1106 Cherry Meadow Lane
1106 Cherry Meadow Lane, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Exclusively Offered By Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Duplex Located in Rock Hill, close to Winthrop and I-77, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room/Dining Room Combo. Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Back Deck. No Smoking.
1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
257 Arbor Court
257 Arbor Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1595 sqft
257 Arbor Court Available 07/20/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Fenced Back Yard! - Three bedroom, two bathroom, brick home with fenced in back yard.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
32 Units Available
Waterstone
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1272 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
Rent Report
Rock Hill

July 2020 Rock Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rock Hill Rent Report. Rock Hill rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rock Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Rock Hill rents decline sharply over the past month

Rock Hill rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rock Hill stand at $876 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,022 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Rock Hill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in the Charlotte Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Rock Hill, but trends across other cities in the metro have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Rock Hill metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Rock Hill metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina metro cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).
    • Huntersville, Rock Hill, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (4.0%, 3.7%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Rock Hill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Rock Hill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Rock Hill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rock Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,022 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Rock Hill's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rock Hill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Rock Hill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    0
    -0.6%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.6%
    3.7%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    0
    4%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Cornelius
    $940
    $1,100
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

