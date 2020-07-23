82 Apartments for rent in Ranlo, NC

/
2625 Sherry Lane
2625 Sherry Lane, Ranlo, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home located in Gastonia. Living room has laminate flooring. Kitchen has stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Washer/dryer hook-up in utility room. Large updated bathroom.
1053 Joselynn Drive
1053 Joselynn Drive, Ranlo, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1265 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
824 Joselynn Dr
824 Joselynn Dr, Ranlo, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1441 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,441 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
175 Ranlo Avenue
175 Ranlo Avenue, Ranlo, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2800 sqft
MASTER DOWN!!! Almost new home. Great location, close to shopping and restaurants. Large home with media room. Ask listing agent Derek about other rental options and schedule your private tour today!!
Results within 1 mile of Ranlo
Spencer Mountain Village
1425 Eastway Drive
1425 Eastway Drive, Dallas, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1947 sqft
Wonderful ranch style home! Updated floors through out! New Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. Great room with fireplace. Nice kitchen with bar area. Formal living room. Large bedroom and bath. Convenient location.
Spencer Mountain Village
2849 Meadow Creek Drive
2849 Meadow Creek Drive, Dallas, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2747 sqft
Beautiful house located in Dallas just outside of Gastonia with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Just minutes to I85, shopping and restaurants. Nice kitchen with stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets and counter space.
2107 Flint Lane
2107 Flint Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1356 sqft
Gastonia Rental - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in close proximity to the hospital, shopping and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Ranlo
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
Conveniently located for commuters, just a 20-minute drive to downtown and close to Charlotte/Douglas International Airport. Units have a fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer hookup. Community includes pool, gym and BBQ area.
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Ridge Apartments in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
914 Davis Avenue
914 Davis Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
SPECIAL, HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! SPECIAL, HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! 914-Unit B is available for showing & move in ready! The Belvedere Apts is an affordable apartment community located in Gastonia, North Carolina.
401 North Ransom Street
401 North Ransom Street, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom home in Gastonia! Move in Ready! Professionally managed by SRP Management. Access a self showing and apply through www.srpmanagement.net. Application fee is non refundable. Details & inquiries, Text Us! 704-868-4065.
1919 Old Hickory Grove Rd.
1919 Old Hickory Grove Road, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1016 sqft
Available to show! - Updated Bungalow style home in Mt. Holly with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with bonus room that can be used as office or extra bedroom.
307 E. Parkwood St.
307 East Parkwood Street, Stanley, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
307 E. Parkwood St. Available 08/14/20 Three Bedroom Home in Stanley - Charming three bedroom, one bath bungalow home in Stanley. This home is the cutest! It has wood floors in the living room, a great kitchen, and a dining area.
106 N Davis Street
106 North Davis Street, Dallas, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
Home in Dallas! - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch style home located in Dallas, NC. Small but spacious inside. Great sized kitchen for dining and decently spaced living room for entertainment. Both bedrooms are of decent size with good closet space.
111 Highland Street
111 Highland Street, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2190 sqft
111 Highland Street Available 08/01/20 Beautifully renovated open concept 3 bed, 2 bath ranch on 1/2 fenced acre! - Beautifully renovated open concept 3 bed, 2 bath ranch home on over a half acre of land on a quiet street just minutes from downtown
389 Efrid Street
389 Efird Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
389 Efrid Street Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch style home in Gastonia. This property has a large yard as well as a nice front porch. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.
1117 Cleveland Ave
1117 Cleveland Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
784 sqft
1117 Cleveland Ave Available 08/03/20 COMING SOON! NEWLY UPDATED!! You will love touring this one!! - You will love inviting friends and family over to the spacious yard that comes with this newly renovated 2 bedroom home.
405 W 5th Avenue
405 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2025 sqft
AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Beautiful 5 bedroom home in the Historic York Chester District.
945 E 9th Avenue Unit B
945 East 9th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Two bedroom apartment with large front porch! - You will LOVE this two bedroom and one bath home. This is such a wonderful community tucked away in a neighborhood setting.
1138 W Airline Ave.
1138 West Airline Avenue, Gastonia, NC
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
2163 sqft
1138 W Airline Ave. Available 08/31/20 COMING SOON! SPACIOUS 5 BED HOUSE! - COMING SOON! SPACIOUS 5 BED HOUSE! (RLNE4748325)
312 West Harrison Street
312 W Harrison Ave, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$940
3 Bedroom Bungalow - This 3 bedroom one bath bungalow has stainless and black stove, refrigerator, hardwood and vinyl flooring.
521 Rankin
521 West Rankin Avenue, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$600
521 Rankin Available 08/15/20 !!RENT BY THE ROOM - NOT WHOLE HOUSE!! COMING SOON - Are you a student or working professional looking for a room to rent? This is the perfect one for you! Close to the highway and eateries.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Ranlo area include York Technical College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, and Davidson College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ranlo from include Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Gastonia, and Huntersville.
